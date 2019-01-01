Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe will not sign new PSG deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Arsenal & Man Utd battle for Larsen

2019-06-29T21:00:40Z

Dortmund prospect Jacob Bruun Larsen is wanted by Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, claims the Sun

Larsen, 20, broke into the Dortmund first team in 2018-19 and is valued at £15 million ($19m).

Rashford on brink of new Man Utd deal

2019-06-29T20:38:39Z

Marcus Rashford is set for a lucrative new Manchester United deal, according to the Mirror

The England striker, 21, will see his wages elevated to £250,000 per week when he puts pen to paper on the extension, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023.

Lille sign Timothy Weah

2019-06-29T20:09:39Z

United States international Timothy Weah has made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Lille his new French club announced on Saturday.

Weah has signed a five-year deal with the club that finished second in the Ligue 1 table last season, albeit 16 points behind the club he’s leaving.

He spent the second-half of last season playing for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, where the 19-year-old made 13 appearances, scoring three goals.

Read more here!

Tottenham offer Eriksen to Real Madrid

2019-06-29T20:00:58Z

Spurs fear losing him for nothing in 12 months

Tottenham have called Real Madrid in a bid to push through the sale of Christian Eriksen, reports Marca

With the Dane's contract expiring in 2020, Spurs believe they must sell now or lose him on a free next summer, with Madrid the most likely destination.

Getty Images

Zidane wants Navas out of Real Madrid

2019-06-29T19:30:22Z

Zinedine Zidane wants Keylor Navas to leave Real Madrid this summer to save himself an acute selection headache, claims Sport

Navas recently saw interest from Paris Saint-Germain fall flat, with no further offers currently on the table. 

And while Zidane favours the Costa Rica international between the posts, the Madrid board have made it clear that Thibaut Courtois has to be his No. 1 for the coming season.

'Tierney should be insulted by Arsenal bids'

2019-06-29T19:05:09Z

Kieran Tierney “should be insulted by Arsenal’s bids for him”, says Chris Sutton, with the Celtic full-back considered to be worth at least £35 million ($44m) to the Scottish Premier League outfit.

The Gunners are a long way short of that valuation at present, with the bidding opened at just £15m ($19m).

That approach was knocked back, with the Scottish champions making it clear that they value a 22-year-old defender much higher than that.

Read more here!

Man Utd to sign 'more exciting' players

2019-06-29T18:45:30Z

Manchester United transfer supremo Ed Woodward has told staff members to brace themselves for 'more exciting' signings this summer, reports the Telegraph

“Despite the inflated nature of the transfer market and constant speculation and stories, which can be misleading, the recruitment team - in conjunction with the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) - are working calmly behind the scenes to bring in other exciting players that fit their long-term vision for the club," he wrote in a supposed internal e-mail the newspaper claims to have seen.

Woodward went on to confirm the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joins from Crystal Palace.

Man Utd use Neymar to lure Griezmann from Barca

2019-06-29T18:16:41Z

Striker warned he is Catalans' second choice up front

Manchester United will not give up on their quest to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, claims the Sun

Griezmann has already informed his current club he will not be staying for the 2019-20 season amid constant links to Barcelona

But United hope to convince the Frenchman that a mooted Camp Nou return for Neymar will lead to the Catalans dropping their interest, and thus seal a deal themselves.

'Tierney is no Van Dijk'

2019-06-29T17:58:40Z

Kieran Tierney is not better than Virgil van Dijk, says Charlie Nicholas, who believes a figure of around £20 million ($25m) should be enough for Arsenal to lure the left-back away from Celtic.

Read more here!

Morata fears Chelsea recall

2019-06-29T17:40:32Z

Alvaro Morata has been assured that Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid want to keep hold of him amid concerns the striker might be forced to return to Chelsea this summer. 

The Blues are discussing a deal to offload their star with the La Liga runners-up after loaning their failed £58 million ($74m) signing in January as he pushed to leave the club.

Chelsea can recall Morata, which gives them leverage in talks; but Atletico have a non-obligatory purchase option at £48.5m after the Spanish club already paid £4.4m in loan fees.

Read more here!

Arsenal set Aubameyang fee

2019-06-29T17:20:16Z

Arsenal may be prepared to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has emerged as a shock target for Manchester United but only at the right price.

Metro reports that fee is £56m ($71m), and that the Gunners may cash in on the forward, who is 30 and is likely to see his value dwindle.

Unai Emery's team is operating on a budget believed to be around £45m, and are keen on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Eagles value the player at £80m though, and are not otivated to sell, having just parted with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Manchester United.

Campbell urges Arsenal to sign two defenders

2019-06-29T17:00:25Z

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has said the signings of William Saliba and Kieran Tierney will give the Gunners 'a boost'.

The North London side have had a bid rejected by Celtic for Tierney but are expected to submit another.

