Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG won't sell Neymar this summer

Napoli to announce Manolas in next 48 hours
Ben Yedder to replace Lukaku at Man United
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who will replace Romelu Lukaku.
The Belgian striker has been strongly linked with a move to Inter, and La Colina de Nervion claim United have already agreed a deal with Sevilla for Ben Yedder.
The French forward has a reported release clause of just €40 million (£36m/$46).
Preston not interested in Davis
The Lancashire Post claim Preston North End are not interested in Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.
The youngster was widely linked with a move to Deepdale during the week, but the transfer now seems unlikely.
Barca consider £100m bid for Martinez
Barcelona could bid £100m ($127m) for Lautaro Martinez this sumer
Radio La Red are reporting that the Spanish champions have decided to pursue Martinez over team-mate Mauro Icardi.
With Inter supposedly lining up a bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, they could be willing to let Martinez leave the club.
Milan monitoring Olmo
Calciomercato claim AC Milan are interested in Dinamo Zagreb youngster Dani Olmo.
The Spanish under-21 star could cost the Serie A around €30 million (£27m/$34m), while Milan have also been linked with moves for Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout and Real Madrid's Dani Ceballo.
Lingard poised for new United contract
Jesse Lingard will sign a new contract with Manchester United, according to ESPN.
Formal talk have not yet begun between the player and club, but it is believed United will look to tie the midfielder down to a long-term deal in the coming weeks.
Juve hold firm on Cancelo valuation
Juventus will accept nothing less than their €60 million (£54m/$68m) value of Joao Cancelo.
The full-back is a target for Manchester City, but Gazzetta dello Sport claim the sale of Leonardo Spinazzola to Roma means the Italian champions are not in a position where they have to sell players this summer.
As a result, the Old Lady will not budge on their valuation of Cancelo.
Tottenham to send Clarke back to Leeds on loan
The Daily Mail claim Tottenham are on the verge of signing Leeds United midfielder Jack Clarke.
However, Spurs plan to send the youngster back to Elland Road in 2019/20 on loan, so the teenager can continue his development.
Clarke’s move from Leeds will cost Tottenham around £8.5 million ($11m).
Leicester to battle Premier League rivals for Samatta signature
Leicester City have joined a host of clubs chasing Genk winger Mbwana Samatta.
Turkish outlet Fotospor, are reporting Fernabahce are interested in the 26-year-old, as too are Schalke and Lazio, and Premier League rivals Watford and Burnley.
It is believed Samatta would cost around £12 million ($15m).
Neymar may not be the same at Barca
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated he is not sure Neymar ‘would be the same’ if he returned to Barcelona.
The Brazilian has been linked with a big-money transfer to the Camp Nou, but the City boss is not sure if the move is ideal for the Paris Saint-Germain man.
"Neymar is an extraordinary player,” Guardiola told local publication Ara.
“But I don't know. It's like if I go back to Barcelona , I am not the same person, and I don't know if Neymar would be the same.”
United ready to step up Fernandes pursuit
Manchester United will move quickly to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, according to Record.
The Portuguese outlet claim United have ‘expressed their intention to accelerate’ the deal and will work to conclude the transfer imminently.
Onana hints at Ajax stay
Manchester United target Andre Onana has hinted he could remain with Ajax next season.
“I am still young and with Ajax we have just proved how much we can achieve with this club,” the Cameroon international said.
“It will not be easy to surpass that. But I want to fight for new success with Ajax.”
Millwall and Huddersfield keen on Ramsdale
BOURNEMOUTH. Can’t let keeper Ramsdale out on loan until know who is coming and going. HUDDERSFIELD and poss MILLWALL awaiting on word.— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 30, 2019
McKennie signs new Schalke deal
Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie has signed a contract extension until 2024, the club have confirmed.
The Texas-born United States international joined the Bundesliga outfit in 2016 and made 24 league appearances last term as the club finished a disappointing 14th.
