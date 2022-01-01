Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal bid €40m for Yeremi Pino

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Yeremi Pino
Werner pens goodbye letter

2022-08-09T18:00:00.000Z

Timo Werner has said goodbye to Chelsea's fans as he re-joins his former club RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner Chelsea pre-season 2022
OFFICIAL: Werner returns to RB Leipzig in €30m transfer

2022-08-09T17:27:54.007Z

Timo Werner has re-joined RB Leipzig from Chelsea on a permanent deal. The striker joined the Blues in 2020 after they activated his £45 million ($54m) release clause but he failed to live up to expectations in west London.

Werner managed to score just 23 times in 89 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, but will hope to rediscover his best form at Red Bull Arena.

Ferry leaves Southampton

2022-08-09T16:31:15.992Z

Daly joins Villa

2022-08-09T16:01:09.821Z

Man Utd considering Milinkovic-Savic offer

2022-08-09T14:38:46.499Z

Manchester United are 'weighing up' a potential €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to the MEN.

Erik ten Hag is looking for additions to his midfield in an attempt to address a lack of depth and quality in the position.

milinkovic-savic lazio
Man Utd offered chance to sign Morata

2022-08-09T13:52:11.534Z

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to ESPN.

The Atletico Madrid forward is out of contract at the end of the season following two years on loan with Juventus.

Arsenal set to terminate Bellerin contract

2022-08-09T13:34:19.987Z

West Ham make offer for Kehrer

2022-08-09T13:09:25.747Z

West Ham have made a bid for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old can play as both a centre-back and right-back and has just a year remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

United pull out of Arnautovic deal

2022-08-09T12:15:43.647Z

Chelsea offer £12m for Casadei

2022-08-09T11:49:52.233Z

Chelsea are preparing an improved bid of around £12 million to land Cesare Casadei from Inter, according to Evening Standard.

The Serie A outfit have already turned down two offers from Chelsea as it was less than their valuation.

Inter weigh up Brozovic swap deal with Liverpool for Firmino or Keita

2022-08-09T11:43:34.783Z

Inter are trying to manufacture a swap deal involving midfielder Marcelo Brozovic with Liverpool if the Premier League side show willingness to include either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita, according to Calciomercato.

After the arrival of Kristjan Asllani Inter are willing to part ways with Brozovic.

De Jong prefers a move to Chelsea than United for UCL football (Ben Jacobs)

2022-08-09T11:29:25.834Z

Arsenal bid for Yeremi Pino (AS)

2022-08-09T10:26:27.674Z

Arsenal have submitted a bid of €40m for Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino, according to Spanish outlet AS.

He has an €80m release clause in his contract and it is reported that Liverpool are also interested in him.

Chelsea readying third bid for Fofana

2022-08-09T10:00:43.839Z

Chelsea are preparing a third offer for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this week, according to the Evening Standard.

The Blues have already had a £70m offer rejected for the 21-year-old.

Leicester are reluctant to sell so late in the window, while Chelsea are hesitant to break the transfer record for a defender (£80m for Harry Maguire) to complete the deal.

Man Utd miss out on Sesko as Leipzig deal is confirmed

2022-08-09T09:05:37.574Z

United target Sesko to join RB Leipzig

2022-08-09T08:57:18.500Z

Forest in 'advanced talks' to sign Kouyate

2022-08-09T08:23:24.362Z

Nottingham Forest are in 'advanced talks' to sign midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, according to Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Everton's Broadhead joins Wigan on loan

2022-08-09T08:11:25.307Z

Leeds United rope in goalkeeper Joel Robles

2022-08-09T08:09:45.196Z

Real Sociedad and Valencia approach Tottenham for Gil (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-08-09T07:17:39.421Z

Villarreal eyeing double Tottenham transfer swoop

2022-08-09T06:18:26.855Z

Villarreal are interested in a loan deal for Tanguy Ndombele and also want to sign Gio Lo Celso on a permanent transfer, as reported by Daily Mail.

Both the midfielders do not feature in Antonio Conte's plans and could leave for Spain.

PSG enter race for Fofana

2022-08-09T06:08:36.241Z

Paris Saint-Germain are competing with Chelsea to lure Wesley Fofana from Leicester, Le Parisien in France reports

Leicester have already rejected two bids from the Blues, the second being £70m. However, a bid of around £85m could make them change their stance.

Tottenham land €20m Udogie (Romano)

2022-08-08T23:27:02.341Z

Monaco eyeing Eric Bailly after Sarr agreement

2022-08-08T23:13:07.876Z

Monaco are making significant moves to strengthen their defensive ranks this summer.

Having already agreed a deal to take Chelsea's Malang Sarr on loan, they are now eyeing a potential move for Eric Bailly, as per GFFN.

Coady "over the moon" to seal Everton switch

2022-08-08T23:10:10.485Z

Conor Coady has admitted that he can't wait to get started at Everton after agreeing a season-long loan from Wolves.

“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady told evertontv. “As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join."

Fiorentina ready to enter Lo Celso transfer battle

2022-08-08T23:02:32.671Z

Fiorentina are prepared to battle Villarreal in the race for the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Tottenham midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga side but their Serie A counterparts believe they are in a position to agree a deal.

Pique set to agree pay-cut to help Barca's registration problems

2022-08-08T22:59:35.635Z

Bologna boss expects Arnautovic to snub Man Utd interest

2022-08-08T22:57:23.639Z