Unai Emery is understood to want to sign the 18-year-old Saliba from St Etienne, with a fee of £25m ($32m) mooted.

"If Arsenal could get those two players then it would give Emery such a boost in terms of their Champions League hopes for next season," Campbell said.

Read what else he had to say on Goal!

Mbappe will not sign new contract at PSG

2019-06-29T16:41:43Z

The France stars current deal expires in 2022

Kylian Mbappe has made it clear to Paris Saint-Germain that he does not see his long-term future at the club and will reject any attempts to extend his current deal, which expires in 2022, says Marca.

The France international signed for the Ligue 1 champions in 2017, but is reportedly unhappy he has to share top billing with Neymar in Paris.

Mbappe, who scored 33 goals in the French top-flight last season, has been linked with Real Madrid, but PSG has insisted he's not for sale.

If Mbappe doesn't intend to remain with his current side, they may need to cash in soon, as his value will drop as his contract winds down.

 

Getty Images

Watford sign defender Dawson

2019-06-29T16:30:21Z

Watford have agreed a £5.5 million fee with West Brom for Craig Dawson, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old, who has made 194 appearances for the Baggies during almost a decade with the team, will have a medical at Vicarage Road ahead of the move.

Personal terms have not been agreed but Sky says they won't be a problem.

Marega chooses West Ham

2019-06-29T16:16:24Z

Porto striker Moussa Marega will join West Ham, snubbing other Premier League suitors, including Wolves, reports A Bola.

The Mali international, currently playing at the African Cup of Nations, will not return to the Liga Nos club next season and has always dreamed of playing in England the Portuguese outlet says.

The fee for the 28-year-old, who has scored 33 goals in 66 games for Porto, is rumoured to be around £32m ($41m).

 

Parma prepare Balotelli contract

2019-06-29T16:00:12Z

Parma are going to offer striker Mario Balotelli a €2 million a year contract as they move ahead with plans to sign the forward.

The 28-year-old will become a free agent on June 30 when his contract with Marseille expires and Gazzetta di Parma are now saying he's set to sign with the Serie A team.

Parma only survived in Italy's top flight by three points last year, and the former Manchester City and Liverpool man is who they've identified as being able to score the goals to keep them up again,

 

LIverpool sure Origi will sign long-term deal

2019-06-29T15:30:06Z

Liverpool are confident that Divock Origi will sign a five-year offer they've made after manager Jurgen Klopp called the forward while he was on holiday to discuss the deal.

The contract includes a significant pay raise, according to Football Insider, and reflects not just the Belgium internationals' late-season heroics last year, but his dedication on and off the pitch.

Although Origi is likely to remain a back-up to Liverpool's vaunted front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino he may be vital in the early stages of the season as those players recover from international competition.

Getty

Spurs closing on Ndombele despite rival interest

2019-06-29T15:00:00Z

Tottenham are closing in on a club-record deal for Tanguy Ndombele, claims football.london.

Serie A champions Juventus were said to have joined the chase for the Lyon midfielder, but Spurs remain in pole position to land the 22-year-old France international.

Arsenal keen on Cahill

2019-06-29T14:30:00Z

Arsenal are among those considering a move for Gary Cahill, claims 90mins.

The former England international is available as a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Chelsea, with Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace among his other suitors.

Man Utd's £50m new boy

2019-06-29T13:30:00Z

Norwich bid for Preston's Robinson

2019-06-29T12:34:08Z

Norwich have made a £6m bid for Preston striker Callum Robinson, as reported by Sky Sports.   

The 24-year-old Aston Villa youth-team graduate scored 12 goals in 27 Championship games last season.

The Canaries are preparing to return to the top flight for the first time since being relegated from the Premier League in 2016. 

Saints agree deal for Blues striker Adams

2019-06-29T12:29:46Z

Southampton are close to agreeing a deal with Birmingham for striker Che Adams, according to the Birmingham Mail. 

The clubs are believed to be discussing a fee in the region of £15m, with the 22-year-old expected to travel to the south coast for a medical and talks in the next 24 hours.

The striker scored 22 goals for Blues in the Championship last season.

Motherwell offer Turnbull new deal after Celtic heartbreak

2019-06-29T11:50:00Z

Motherwell will offer midfielder David Turnbull a new three-year deal after his move to Celtic collapsed, as reported by the Sun.

The Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year will have knee surgery on Tuesday after his £3.25million move to the champions fell through over fitness concerns.

Mendes and Kone set to join Lyon

2019-06-29T11:26:04Z

Lyon are on the verge of completing the double capture of Thiago Mendes and Youssouf Koné from Lille, according to L'Equipe.

Both players are under long-term contracts at Lille and Lyon will pay a combined €37m to take them to the Parc Olympique. 

27-year-old Mendes is a defensive midfielder who joined the club in 2017, whilst Kone joined from his native Mali in 2015. 

