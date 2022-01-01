Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool preparing lucrative Jota contract offer

Everton identify possible Richarlison replacement
Everton could be ready to offer a lifeline to forgotten Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi, talkSPORT reports.
The Belgian netted 14 league goals while on loan at Besiktas last season but has not featured for the Blues since February 2020.
Man Utd hold Huddlestone talks
Manchester United are reportedly in talks with former Tottenham, Derby and Hull midfielder Tom Huddleston over a potential player-coach role.
The Telegraph notes that Huddlestone - who is currently a free agent - would play for the club's Under-21 side, while also taking training sessions.
Manchester United are in talks to sign Tom Huddlestone, who left Hull City as a free agent in the summer. The former Tottenham midfielder to coach and play in the U21s #MUFC #hcafc #Spurs https://t.co/seMVLAnlGB— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 1, 2022
Balogun set to leave Arsenal on loan
Young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is set to join Reims on loan until the end of the season.
As reported by the Daily Mail, it is not believed that the deal includes a option to buy, with Mikel Arteta thought to be a fan of the frontman.
Balogun featured 21 times in all competitions on loan at Middlesbrough last season and played a handful of games for Arsenal.
Tavares taking inspiration from previous Arsenal loan stars
Nuno Tavares has revealed that he is looking to take after Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba by similarly impressing while on loan to Marseille from Arsenal.
Tavares struggled during his maiden season at the Emirates and wants to get his career back on track in France.
“And for a reference, Matteo and Saliba. I saw the success they had here, so I want to follow those steps as much as I can.” he told Marseille's website.
Liverpool set to hand Jota new contract (Telegraph)
Liverpool are set to offer Diogo Jota a lucrative new contract, according to the Telegraph.
The forward still has three years left to run on his current deal, but the Reds are keen to reward Jota for his fine start to life at Anfield.
Liverpool poised to reward Diogo Jota with new contract | @_ChrisBascombe https://t.co/1VlCUIENOw #LFC— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 1, 2022