liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern want Joao Cancelo on reduced fee

Joao Cancelo 2022-23Getty
    Barca reach verbal agreement for Ndicka

    Evan Ndicka Eintracht Frankfurt 2022-23Getty Images

    Barcelona are thought to have reached a verbal agreement over the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicki, German journalist Patrick Berger has revealed.

    The France international is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he would join on a free transfer, having been a vital part of Frankfurt's European push this campaign.

    However, Berger has clarified that, despite this verbal agreement, the transfer is not complete just yet, as the Catalan club will make a decision sometime around March.

    Inter primed as Kessie nears Barca exit

    Franck Kessie Barcelona 2022-23Getty Images

    Franck Kessie could be one of many players on the Barcelona chopping block in the summer as the club look to offload significant portions of their hefty wage bill.

    Italian outlet FCInter1908 write that Inter, who have long been admirers of the 26-year-old, could be ready to pounce should he be let go.

    Despite previously representing arch rivals AC Milan, Kessie could give the green light to the move in the hunt for more game time, as he continues to be isolated on the fringes of Barca's squad.

    Gallagher & Loftus-Cheek to fund Rice transfer

    Declan Rice West Ham 2022-23 16:9Getty

    Sources close to Football Insider report that Chelsea are planning on another "box-office midfielder signing" in the summer, with West Ham's Declan Rice earmarked as the prime target.

    It is thought that Connor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, whose deals expire in 2025 and 2024 respectively, could be sold to facilitate a move for the England international.

    Rice's ties with the Blues are no secret having come through the ranks in west London, meaning a return to his boyhood club has long been mooted.

    However, Todd Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy will face stiff competition for the 24-year-old's signature, most notably from league leaders Arsenal.

    Roma join the race for Everton's Branthwaite

    BranthwaiteGetty Images

    Roma have joined a host of Premier League clubs in the race for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently impressing while out on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

    That's according to a recent report from Italian outlet ForzaRoma, part of Gazzetta dello Sport, who write that the Serie A club are long-term admirers of the centre-back, who they have been monitoring since the winter.

    The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are among those already scouting Branthwaite, meaning the former Carlisle defender could have a plethora of options when the time comes in the summer.

    Bayern want Cancelo on reduced fee

    Joao Cancelo 2022-23Getty

    Bayern Munich have already told Manchester City they are unwilling to trigger the €70 million buy-back option for Joao Cancelo, reports 90min, but they are keen on a permament move for a reduced fee.

    It is thought that talks have already taken place between the two clubs, with a fee somewhere nearer to €60m a possibility.

    For his part, Cancelo is said to be well settled in Bavaria and would favour a permanent move there, amid a floury of interest from around Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea.