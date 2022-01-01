Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal bid €40m for Yeremi Pino

Werner pens goodbye letter
Timo Werner has said goodbye to Chelsea's fans as he re-joins his former club RB Leipzig.
OFFICIAL: Werner returns to RB Leipzig in €30m transfer
Timo Werner has re-joined RB Leipzig from Chelsea on a permanent deal. The striker joined the Blues in 2020 after they activated his £45 million ($54m) release clause but he failed to live up to expectations in west London.
Werner managed to score just 23 times in 89 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, but will hope to rediscover his best form at Red Bull Arena.
Ferry leaves Southampton
#SaintsFC can confirm Will Ferry has completed a permanent move to #CTFC.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 9, 2022
All the best, Will ❤️
Daly joins Villa
Welcome to Aston Villa Football Club, @RachelDaly3! 🟣— Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) August 9, 2022
Raspadori to Napoli in final stages
Expected today the new talks between #Napoli and #Sassuolo to finalize Giacomo #Raspadori’s deal, The forward wants to leave and pushing to join Napoli. #transfers https://t.co/fiW75PmilI— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 9, 2022
Memphis in advanced talks with Juve
Advanced talks between #Juventus and Memphis #Depay’s lawyers for a contract until 2024 (€5M/year). #Juve are now waiting for his departure from #Barça with a free transfer. #FCB https://t.co/w5UOdnZbJy— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 9, 2022
Man Utd considering Milinkovic-Savic offer
Manchester United are 'weighing up' a potential €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the MEN.
Erik ten Hag is looking for additions to his midfield in an attempt to address a lack of depth and quality in the position.
Man Utd offered chance to sign Morata
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to ESPN.
The Atletico Madrid forward is out of contract at the end of the season following two years on loan with Juventus.
Arsenal set to terminate Bellerin contract
Héctor Bellerín’s agent is in London today as he met with Arsenal board, been told meeting took place in the morning. Discussions ongoing to terminate the contract. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022
Bellerín asked to return to Real Betis as soon as possible, it’s his priority. 🟢 pic.twitter.com/5ujSD32jDF
West Ham make offer for Kehrer
West Ham have made a bid for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer, according to Sky Sports.
The 25-year-old can play as both a centre-back and right-back and has just a year remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.
Everton sign Amadou Onana for £34m from Lille
Tick. Tock.— Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2022
It's Onana time! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/3eWopMRHlb
United pull out of Arnautovic deal
Excl: Manchester United pull out of Marko Arnautovic pursuit.— Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 9, 2022
Bologna pricing player out of low-cost bracket + complaints from fans seen as contributing factors.
Onto other attacking targets now.
Adrien Rabiot moving closer in €20m deal.#MUFC https://t.co/3yLfgJDq5I
Chelsea offer £12m for Casadei
Chelsea are preparing an improved bid of around £12 million to land Cesare Casadei from Inter, according to Evening Standard.
The Serie A outfit have already turned down two offers from Chelsea as it was less than their valuation.
Inter weigh up Brozovic swap deal with Liverpool for Firmino or Keita
Inter are trying to manufacture a swap deal involving midfielder Marcelo Brozovic with Liverpool if the Premier League side show willingness to include either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita, according to Calciomercato.
After the arrival of Kristjan Asllani Inter are willing to part ways with Brozovic.
De Jong prefers a move to Chelsea than United for UCL football (Ben Jacobs)
There is a private acceptance at #MUFC that a Frenkie de Jong transfer won't happen as long as Chelsea push. As previously reported, de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona, but if forced out he sees a move to #CFC as more preferable.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 9, 2022
Arsenal bid for Yeremi Pino (AS)
Arsenal have submitted a bid of €40m for Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino, according to Spanish outlet AS.
He has an €80m release clause in his contract and it is reported that Liverpool are also interested in him.
Chelsea readying third bid for Fofana
Chelsea are preparing a third offer for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this week, according to the Evening Standard.
The Blues have already had a £70m offer rejected for the 21-year-old.
