Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds enter race to sign Man City star Aguero

Mbappe's chances of staying at PSG now 50/50 (The Telegraph)
Frenchman continues to stall over a new deal
Kylian Mbappe continues to resist signing a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, putting his long-term future at the club in doubt - reports The Telegraph.
The France striker's current deal expires in 2022 and PSG are keen to reach an agreement over an extension.
However, his chances of staying in Paris are now rated at 50/50 as the club fear he may push for a move at the end of the season, with Real Madrid leading the chase for his signature.
Leeds enter Aguero race (90Min)
Whites hope to bring Argentine to Elland Road
Leeds have entered the race to sign Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer, according to 90Min.
It was confirmed last month that Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season after a glittering, trophy-filled decade at Etihad Stadium.
A host of clubs have been linked with the 32-year-old since including the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona, but Leeds hope the presence of fellow Argentine Marcelo Bielsa in the dugout will be enough to tempt the striker to Elland Road.
Hammers eye Herrera
West Ham are considering a move for Granada’s on-loan midfielder Yangel Herrera, according to Todofichajes.
The Venezuela international has impressed with the Spanish side this season and a number of sides have contacted parent club Manchester City over a permanent deal this summer.
Pep Guardiola is currently well stocked in the centre of midfield so is prepared to let the 23-year-old leave for a fee in the region of €18 million (£16m/$21m).
Maksimovic considered potential Ranocchia replacement
Inter may look to sign Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic as a potential replacement for Andrea Ranocchia, reports Calciomercato.
Ranocchia, 33, is out of contract at the end of the season and should he decide to move on the Nerazzurri would seek a low-cost replacement.
Maksimovic is also out of contract this summer so would be available on a free and at 29 is four years younger than Ranocchia, though Inter may face competition from Lazio for the Serbian’s signature.
Canaries consider Giakoumakis move
Championship leaders Norwich are considering a move for VVV-Venlo striker Giorgos Giakoumakis according to TeamTalk.
The Canaries, who look well placed for an immediate return to the Premier League, want to bolster their strike force for next season and see Giakoumakis, who has scored 27 goals in 29 games, as a prime target.
Brighton and Southampton have also been monitoring the Greek striker’s progress in recent months.