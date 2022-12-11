liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham join Inter & Atletico in race to sign Argentina star Mac Allister

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Alexis Mac Allister Argentina 2022Getty Images
    North London rivals both want Ferran Torres

    Ferran Torres Spain Costa Rica World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images

    As per Fichajes, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both could be interested in signing the Spanish striker, while AC Milan are also linked with a move.

    The report makes clear that Torres' 'days are numbered' at Barcelona and so an exit will likely come soon.

    Ten Hag speaks on Rashford PSG links

    Liverpool midfield transfer hunt development

    It's no secret that the Reds are keen to imporive their midfield, with Jude Bellingham heavily linked in the press of late.

    However, they did loan Arthur Melo in the summer ot help solve the issue in the short term but injuyr has prevented hom from making an impact so far.

    Now, though, Fabrizio Romano has reported that he could be back 'within the end of the month'. In theory, this could prevent Liverpool from acting in the winter months.

    Bayern update on Gvardiol links

    Newcastle consider Maddison alternative

    Nabil Fekir durante el Roma vs. BetisReal Betis

    According to The Sunday Mirror (via HITC), Newcastle United may well switch their focus to Nabil Fekir if James Maddison can’t be signed from Leicester City.

    The Real Betis midfielder turns 30 next summer and will presumably be easier to sign than his English counterpart.

    Ziyech wanted amid Morocco World Cup success

    Having played a key role in his nation’s progression to the World Cup semi-finals, the Chelsea winger looks to be a wanted man.

    Indeed, as reported in Italian media, Milan are hoping to add him to the squad this January – following long-term interest in the player.

    However, his high wages could be an obstacle so the player may have to push for the move himself. Something to keep an eye on, for sure.

    Chelsea told to buy Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal | World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images

    As quoted by the Metro, William Gallas has claimed that Chelsea would 'benefit' from signing Cristiano Ronaldo who is without a club since terminating his contract with Manchester United.

    He said: "What I know is Todd Boehly wanted Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad when Thomas Tuchel did not.

    "Maybe it’s a good opportunity for six months to bring Ronaldo to Chelsea."

    Milan eye Chelsea’s Broja

    As per MilanNews, the Serie A side are monitoring various profiles in the transfer market and the Chelsea striker is supposedly ranked highly on their list.

    However, after he seemed to suffer a major injury in a friendly match today, any possible move could be off the cards for the time being.

    Atletico set €100m+ price tag on Felix

    Niederlechner not close to Berlin switch just yet

    Florian Niederlechner SC Freiburg 10112016Getty Images

    There had been reports that FC Augsburg ace Florian Niederlechner was close to agreeing a move to Hertha Berlin. However, his agent has said that won't be completing a medical any time soon.

    He said: "I can assure you that Florian will not be 100 per cent in Berlin on Monday to complete a medical," as quoted by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

    He added: "The fact is that Florian has a few options for the coming summer. We haven't made a final decision on where he's going yet. His contract with FC Augsburg is about to expire and he wants to continue playing football successfully."

    Milan have renewal proposal ready for Bennacer

    As reported in Italian media, Milan are ready to offer a new contract to midfielder Ismael Bennacer that would tie him to the Serie A club until 2027.

    He is said to have 'several admirers' in the Premier League. Amongst them, Arsenal are said to be the team with the most interest.

    Shakhtar director compares Mudryk to Grealish

  • -

    Man City keeping tabs on Hernandez

    Theo Hernandez France 2022Getty Images

    Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez. The full-back has seen himself thrust into the light at the World Cup following injury to his brother, Lucas. According to the report in Calciomercato, Hernandez only sees his future with Milan, despite interest from abroad.

    Leipzig already received three bids for Gvardiol

    According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, three bids from Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have already been made for Croatian and Red Bull Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

    The defender is said to prefer a move to the Premier League amid more reported interest from Bayern.

    Branthwaite to stay at PSV

    Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is set to stay at PSV following the winter break amid interest from Roma according too Rik Elfrink.

