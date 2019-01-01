Arsenal & Man Utd battle for Larsen
Dortmund prospect Jacob Bruun Larsen is wanted by Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, claims the Sun.
Larsen, 20, broke into the Dortmund first team in 2018-19 and is valued at £15 million ($19m).
Rashford on brink of new Man Utd deal
Marcus Rashford is set for a lucrative new Manchester United deal, according to the Mirror.
The England striker, 21, will see his wages elevated to £250,000 per week when he puts pen to paper on the extension, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023.
Lille sign Timothy Weah
United States international Timothy Weah has made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Lille his new French club announced on Saturday.
Weah has signed a five-year deal with the club that finished second in the Ligue 1 table last season, albeit 16 points behind the club he’s leaving.
He spent the second-half of last season playing for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, where the 19-year-old made 13 appearances, scoring three goals.
Tottenham offer Eriksen to Real Madrid
Spurs fear losing him for nothing in 12 months
Tottenham have called Real Madrid in a bid to push through the sale of Christian Eriksen, reports Marca.
With the Dane's contract expiring in 2020, Spurs believe they must sell now or lose him on a free next summer, with Madrid the most likely destination.
Zidane wants Navas out of Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane wants Keylor Navas to leave Real Madrid this summer to save himself an acute selection headache, claims Sport.
Navas recently saw interest from Paris Saint-Germain fall flat, with no further offers currently on the table.
And while Zidane favours the Costa Rica international between the posts, the Madrid board have made it clear that Thibaut Courtois has to be his No. 1 for the coming season.
'Tierney should be insulted by Arsenal bids'
Kieran Tierney “should be insulted by Arsenal’s bids for him”, says Chris Sutton, with the Celtic full-back considered to be worth at least £35 million ($44m) to the Scottish Premier League outfit.
The Gunners are a long way short of that valuation at present, with the bidding opened at just £15m ($19m).
That approach was knocked back, with the Scottish champions making it clear that they value a 22-year-old defender much higher than that.
Man Utd to sign 'more exciting' players
Manchester United transfer supremo Ed Woodward has told staff members to brace themselves for 'more exciting' signings this summer, reports the Telegraph.
“Despite the inflated nature of the transfer market and constant speculation and stories, which can be misleading, the recruitment team - in conjunction with the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) - are working calmly behind the scenes to bring in other exciting players that fit their long-term vision for the club," he wrote in a supposed internal e-mail the newspaper claims to have seen.
Woodward went on to confirm the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joins from Crystal Palace.
Man Utd use Neymar to lure Griezmann from Barca
Striker warned he is Catalans' second choice up front
Manchester United will not give up on their quest to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, claims the Sun.
Griezmann has already informed his current club he will not be staying for the 2019-20 season amid constant links to Barcelona.
But United hope to convince the Frenchman that a mooted Camp Nou return for Neymar will lead to the Catalans dropping their interest, and thus seal a deal themselves.
'Tierney is no Van Dijk'
Kieran Tierney is not better than Virgil van Dijk, says Charlie Nicholas, who believes a figure of around £20 million ($25m) should be enough for Arsenal to lure the left-back away from Celtic.
Morata fears Chelsea recall
Alvaro Morata has been assured that Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid want to keep hold of him amid concerns the striker might be forced to return to Chelsea this summer.
The Blues are discussing a deal to offload their star with the La Liga runners-up after loaning their failed £58 million ($74m) signing in January as he pushed to leave the club.
Chelsea can recall Morata, which gives them leverage in talks; but Atletico have a non-obligatory purchase option at £48.5m after the Spanish club already paid £4.4m in loan fees.
Arsenal set Aubameyang fee
Arsenal may be prepared to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has emerged as a shock target for Manchester United but only at the right price.
Metro reports that fee is £56m ($71m), and that the Gunners may cash in on the forward, who is 30 and is likely to see his value dwindle.
Unai Emery's team is operating on a budget believed to be around £45m, and are keen on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
The Eagles value the player at £80m though, and are not otivated to sell, having just parted with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Manchester United.
Campbell urges Arsenal to sign two defenders
Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has said the signings of William Saliba and Kieran Tierney will give the Gunners 'a boost'.
The North London side have had a bid rejected by Celtic for Tierney but are expected to submit another.
Unai Emery is understood to want to sign the 18-year-old Saliba from St Etienne, with a fee of £25m ($32m) mooted.
"If Arsenal could get those two players then it would give Emery such a boost in terms of their Champions League hopes for next season," Campbell said.
Mbappe will not sign new contract at PSG
The France stars current deal expires in 2022
Kylian Mbappe has made it clear to Paris Saint-Germain that he does not see his long-term future at the club and will reject any attempts to extend his current deal, which expires in 2022, says Marca.
