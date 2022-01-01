Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea interested in former Spurs man Walker-Peters

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Kyle Walker-Peters, Southampton, 2022-23
Chelsea keen on Walker-Peters (Guardian)

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Guardian.

Walker-Peters is capable of playing as wing-back on either side, so would suit Thomas Tuchel's system perfectly. It is believed that an offer between £35 million and £40 million could be enough to get Chelsea their man.

Raspadori requests transfer

Juventus and Napoli target Giacomo Raspadori has asked current club Sassuolo to sell him this summer.

As reported by Sky Sports Italia, the Italy international does not see a future in green and black, and this could spark a two-way tussle for his signature.

Arsenal starlet Patino to head out on loan

Arsenal youth reporter Jeorge Bird has reported that highly-rated Gunners midfielder Charlie Patino will be heading out on loan to Blackpool this season.

The Championship side kicked off their season with a 1-0 over Reading on Saturday.

Barcelona midfielder set for MLS move

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is edging closer to a move to LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.

Puig has long been expected to leave Camp Nou this summer and the MLS side have recently positioned themselves in pole position to secure his services.

The deal, which is set to be a free transfer, is now all but agreed with Barca set to receive a percentage of any future transfer fee that Galaxy receive for the player.