Leicester are reluctant to sell so late in the window, while Chelsea are hesitant to break the transfer record for a defender (£80m for Harry Maguire) to complete the deal.
Man Utd miss out on Sesko as Leipzig deal is confirmed
Welcome to Leipzig, Benjamin Šeško! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/BMTKQFafVh— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 9, 2022
United target Sesko to join RB Leipzig
Benjamin Šeško to RB Leipzig, here we go and confirmed! Done deal as anticipated on Monday, now it’s also signed between clubs. Šeško will join in 2023 - stays at Salzburg this year. 🚨⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzig— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022
Agreement with Šeško and his agent Elvis Basanovic - contract until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/RU0ZN8yYY5
Forest in 'advanced talks' to sign Kouyate
Nottingham Forest are in 'advanced talks' to sign midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, according to Football Insider.
The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season.
FC Copenhagen sign Australian keeper Mathew Ryan
Welcome to @MatyRyan 🇦🇺— F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) August 9, 2022
Ryan has signed a contract at FCK for the next two seasons #fcklive #sldk #copenhagen https://t.co/aZDiPZaGZf
Everton's Broadhead joins Wigan on loan
Best of luck on loan at Wigan, Nathan! 👊— Everton (@Everton) August 9, 2022
Leeds United rope in goalkeeper Joel Robles
✍️ #LUFC is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Joel Robles— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 9, 2022
Real Sociedad and Valencia approach Tottenham for Gil (Fabrizio Romano)
Valencia have asked for both Nico and Bryan Gil. Talks will continue in the next hours with Barcelona and then Tottenham in order to reach an agreement and improve Gattuso's team. ⚪️🦇 #Valencia— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022
Also Real Sociedad approached Tottenham for Bryan Gil. #THFC
Villarreal eyeing double Tottenham transfer swoop
Villarreal are interested in a loan deal for Tanguy Ndombele and also want to sign Gio Lo Celso on a permanent transfer, as reported by Daily Mail.
Both the midfielders do not feature in Antonio Conte's plans and could leave for Spain.
PSG enter race for Fofana
Paris Saint-Germain are competing with Chelsea to lure Wesley Fofana from Leicester, Le Parisien in France reports.
Leicester have already rejected two bids from the Blues, the second being £70m. However, a bid of around £85m could make them change their stance.
Tottenham land €20m Udogie (Romano)
Destiny Udogie to Tottenham, here we go. Full agreement reached with Udinese for more than €20m - after personal terms in place. Talented Italian fullback will be Spurs player in 2023, wanted by Paratici. 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022
Udogie will stay at Udinese for one more year on loan. pic.twitter.com/2dASBwUbNN
Monaco eyeing Eric Bailly after Sarr agreement
Monaco are making significant moves to strengthen their defensive ranks this summer.
Having already agreed a deal to take Chelsea's Malang Sarr on loan, they are now eyeing a potential move for Eric Bailly, as per GFFN.
Coady "over the moon" to seal Everton switch
Conor Coady has admitted that he can't wait to get started at Everton after agreeing a season-long loan from Wolves.
“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady told evertontv. “As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join."
Fiorentina ready to enter Lo Celso transfer battle
Fiorentina are prepared to battle Villarreal in the race for the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Tottenham midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga side but their Serie A counterparts believe they are in a position to agree a deal.
Pique set to agree pay-cut to help Barca's registration problems
Story @TheAthleticUK : 🚨Gerard Pique, who took a wage cut last summer to help Barcelona register Memphis Depay, is now agreeing a second pay cut in 12 months as his club scramble to register new signings before La Liga starts. New deal getting sorted. https://t.co/DwAtM0EA7a— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 8, 2022
Bologna boss expects Arnautovic to snub Man Utd interest
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović on Man Utd bid for Arnautović: “I would be happy for Marko [in case he joins United] but I don’t think he will leave”. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022
“I spoke to Arnautović about Man Utd proposal - in case he leaves we will see… but I think he will stay”.