The France international signed for the Ligue 1 champions in 2017, but is reportedly unhappy he has to share top billing with Neymar in Paris.
Mbappe, who scored 33 goals in the French top-flight last season, has been linked with Real Madrid, but PSG has insisted he's not for sale.
If Mbappe doesn't intend to remain with his current side, they may need to cash in soon, as his value will drop as his contract winds down.
Watford sign defender Dawson
Watford have agreed a £5.5 million fee with West Brom for Craig Dawson, according to Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old, who has made 194 appearances for the Baggies during almost a decade with the team, will have a medical at Vicarage Road ahead of the move.
Personal terms have not been agreed but Sky says they won't be a problem.
Marega chooses West Ham
Porto striker Moussa Marega will join West Ham, snubbing other Premier League suitors, including Wolves, reports A Bola.
The Mali international, currently playing at the African Cup of Nations, will not return to the Liga Nos club next season and has always dreamed of playing in England the Portuguese outlet says.
The fee for the 28-year-old, who has scored 33 goals in 66 games for Porto, is rumoured to be around £32m ($41m).
Parma prepare Balotelli contract
Parma are going to offer striker Mario Balotelli a €2 million a year contract as they move ahead with plans to sign the forward.
The 28-year-old will become a free agent on June 30 when his contract with Marseille expires and Gazzetta di Parma are now saying he's set to sign with the Serie A team.
Parma only survived in Italy's top flight by three points last year, and the former Manchester City and Liverpool man is who they've identified as being able to score the goals to keep them up again,
LIverpool sure Origi will sign long-term deal
Liverpool are confident that Divock Origi will sign a five-year offer they've made after manager Jurgen Klopp called the forward while he was on holiday to discuss the deal.
The contract includes a significant pay raise, according to Football Insider, and reflects not just the Belgium internationals' late-season heroics last year, but his dedication on and off the pitch.
Although Origi is likely to remain a back-up to Liverpool's vaunted front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino he may be vital in the early stages of the season as those players recover from international competition.
Spurs closing on Ndombele despite rival interest
Arsenal keen on Cahill
Arsenal are among those considering a move for Gary Cahill, claims 90mins.
The former England international is available as a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Chelsea, with Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace among his other suitors.
Clarke making 'wrong move'
Jack Clarke is making the “wrong move” in leaving Leeds for Tottenham, says Danny Mills, with the youngster not yet ready for such a step up.
Spurs are said to be closing in on an £8.5 million ($11m) swoop for the 18-year-old winger.
Here is what a former Whites star has had to say on the mooted move.
Man Utd's £50m new boy
Norwich bid for Preston's Robinson
Norwich have made a £6m bid for Preston striker Callum Robinson, as reported by Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old Aston Villa youth-team graduate scored 12 goals in 27 Championship games last season.
The Canaries are preparing to return to the top flight for the first time since being relegated from the Premier League in 2016.
Saints agree deal for Blues striker Adams
Southampton are close to agreeing a deal with Birmingham for striker Che Adams, according to the Birmingham Mail.
The clubs are believed to be discussing a fee in the region of £15m, with the 22-year-old expected to travel to the south coast for a medical and talks in the next 24 hours.
The striker scored 22 goals for Blues in the Championship last season.
Motherwell offer Turnbull new deal after Celtic heartbreak
Motherwell will offer midfielder David Turnbull a new three-year deal after his move to Celtic collapsed, as reported by the Sun.
The Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year will have knee surgery on Tuesday after his £3.25million move to the champions fell through over fitness concerns.
Mendes and Kone set to join Lyon
Lyon are on the verge of completing the double capture of Thiago Mendes and Youssouf Koné from Lille, according to L'Equipe.
Both players are under long-term contracts at Lille and Lyon will pay a combined €37m to take them to the Parc Olympique.
27-year-old Mendes is a defensive midfielder who joined the club in 2017, whilst Kone joined from his native Mali in 2015.
Sevilla ready to bid for Kounde
Sevilla are chasing Bordeaux defender Jules Koundé and will launch a €20m bid for the 20-year-old, according to L'Equipe.
The two clubs have been in negotiations for a week and the La Liga side are hopeful of completing a deal for the France under-20 international.
Villa sign Targett
Aston Villa have agreed a £14m deal for Southampton full-back Matt Targett, as reported by Sky Sports.
The Villains are looking to add to their squad ahead of their first top-flight campaign since being relegated from the Premier League in 2016.
Targett will compete with Neil Taylor for the left-back position in Dean Smith's team.
Juve to offer Higuain as makeweight in Zaniolo deal
Juventus could dangle Gonzalo Higuain as part of their bid to secure a deal for Roma's Nicolò Zaniolo, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Higuain is back at Juve after failed loan spells at Milan and Chelsea, but despite Maurizio Sarri taking over at the Serie A champions he is not thought to be in the club's plans.