Kabak joins Schalke from Stuttgart
Schalke have completed the signing of Ozan Kabak from Stuttgart, the club have announced.
Bayern Munich, AC Milan and West Ham had all expressed an interest in the 19-year-old, but Schalke have won the race for his signature.
"Ozan Kabak made a conscious choice to join us despite competition from a number of other clubs,” said Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider.
🇹🇷 Schalke 04‘e hoşgeldin @ozankabak4! Bize geldiğin için çok mutluyuz! ⚒️— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) June 30, 2019
🇬🇧 Welcome to #S04, Ozan #Kabak! It's great to see you in Royal Blue! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/P3KfahvxzL
Everton not after Traore
Everton are not in talks to sign Lyon's former Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore contrary to reports in France, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Telefoot reported on Sunday that the Toffees were close to a deal for the forward but those reports are believed to be speculative, with Marco Silva casting his net elsewhere in his search for a striker.
Traore scored two Premier League goals in 10 appearances at Chelsea between 2014-17, and has scored nine goals in 51 international appearances for Burkina Faso for whom he has played since he was 15.
Fulham join race for Chalobah
West Bromwich Albion's Championship rivals Fulham have reportedly entered the race for Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah, according to Birmingham Live.
Albion are believed to be keen on the 19-year-old who impressed in the second tier with relegated Ipswich last season.
Queen's Park Rangers sizeing up Judge
Queens Park Rangers are considering making a bid for Alan Judge as they hunt a replacement for Sheffield United-bound Luke Freeman, as reported by Football League World.
The R's are weighing up whether to go in for Judge who has resurrected his career at relegated Ipswich following a career-threatening injury.
Palace chairman to block Zaha move
Wilfried Zaha’s proposed move to Arsenal is in doubt because chairman Steve Paris believes letting his star player go could negatively impact his chances of selling the club, as reported by the Sun.
The Ivory Coast international is eager to leave in order to join his boyhood club but the Palace owner is concerned any sale would affect his chances of finding investors.
De Ligt to be unveiled on Monday
Matthijs de Ligt will be formally unveiled as a Juventus player on Monday, according to Tuttosport.
The Ajax captain has been courted this summer by Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, but the Serie A champions are set to win the race for his signature and complete a £70million deal agreed to bring him to Turin.
Juventus eyeing Burnley's McNeil
Burnley's Dwight McNeil has attracted the attention of Serie A champions Juventus, according to Lancashire Live.
McNeil was in France with the England under-21 team for the Toulon Tournament in June, where it is believed that the Italian giants were monitoring his progress.
The 19-year-old signed a new contract in January until 2023.
Kilmarnock take Finnish striker on trial
Kilmarnock have given a trial to Finnish international striker Tim Vayrynen who is a free agent after leaving Dutch side Roda JC, according to the Sunday Mail.
The 26-year-old striker has played 13 times for Finland and joins up with Killie for their pre-season preparations.
White close to Leeds loan move
Leeds United are closing in on the loan signing of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Seagulls defender is expected to complete a medical on Sunday ahead of a season-long deal.
The club are also close to agreeing a loan deal for Manchester City's Jack Harrison.
Blackburn in for Gallagher
Blackburn Rovers are in talks with Southampton over a permanent deal for young striker Sam Gallagher, according to Sky Sports.
Other Championship clubs are also showing strong interest in the 23-year-old, but Rovers remain confident of securing the signature of a player who spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Ewood Park.
PSG not prepared for Neymar to go
Paris Saint-Germain are not prepared to allow Neymar to leave this summer thus scuppering Barcelona's plans of bringing the Brazilian back to Camp Nou, as reported by Telefoot.
PSG's Qatari owners, headed by club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, are holding steadfast in their determination not to allow the player they bought for €222m just two summers ago to leave.
