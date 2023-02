Real Madrid are set to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi this summer, claims DefensaCentral, as Los Blancos see the 21-year-old forward as the ideal man to play opposite Vincius Junior for many years.

That reported interest comes despite a rough first year in the Bundesliga for Adeyemi. He's battled foot injuries and managed just one league goal, scored last weekend, in his debut season in 14 appearances.

Perhaps Real Madrid feel they can pry the German forward away from Dortmund at a cut-price rate, however such a move would be risky without first seeing him produce more in the black and yellow.