22-year-old midfielder Zaniolo is a long-time target for Juve after making 27 appearances for Roma last term and making his Italy debut.
Arsenal watching Monaco winger Balde
Arsenal are monitoring Monaco's Keita Balde as they continue to search for a new winger, according to Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates though a clutch of rival clubs are believed to be interested.
The Gunners sent scouts to watch Balde, who spent last season on loan at Inter, at the Africa Cup of Nations where he scored in Senegal's 2-0 win over Tanzania.
Glushakov signs for Grozny
FC Akhmat Grozny have completed the signing of former Spartak Moscow midfielder Denis Glushakov, the club have announced.
The Chechen side confirmed that the 32-year-old, who was a surprise omission from the Russia team that reached the World Cup quarter-final on home soil in 2018, will join up with the first team on their summer camp in Moscow.
The midfielder was released by Spartak earlier in June.
Денис Глушаков перешёл в «Ахмат». Клуб и футболист подписали контракт по схеме «1+1». Футболист прибудет в субботу в Австрию на учебно-тренировочный сбор команды и начнёт подготовку к сезону. Добро пожаловать в «Ахмат», Денис! pic.twitter.com/SpmoL2ec8z— FC Akhmat Grozny (@akhmatgrozny) June 29, 2019
Manolas agrees terms with Napoli
Roma's Kostas Manolas has agreed terms with Napoli with the deal expected to be completed today, as reported by Sky in Italy.
The player's agent Mino Raiola is still to agree terms with Napoli but the clubs have reportedly settled on terms.
A deal has already been reached for Napoli's Ghana international Amadou Diawara to move in the opposite direction.
Celtic sign Bolton's Connell
Celtic have signed Republic of Ireland youngster Luca Connell, the club have announced.
The versatile 18-year-old midfielder joins joins the club on a four-year deal from Bolton Wanderers.
He has flown out to join his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp in Austria.
Connell was born in Liverpool but is eligible to play for Ireland through his grandparents.
Dons look to McGeouch amidst injury crisis
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has picked out Sunderland's Dylan McGeouch to solve his injury problems in midfield, as reported by the Daily Record.
The Dons finished the season in the grip of an injury crisis and will look to the League One Black Cats to fill the gap ahead of the new campaign.
The 26-year-old ex-Celtic midfielder could be persuaded to link up with the North-East side as they seek a return to the Championship.
Falcao hoping to join up with Beckham in MLS
Colombia striker Radamel Falcao wants to join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami when his Monaco contract expires, as reported by the Sun.
The 33-year-old had unsuccessful spells at Chelsea and Beckham's former club Manchester United but has never recreated the blistering form he enjoyed during his time at Atletico Madrid and his first spell at Monaco.
Bilic wants Dicks for Albion
New West Brom manager Slaven Bilic wants former West Ham team-mate Julian Dicks to join him as Albion's first-team coach, as reported by the Express & Star.
The Croatian was appointed at the Hawthorns earlier this month and is in the process of restructuring the club's backroom staff.
Albion missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season in the Championship play-off semi-final.
Leeds move for Helder Costa
Leeds United are in talks to sign Wolves forward Helder Costa on-loan for a fee around £2m, says Football Insider.
The deal would also include a clause to make the move to Elland Road permanent.
The 25-year-old Portugal international slid down the pecking order at Molyneux last season, making just 11 starts in the Premier League, scoring once and providing two assists.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is willing to sanction the move, per the report.
Roma pip Inter to Barella
Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) have said that Roma have secured Cagiari player Nicolo Barella for €35m (£31m/$40m) with Gregoire Defrel headed the other way as part of the deal.
It was thought Barella was on his way to Inter but the Giallorossi have apparently beaten them to the punch.
Barella has still to agree personal terms, which may allow Inter to rejoin the race, but they may have to stump up the €50m Cagliari have been holding out for to sign the midfielder.
Odegaard chooses Real Sociedad loan
NBC Sports is reporting that Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard will make a 2-year loan move to Real Sociedad, snubbing Bayer Leverkusen in the process.
The 20-year-old has not quite lived up to the hype surrounding his move to Los Blancos as a 15-year-old in 2015, though he impressed on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivisie last season.
Now he think a move to La Liga will give him the best chance to impress his parent club, and will forego Champions League football with the German outfit to do so, per the report.
Atletico very interested in James
The Colmbian star has put a proposed move to Napoli on hold
Diego Simeone wants to bring James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid, according to El Transistor.
As a result the Real Madrid player has called a halt to his rumoured move to Napoli.
