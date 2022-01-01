Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG wanted Rashford last summer

PSG wanted Rashford last summer (Fabrizio Romano)
Ligue 1 giants lined up striker as Mbappe replacement
Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid. 🇫🇷🏴 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022
No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time.
Laporta speaks out on Araujo & Gavi renewals
Barcelona president Joan Laporta updated fans on the club's efforts to renew with Ronald Araujo and Gavi.
"The thing we most value is players wanting to stay, if Gavi and Araujo want to stay, they will," Laporta explained to Barca TV on Monday.
Arsenal players to receive Champions League windfall
Arsenal's players are in line for a huge bonus should they qualify for the Champions League, reports the Daily Mail.
Prizes of up to £500,000 a player are up for grabs if the Gunners better or maintain their hold on fourth place, which they currently occupy following Sunday's victory over Watford.
Ronaldo's Man Utd future in doubt after derby no-show (Sun)
Forward did not watch 4-1 defeat at hands of City
Cristiano Ronaldo's absence for Sunday's Manchester derby thrashing has placed his United future in doubt, claims the Sun.
The striker was not at the Etihad Stadium to watch his team-mates go down 4-1, and amid reports he flew home to Portugal the club does not know if he will be present at training on Tuesday.
O'Toole joins NYCFC
Making this move official 🖊 @ktooleszn is #ForTheCity 🗽 @Dumbomoving— New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 7, 2022