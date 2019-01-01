Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to rival Man Utd in chase for Sancho

Bayern eye Nubel as Neuer replacement
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, according to Sport1.
The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to decide whether to sign a new deal.
However, Neuer is also keen to extend his current deal that expires in 2021, meaning Bayern have a decision to make about their No.1 shirt at the end of the season.
Man Utd confident of Chong deal
Manchester United are confident youngster Tahith Chong will turn down interest from Juventus and sign a new deal at Old Trafford, according to Metro.
The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and so is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January.
However, United are ready to offer him significantly improved terms and hope that will be enough persuade him to stay at Old Trafford.
Arsenal offer Xhaka to Monchengladbach
Arsenal hope to persuade Borussia Monchengladbach to sell Denis Zakaria to them next summer by offering their former player Granit Xhaka in January, reports the Mirror.
Xhaka has not played for Arsenal since his public falling out with the fans during a game against Crystal Palace last month that resulted in him being stripped of the captaincy.
The Switzerland midfielder is expected to leave the club in January and Arsenal hope that by selling him back to Monchengladbach, they will offer the Gunners first refusal on Zakaria next summer.
PSG & Juve eye Donnarumma
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.
PSG have had a long-standing interest in the goalkeeper and had an offer turned down last season, while the Bianconeri view the 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczesny.
AC Milan are reluctant to let Donnarumma leave but are also under pressure to raise funds, with the youngster viewed as one of their most saleable assets.
Messi talking with Barca over new contract
Argentina striker set to extend stay at Camp Nou
Lionel Messi is in talks with Barcelona over a new contract, the Spanish club's sporting director Eric Abidal has confirmed.
Mess's future had been called into question after it emerged earlier this year he can leave Camp Nou for free at the end of any season thanks to a clause in his current deal.
PSG to rival Man Utd in chase for Sancho
England forward eyed as potential Neymar replacement
Paris Saint-Germain hope to beat Manchester United to the signing of Jadon Sancho next summer, reports the Express.
The French champions see the Borussia Dortmund forward as a potential replacement for Neymar, whose long-term future at the Parc des Princes remains in doubt.
England international Sancho is ready to leave Dortmund after being dropped following a late return from international duty last month.