    The youngster has made only four starts for PSV this season and there were rumours the DUtch club were looking to terminate his loan.

    Man City won’t sign Spurs' Mikey Moore

    Luca Pellegrini may leave Eintracht Frankfurt in January

    Dortmund negotiating with Bensebaini over a summer transfer

    Chelsea show interest in Argentina defender

    Chelsea have entered the race to sign Argentina and Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina according to Marca.

    The full-back has performed well for La Albiceleste in the World Cup so far and had also scored Argentina's first goal in their quarterfinal win over the Netherlands. Now the Blues want to sign Molina as a cover for Reece James who is out with an injury at the moment.

    Borussia Monchengladbach set to extend Neuhaus' contract

    Man Utd renew interest in Napoli defender

    Manchester United are once again interested in signing Napoli's Kim Min-Jae according to the Daily Mirror.

    The South Korean was linked with a move to Manchester United last season but the Red Devils did not show interest at that time as he ultimately joined Fenerbache before moving to Napoli in 2022. Now with his impressive performances in the World Cup, the Premier League giants have renewed their interest in the central defender.

    Man Utd look to extend Rashford and Dalot's contracts

    Arsenal, Man Utd not in talks with Depay

    Memphis Depay Netherlands 2022Getty Images

    Memphis Depay has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside, neither of the Premier League clubs are in talks with the player over a possible transfer.

    The journalist wrote, "At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing between Depay and any other club. It could be a great opportunity for many clubs, for sure; but Barça have to decide if they want to sell Memphis or not."

    Matheus Martins set to join Watford on loan

    Man Utd scouts monitored Goncalo Ramos during World Cup

    Goncalo Ramos Portugal 2022Getty Images

    Manchester United scouts were reportedly keeping an eye on Portuguese youngster Goncalo Ramos during the World Cup according to journalist Fabrizio Romano via the Caughtoffside.

    In his column, the journalist wrote, "Manchester United are considering many options, we know about Cody Gakpo but there are also others. They are still in internal discussions to decide the best option and then they will proceed. They had their scouts watch Gonçalo Ramos with Benfica many times, but the same happened with other clubs."

    Man Utd want to sign a striker in January

    Man Utd & Atletico interested in Luis Enrique (Sport)

    After his sacking as Spain coach in the wake of their failure at the World Cup, Luis Enrique is on the lookout for a new job.

    Sport says there are two main candidates who could lure him back to club football - Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

    The Spanish side failed to progress in the Champions League and have fallen out of the title race in La Liga under Diego Simeone, which could prompt the club to make a change in coach.

    United, meanwhile, see him as an option to step in should things not work out under current boss Erik ten Hag.

    Spurs join Inter & Atletico in race to sign Mac Allister (Fichajes)

    Alexis Mac Allister Argentina Polonia Qatar 2022 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Alexis Mac Allister has been ever-present in Argentina's journey to the World Cup semi-finals.

    The Brighton player's performances have caught the attention of some top teams in Europe and Fichajes reports that Tottenham, Juventus, Inter and Atletico Madrid are all candidates to sign him.

    Newcastle top candidates to sign PSG target Skriniar

    Newcastle have a good chance of signing Milan Skriniar from Inter, CalcioMercatoWeb reports.

    The Slovakia international is yet to sign a new contract and could leave for free at the end of the season.

    The Magpies have made him one of their top targets and could lure him to England, but they will have to qualify for the Champions League if they want to sign him, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in contention to get him.

    Hazard tempted by MLS move

    Eden Hazard Belgium 2022Getty Images

    Eden Hazard could end up moving to MLS after his time at Real Madrid comes to an end.

    The Belgium star's Madrid career has not gone according to plan and he could end up leaving in the near future, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that he is tempted by the prospect of playing in the United States.

    Barca hit snag with Balde contract renewal

    Barcelona are asking for patience from Alejandro Balde as they look to tie him down to a new contract.

    Sport reports the two parties are close to an agreement over a deal that will run until 2027, but his new salary will see them go over the limit they can spend on wages and they will have to work around the issue before they can register the new deal.