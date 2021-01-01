Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to make £80m Bellingham bid

Real Madrid join Man Utd and Barcelona in Tielemans race (AS)
Leicester star's contract expires in 2023
Real Madrid have joined the list of teams looking to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester, AS claims.
The Belgium midfielder has already been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, but Los Blancos could swoop in with a big offer next summer.
Leicester and Galatasaray reach Mendy agreement
Nampalys Mendy will join Galatasaray from Leicester, says Foot Mercato.
The two clubs have reached an agreement over a loan but the midfielder must hurry to Turkey to complete the deal before the transfer window closes.
Liverpool to break club record with £80m Bellingham bid (Daily Star)
The Borussia Dortmund star is Jurgen Klopp's top target for next summer
Liverpool are willing to pay a club-record transfer fee of £80 million ($110m) to sign Jude Bellingham.
The Daily Star reports the Reds have made the 18-year-old their top priority for next summer after seeing him impress at Borussia Dortmund.
Roma to return for Zakaria in January
Roma are not giving up on signing Denis Zakaria, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Serie A side were unable to wrap up a deal for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder during the summer as they were not willing to pay the required €20 million (£17m/$24m).
But they will make another attempt to get him in January, when the price will be lower.
Castillejo to stay at AC Milan despite CSKA talks
Samu Castillejo will remain at AC Milan until January at least, Calciomercato reports.
CSKA Moscow were in talks to sign him, but the Rossoneri were not impressed by their offer to get him on loan without paying a fee.
The Russian side would not improve their bid, so talks have broken down, while Castillejo was not convinced CSKA were the right club for him.