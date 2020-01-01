Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd 'optimistic' of keeping Pogba

Summer transfer window could stay open until January
The English Football League (EFL) has discussed the potential of keeping the next transfer window open until January next year, reports the Mirror.
With the window currently slated to open in July until August 31, the coronavirus pandemic is set to cause chaos for transfers and plans are already in place to significantly extend the period.
FIFA have already established a Working Group to address question marks around transfers and contracts caused by Covid-19.
Man Utd now 'optimistic' of keeping Pogba
The World Cup winner could be staying put
Manchester United believe they will keep Paul Pogba beyond this summer as no club can afford him, reports ESPN.
Juventus and Real Madrid have been strongly linked to the Frenchman but the Red Devils doubt whether either club can finance a deal for him.
United currently value Pogba at £100 million ($117m), while he's currently earning around £300,000 a week at Old Trafford.
Premier League clubs looking to ensure Man City's UEFA ban is upheld
A number of Premier League clubs have joined forces in a bid to ensure Manchester City aren't allowed to play in the Champions League next season, according to the Daily Mail.
The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all written to the same law firm to stress their objection to the possibility of City competing in Europe should their punishment be 'stayed' while appeals are ongoing.
Sheffield United are the only side in the Premier League's current top 10 that haven't formally objected so far.
Barca struggling to lock down Ter Stegen
The club's number one wants to be paid as such
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Barcelona remain 'far apart' over terms of a new contract, reports Sport.
While the German is keen to remain at Camp Nou beyond his current contract that runs until 2022, he wants to be paid a similar amount to the club's biggest stars and therefore has rejected the club's first offer.
Ter Stegen is in high demand with Chelsea among a number of clubs reportedly interested.
Vertonghen weighing up his club options
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen admits he has a big decision to make when it comes to his club future.
Coming to the end of his current Spurs contract, the Belgium international concedes he has plenty to consider before settling on his next step.
"I'm in a process right now that I have to grab a piece of paper and write down the pros and cons of the options I will have soon," Vertonghen told De Kleedkamer.
"I will really have to decide what I want in my career. In three to four years, I will normally return to the place where I will likely settle down.
"I have to start thinking about where I still want to live, what language I want to learn, what culture I still want to live in. And also very importantly: which competitions and prizes I still want to win. I don't want to regret anything in my career."