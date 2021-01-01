Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City plot £90m Kane move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Pavon at Galaxy crossroads

2021-01-01T02:00:11Z

Chelsea circling for Simakan

2021-01-01T01:00:33Z

Chelsea have expressed their interest in Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, claims le10sport

The Blues are yet to make a bid for the 20-year-old, who is also attracting interest from AC Milan and Nice. 

Garcia agrees to Barca return

2020-12-31T23:55:30Z

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has agreed to personal terms over a return to Barcelona, according to The Guardian

The teenager has turned down a contract extension at the Etihad and it's currently unclear whether he'll head to Camp Nou in January for a fee or leave at the end of the season for nothing. 

Man Utd still keen on Grealish

2020-12-31T23:40:31Z

Manchester United haven't given up on trying to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, reports the Daily Mail

Despite refusing to meet his asking price over the summer, the Red Devils are among a number of clubs weighing up future bids for the England attacker. 

Spurs planning on Lloris leaving for PSG

2020-12-31T23:25:02Z

Tottenham believe Hugo Lloris could join former manager Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain and are already lining up possible replacements, according to The Sun

Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson are two players Spurs are tracking with Lloris entering the final year of his contract. 

Man City plot £90m Kane move

2020-12-31T23:05:00Z

The Blues will take aim at the Three Lions skipper

Manchester City are plotting a stunning £90 million ($123m) move for Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane, claims the Mail.

The Three Lions forward, widely considered the linchpin of Jose Mourinho's side, is in the sights of Pep Guardiola as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Kane is yet to win silverware throughout his career, with a Champions League runners-up medal the pick of his honours so far.