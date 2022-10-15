Liverpool are scouting RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, says The Sun.
Chelsea have long been leading the race to sign the forward but the Reds could enter the picture.
Chelsea have registered interest in signing Stanislav Lobotka from Napoli.
Calciomercato reports that the Slovakia international is close to renewing his contract with the Serie A side, but that the Blues hope to convince him to move to the Premier League.
Everton's negotiations with Anthony Gordon over a new contract have stalled, The Sun reports.
The Toffees want to sign the winger to an extension amid growing interest from other Premier League teams.
Gordon is said to be demanding around £100,000 per week.
Liverpool could make a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
The midfielder looks likely to leave Camp Nou in the near future and Manchester United have long been after the Dutchman.
But Sport reports Liverpool are looking to invest in a new midfielder with many of theirs expected to leave at the end of the season and see De Jong as a possible signing.
Manchester United are the latest side to show interest in AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao, The Mirror reports.
The Rossoneri star is already wanted by Chelsea and Manchester City, but United sent scouts to see him against the Blues in the Champions League this week.
Brentford hope to beat Tottenham to the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland, The Sun reports.
Spurs want to bring the 20-year-old defender back to north London despite selling him in 2021, but Brentford are plotting a move for him now, too.