The 28-year-old is reportedly keen to move on from the Parc des Princes with his enthusiasm for the project having waned, a process that has been accelerated by the departure of PSG's former sporting director Antero Henrique.
Tierney should choose Arsenal, says Nicol
Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney should take the chance to move to Arsenal this summer, according to ex-Scotland international Steve Nicol.
“Yes [it would be a good move],” Liverpool legend Nicol told ESPN.
“Tierney’s a good player. I think he’s probably reached his peak at Celtic. I think stepping up to the tougher challenge will better his game."
Barca eyeing up Martinez from Inter
Barcelona are plotting a £95million bid for Argentina international Lautaro Martinez, according to Radio La Red.
The Inter Milan striker scored for his country in their Copa America quarter-final win against Venezuela.
Barca reportedly see Martinez as a more attractive option than Mauro Icardi who is also on his way out of San Siro.
Championship pair to battle for Moore
Championship sides Millwall and Bristol City will battle over Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore, with both clubs preparing £3m offers, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has been training with the Wales national squad in Portugal this summer as Ryan Giggs considers him for their Euro Championship qualifiers.
Celtic release Mulumbu
Youssouf Mulumbu has been released on a free transfer by Celtic after the club activated a clause in the midfielder's two-year deal, as reported by the Mail on Sunday.
The former West Brom player joined the Hoops from Kilmarnock last summer but spent the second half of the season back on loan at Rugby Park.
The Congo international played 191 games for West Brom between 2009-15 in both the Championship and the Premier League.
Pellegrini arrives for Juve medical
Luca Pellegrini has arrived at Juventus's medical centre ahead of his transfer from Roma, the club have announced.
The full-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Cagliari, is moving to the Serie A champions in exchange for Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola and a €10m fee.
Luca Pellegrini has arrived at #JMedical! 📸👍 pic.twitter.com/tHROGuiv3d— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 30, 2019
Ambitious Derby chasing Cocu
Derby County have made Phillip Cocu their ambitious number-one target to replace Frank Lampard as manager, as reported by the Times.
The former Netherlands international won thee Dutch titles with PSV and is at the top of the Rams' wishlist if Lampard as expected agrees to take over at Chelsea.
The former Barcelona midfielder played as the Netherlands reached the World Cup semi-final in 1998 before moving into management on retirement.
Arsenal, Liverpool and United to fight for Dortmund striker
Borussia Dortmund star Jacob Bruun Larsen is being fought over by Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, as reported by the Sun.
The Danish forward, who starred alongside English teammate Jadon Sancho last season, enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018/19 as Dortmund pushed champions Bayern Munich all the way for the Bundesliga title.
The 20-year-old played 30 times for his club and was also called up for his first international cap for Denmark.
West Brom agree Dawson deal with Watford
Watford have agreed a deal to sign West Brom's Craig Dawson for £5.5m, according to Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old will to join on a four-year contract with an option for a further year.
Dawson played 45 times for the Baggies last season as the cub lost out to rivals Aston Villa in the play-off semi-final.
Leeds want Wolves' Costa
Leeds are close to agreeing a loan deal for Wolves' Portugal international winger Helder Costa, as reported by Birmingham Live.
The 25-year-old has reportedly fallen out with boss Nuno Espirito Santo and the club are looking to move their record signing on.
Leeds themselves are looking to end their 15-year exile from the Premier League having lost out last season to Derby in the Championship play-offs.
Palace put £100m tag on Zaha
Club hope to kill off interest from Arsenal
Arsenal have been given the price they will have to pay Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha.
The Daily Mail claims that it will cost the Gunners £100 million ($127m) to land the forward, with Palace's hope being that the record ask will be enough to kill off any hopes of landing their star man.
Woodward wants 'exciting' players who fit Man Utd's long-term plans
Ed Woodward has urged those within the club to ignore speculation as he looks to bring in “exciting” players who fit the “long-term vision” of the club, according to the Telegraph.
