Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Monaco hold firm on €70m price for Liverpool target Tchouameni

Monaco won't budge on Tchouameni price
Two goals tonight, top quality again and pure leadership even if he’s 22. Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the best opportunity on the market. What a talent. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Tchouameni— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2022
AS Monaco won’t accept less than €70m for Tchouaméni this summer. pic.twitter.com/vjn18b9sLR
Man City interested in Pogba (Daily Mail)
Citizens eye Man Utd star
Manchester City are considering a move for Paul Pogba on a free transfer when the Manchester United star sees his deal run out at Old Trafford this summer, says the Daily Mail.
The France international could become one of a select group of players to cross the divide in the city from red to blue - and would arguably become the most infamous one to do so if any deal was struck.
Pep Guardiola wishes to bolster his central midfield options and Pogba - who cost a world record fee at the time of his return to United in 2016 - could well be the man.
Suarez could make Barca return
🚨 Luis Suarez could agree to return to the Camp Nou by accepting a pay cut if he receives an offer from Barcelona. #ForçaBarça #Atleti https://t.co/lDSp9WSleX pic.twitter.com/iepSIAjZGZ— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 6, 2022
Mendes clause yet to be triggered
There’s no doubt on Nuno Mendes since October: he’s gonna join PSG on a permanent move. 100%. Deal until June 2026 already signed. 🔵🔴 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2022
…but buy option clause for €40m has not been triggered yet. Meeting next week to proceed with Sporting and agents activating the clause. https://t.co/dGGm6Q7c8n
Bale still in D.C. United contact
D.C. United & Gareth Bale’s reps remain in communication, sources say. Other clubs interested, of course. No decision expected until after Wales WC playoff. Meantime, DCU has 3 other Euro-based players on DP short list. Unclear yet, though, whether DP summer signing will occur.— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) May 6, 2022