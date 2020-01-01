Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Fernandes

Robinson emerges as shock candidate for Malaga job

2020-01-13T01:00:00Z

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant Malaga managerial role, reports Football Insider.

The side are currently 16th in the second division of Spanish football, and have recently sacked manager Victor Sanchez.

Robinson guided his Oxford side to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, and is reportedly under consideration for the role in Spain.

Hart snubbed by AC Milan

2020-01-13T00:30:00Z

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart was on a list of candidates to replace Pepe Reina at AC Milan, with the Italian side opting instead for Asmir Begovic.

Former Chelsea stopper Begovic is reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to the Italian side, with Reina recently joining Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

And according to the Sun, Hart was an option to replace Reina in a temporary deal, with Milan eventually deciding not to go with the ex-England number one.

Chelsea and Man Utd to battle it out for Verona youngster

2020-01-12T23:45:00Z

Chelsea and Manchester United have joined the race to sign Verona prodigy Marash Kumbulla, reports Calciomercato.

The two Premier League sides will, however, have to battle it out between Juventus and Inter for his signature. 

The 19-year-old is also wanted by several other top European clubs after impressing for his side in Serie A this season.

Burnley hold talks with Bristol City’s Brownhill

2020-01-12T23:30:00Z

Burnley have held talks with Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill as they look to avoid a relegation scrap this season.

Sean Dyche is keen on bringing in a few additions this month, with Brownhill his main target, according to the Mail.

The midfielder has helped his side chase a playoff spot in recent months, and has five goals and two assists for the campaign.

Leicester youngster Thomas set for Eredivisie switch

2020-01-12T23:20:00Z

Leicester City attacker George Thomas is nearing a loan switch to Ado Den Haag, reports Football Insider.

Signed from Coventry City in 2017, the youngster is yet to break into the first-team squad, but has been impressing for Leicester’s under-23 side.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe, with Brendan Rodgers eager to loan him out once more in order to gain further experience.

Former Newcastle and West Ham boss Alan Pardew is the current manager of the Eredivisie outfit, and is keen to bring in young English talent as the club look to avoid relegation.

Bristol City not giving up on Nketiah

2020-01-12T23:15:00Z

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has not given up on a loan deal for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah, but faces competition from several other clubs for his signature.

The 20-year-old was recalled by Arsenal from his loan deal with Leeds and, according to Football.London, is now wanted by both Norwich and Aston Villa, along with several Championship sides.

Agreement reached between Man Utd and Bruno Fernandes

2020-01-12T23:10:00Z

A five-year contract is on offer for the Portugal international

An agreement has been made between the agent of Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United.

The deal will see the 25-year-old sign a contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