Atleti have said goodbye to several players this summer with Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran leaving. Antione Griezmann is also set to depart.
They are suggested to be likely to sign phenom Joao Felix, and now are reportedly in for James as well, whose Colombia team were eliminated from the Copa America on Friday night.
🎙 @HugoCondesM— El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) June 28, 2019
"El @Atleti está muy interesado en fichar a James Rodríguez. Ante el interés de Simeone el jugador ha parado su traspaso al Nápoles" pic.twitter.com/Ytzvg0bpMo
Kovacic to make Chelsea stay permanent
Croatia international midfielder Mateo Kovacic will make the switch from Real Madrid to Chelsea in a £45m ($63m) deal, gianlucadimarzio.com says.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge making 32 appearances in all competitons.
The deal needed to be done before his loan deal expired on June 30, as Chelsea have a transfer ban in place, and now personal terms are agreed, he will be announced on Saturday.
Wan-Bissaka deal almost derailed by Palace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's long awaited move to Manchester United was almost scuppered at the eleventh hour by a demand made by Crystal Palace.
The Daily Mail report that the London club requested a 10% sell-on clause in the deal at the last minute.
The Red Devils were reluctant, but eventually agreed to such a clause should the right-back leave Old Trafford for more than £50m ($63m) in the future.
The England Under-21 international is expeced to be announced soon, and pictures of him signing his contract have leaked.
Camacho to leave Liverpool for Sporting
Liverpool winger Rafael Camacho will return to his former youth team Sporting after refusing a new contract at Anfield.
The 19-year-old will head back to Portugal for an initial fee of £5 million ($6m) says a Guardian report.
Camacho had also interested AC Milan, Wolves and Schalke, but has opted to move to Lisbon, though Liverpool have a buyback clause in the deal, the paper claims.
Barcelona to sign Euro U-21's star Hagi
Barcelona will raid Romanian club Vitorul Constanta to sign 20-year-old Ianis Hagi according to Gazeta Sporturilor via Barcablaugranes.com.
Hagi's father, Gheorghe, known as 'The Maradona of the Carpathians' played at Camp Nou from 1994-96 and is his sons current head coach.
The attacking midfielder, who scored against England in the recent European Under-21's tournament, will reportedly cost €7-8m.
Rabiot joins Juventus
Adrien Rabiot has become the second midfielder to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, joining Aaron Ramsey in Turin.
The French player will make the switch from Paris Saint-Germain, where he refused to sign a new contract.
He will pen a five-year deal, worth a reported £6m ($8m) per season, with his mother, who acts as his agent set to pocket a £9m commission for the deal.
Griezmann agrees Barcelona deal
Antoine Griezmann has come to an agreement on his personal terms with Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.
The France international has made it clear he will depart Atletico Madrid this summer with Camp Nou long expected to be his destination.
Now he has agreed to a salary the paper reports to be €17m (£15m/$20m) per year.
United make further contact for Rakitic
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer views Ivan Rakitic as a potential midfield replacement for Paul Pogba at Manchester United, says Sport.
The Red Devils had previously made an offer of €35m (£31m/$40m) for the Croatia international, which was rejected.
Solskjaer is worried that Pogba will leave for Real Madrid or Juventus, however, and contact has been made with Barca, who will not part with Rakitic for less than €50m, the report states.
Inter to sell two players to fund Lukaku swoop
Inter will sell Joao Mario and Dalbert to raise the money to meet Manchester United'd £75m ($95m) valuation for striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Sun says that Joao Mario will head to Monaco and Dalbert is off to either Monaco or Lyon in deals that will see the Milan club net £40m.
Antonio Conte's team's initial bid is likely to be a proposed two-year loan deal with an option to buy, but United will reject that in search of a permanent exit for the Belgium international, who fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solkjaer last season, says the report.
Chelsea will cancel Morata's loan at Atletico
Stamford Bridge club demand Atletico make tempoeary deal permanent for striker
Chelsea are willing to recall Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid to bolster their striking options if the La Liga club do not pay £50m ($63m) for him.
The Spanish international striker has had a troubled time in West London, but with a two window transfer ban looming, the Blues might be forced to bring him back early from an 18-month loan spell in the Spanish capital, reports The Daily Telegraph.
Morata is desparate to remain in Spain, but Atletico might not be able to afford the sum Chelsea require if they complete their signing of Joao Felix for £113m, the paper says.
Chelsea poised to announce Lampard
The Sun says that Chelsea are planning to announce Frank Lampard before pre-season training starts next Friday.
Lampard was given permission to talk to the club he played for 429 times by current employers Derby County on Tuesday.
The paper says that final negotiations are underway for Lampard's contract and Derby's compensation.
The former-England international will replace Maurizio Sarri, but will have a transfer ban in place for the next two windows.