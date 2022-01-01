Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele €50m release clause revealed

Mel named Malaga manager
Pepe Mel has been named the new manager of Malaga, the club announced.
Mel has previously managed West Brom, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna throughout his career, winning the second division with Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis.
Fiorentina giving up on Jovic already?
Luka Jovic's slow start at Fiorentina could prompt the club to make a move.
AS reports that the Italian side is already assessing potential replacements for the Serbian star, who has just one goal in six appearances.
The 24-year-old striker joined the club on a free transfer this summer.
'I feel wanted' - Bale loving life at LAFC after Real Madrid exit
Gareth Bale has opened up about how much he's loving life after his move to LAFC.
The Wales star moved to MLS this summer, and he says he already feels loved at his new club.
Dembele release clause revealed (L'Equipe)
L'Equipe has revealed the details of Ousmane Dembele's new contract with Barcelona.
The French star received no signing bonus upon re-signing with the club, but the two sides did agree to have a release clause of €50 million valid next summer.
If that clause is activated, half the sum would go to Dembele as a way to defer payment without impacting the club's current finances.
Juve in contact with Conte
Juventus have been in contact with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, reports Sport Today.
Juventus are considering sacking Max Allegri after the club's poor start to the Serie A season.
And Conte is open to return to the club, having managed Juve from 2011-14, at the end of the current season.