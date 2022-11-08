MMA fighter Conor McGregor said he wants to buy Liverpool amid reports the club is up for sale.
The outspoken 34-year-old responded to a fan who had asked about the Anfield club, claiming he has reached out to Liverpool about a potential purchase.
Southampton could make Nathan Jones their next manager in a matter of days, says Fabrizio Romano.
Jones currently leads Luton Town in the Championship and feels ready to make the jump to Premier League football.
Real Madrid are plotting a big-money move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, claims Calciomercato.
With eight Serie A strikes this year, Osimhen, 23, is on the verge of fifth consecutive campaign with double-digit goals.
Real Madrid are keen on pouncing on his talent after missing out on Kylian Mbappe last summer.
Robin Gosens' move to Inter has not gone as planned, with the wing-back struggling for consistent form since making the switch from Atalanta in January 2022.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the German remains keen on making a success of his time in Milan. However, if the club do decide to move him on there is interest from England in the form of Premier League pair West Ham and Leicester City.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has recommended that Arsenal sign his Ukraine international teammate Mykhailo Mudryk in January.
The Shakhtar Donetsk star is one of the most highly-rated widemen in Europe and according to 90min, has received a "glowing reference" from his national-team colleague Zinchenko.