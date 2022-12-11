It's no secret that the Reds are keen to imporive their midfield, with Jude Bellingham heavily linked in the press of late.

However, they did loan Arthur Melo in the summer ot help solve the issue in the short term but injuyr has prevented hom from making an impact so far.

Now, though, Fabrizio Romano has reported that he could be back 'within the end of the month'. In theory, this could prevent Liverpool from acting in the winter months.