The report claims to have seen an internal email sent to club staff shortly before the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
It also claims Woodward asked the staff to ignore "misleading" rumours.
Weah signs five-year Lille deal
Tim Weah has a new home.
The USMNT youngster made the jump from Ligue 1 winners PSG to runners-up Lille on Saturday, signing a five-year contract with the French side.
Read the full story right here on Goal!
Chelsea reveal Kovacic by accident
Mateo Kovacic will be a Chelsea player the club has revealed, albeit inadvertently on their app, as reported by the Daily Mail.
The Croatia international spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid and was expected to make the transfer permanent, he's available to sign before his loan deal expires on June 30, despite Chelsea's transfer ban.
The club's app, The 5th Stand, revealed the signing and even featured an interview with Kovacic in which he says "It was an amazing feeling to sign for Chelsea first on loan and now permanently."
Sevilla will sign De Jong
Sevilla will sign Luuk de Jong from PSV, Marca reports, but are resigned to losing two stars.
Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia will probably quit the club this summer, but they trust director of football Monchi to replace them, the report continues.
De Jong scored 28 goals in 34 Eredivisie games last year, while Sarabia and Ben Yedder combined for 31 in La Liga.
Monchi returned to Seville in April after a troubled two year spell with Roma, he was director of football for Sevilla for 16 years before that.
Man City may announce Rodri on Monday
Manchester City will announce the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record fee on Monday, reports the Daily Mail.
The Spanish transfer window doesn’t officially open till then, but Atleti officials believe the deal is done, though City sources are not so sure, the report states.
City will need to break the record they set last year when signing Riyad Mahrez to trigger the defensive midfielders release clause, which is £63m ($100m).
Arsenal identify Torreira replacement
AC Milan are hopeful that Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos will allow them to sign Luca Torreira from the Gunners.
Calciomercato.com says that Milan would like to bring Ceballos to San Siro, but that Madrid's €50 million (£45m/$57m) asking price is too high.
The report suggests Arsenal may be willing to meet Real's valuation, and in turn be prepared to offload Torreira, who says he has not been happy in London.
Real to offer Asensio in swap for Mane
Los Blancos will try and tempt the Reds to part with Senegalese forward in exchange for Spanish midfielder
Real Madrid are dangling Marco Asensio at Liverpool in an attempt to make a play at Sadio Mane.
The Express says that Real are prepared to let the 23-year-old Asensio go, and that Liverpool like the attacking midfielder’s style.
In turn Los Blancos would love to add Mane to their summer haul, and believe that a swap deal might tempt the Reds.
The report suggests Madrid value Asensio at £85m ($108m), but doesn’t mention Mane’s value.
Lampard will make Hudson-Odoi a priority
Frank Lampard’s first job if he becomes Chelsea manager, as expected, will be to ink Callum Hudson-Odoi to a long term deal.
The 18-year-old winger’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020, and Bayern Munich are circling around the England international.
Bayern were rebuffed by the Blues in January and have seen a £22 million ($28m) offer rejected this summer as well.
The Daily Mail says that Lampard will try to get a deal done with Hudson-Odoi as soon as he takes the reins at his former club.
United in for Villa's McGinn
The Sun is reporting that Manchester United will try and prise midfielder John McGinn away from Premier League new boys Aston Villa.
The Villains will not let their player go easily though and are seeking a £50 million ($63m) fee for a player they bought for £3m a year ago.
The Scotland international scored in the playoff final victory that saw Villa promoted, and his performances througout the season have caught United's eye, sasy the report.
Pogba will 'beg' for Juve or Real transfer
Paul Pogba will plead with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be allowed to leave Manchester United when he returns from his holiday.
The France international midfielder is hoping to persused his boss to sanction a move that executive vice-president Ed Woodward is determined to block.
Both Juventus and Madrid are interested in the player, but have not tabled a bid.
United will not allow him to leave for less than £120 million ($152m), The Sun suggests.