Getty

Sevilla ready to bid for Kounde

2019-06-29T11:09:10Z

Sevilla are chasing Bordeaux defender Jules Koundé and will launch a €20m bid for the 20-year-old, according to L'Equipe.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for a week and the La Liga side are hopeful of completing a deal for the France under-20 international.

Villa sign Targett

2019-06-29T10:40:00Z

Aston Villa have agreed a £14m deal for Southampton full-back Matt Targett, as reported by Sky Sports

The Villains are looking to add to their squad ahead of their first top-flight campaign since being relegated from the Premier League in 2016.

Targett will compete with Neil Taylor for the left-back position in Dean Smith's team.

Juve to offer Higuain as makeweight in Zaniolo deal

2019-06-29T10:08:19Z

Juventus could dangle Gonzalo Higuain as part of their bid to secure a deal for Roma's Nicolò Zaniolo, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Higuain is back at Juve after failed loan spells at Milan and Chelsea, but despite Maurizio Sarri taking over at the Serie A champions he is not thought to be in the club's plans.

22-year-old midfielder Zaniolo is a long-time target for Juve after making 27 appearances for Roma last term and making his Italy debut. 

Arsenal watching Monaco winger Balde

2019-06-29T09:46:38Z

Arsenal are monitoring Monaco's Keita Balde as they continue to search for a new winger, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates though a clutch of rival clubs are believed to be interested. 

The Gunners sent scouts to watch Balde, who spent last season on loan at Inter, at the Africa Cup of Nations where he scored in Senegal's 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Glushakov signs for Grozny

2019-06-29T09:10:52Z

FC Akhmat Grozny have completed the signing of former Spartak Moscow midfielder Denis Glushakov, the club have announced. 

The Chechen side confirmed that the 32-year-old, who was a surprise omission from the Russia team that reached the World Cup quarter-final on home soil in 2018, will join up with the first team on their summer camp in Moscow.

The midfielder was released by Spartak earlier in June.

Manolas agrees terms with Napoli

2019-06-29T08:41:43Z

Roma's Kostas Manolas has agreed terms with Napoli with the deal expected to be completed today, as reported by Sky in Italy

The player's agent Mino Raiola is still to agree terms with Napoli but the clubs have reportedly settled on terms.

A deal has already been reached for Napoli's Ghana international Amadou Diawara to move in the opposite direction.

Celtic sign Bolton's Connell

2019-06-29T08:06:54Z

Celtic have signed Republic of Ireland youngster Luca Connell, the club have announced. 

The versatile 18-year-old midfielder joins joins the club on a four-year deal from Bolton Wanderers. 

He has flown out to join his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Connell was born in Liverpool but is eligible to play for Ireland through his grandparents.

Dons look to McGeouch amidst injury crisis

2019-06-29T07:30:00Z

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has picked out Sunderland's Dylan McGeouch to solve his injury problems in midfield, as reported by the Daily Record.

The Dons finished the season in the grip of an injury crisis and will look to the League One Black Cats to fill the gap ahead of the new campaign.

The 26-year-old ex-Celtic midfielder could be persuaded to link up with the North-East side as they seek a return to the Championship. 

Falcao hoping to join up with Beckham in MLS

2019-06-29T07:00:00Z

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao wants to join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami when his Monaco contract expires, as reported by the Sun.

The 33-year-old had unsuccessful spells at Chelsea and Beckham's former club Manchester United but has never recreated the blistering form he enjoyed during his time at Atletico Madrid and his first spell at Monaco.  

Bilic wants Dicks for Albion

2019-06-29T06:26:22Z

New West Brom manager Slaven Bilic wants former West Ham team-mate Julian Dicks to join him as Albion's first-team coach, as reported by the Express & Star.

The Croatian was appointed at the Hawthorns earlier this month and is in the process of restructuring the club's backroom staff. 

Albion missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Leeds move for Helder Costa

2019-06-29T05:00:32Z

Leeds United are in talks to sign Wolves forward Helder Costa on-loan for a fee around £2m, says Football Insider.

The deal would also include a clause to make the move to Elland Road permanent.

The 25-year-old Portugal international slid down the pecking order at Molyneux last season, making just 11 starts in the Premier League, scoring once and providing two assists.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is willing to sanction the move, per the report.

Roma pip Inter to Barella

2019-06-29T04:30:49Z

Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) have said that Roma have secured Cagiari player Nicolo Barella for €35m (£31m/$40m) with Gregoire Defrel headed the other way as part of the deal.

It was thought Barella was on his way to Inter but the Giallorossi have apparently beaten them to the punch.

Barella has still to agree personal terms, which may allow Inter to rejoin the race, but they may have to stump up the €50m Cagliari have been holding out for to sign the midfielder.

Odegaard chooses Real Sociedad loan

2019-06-29T04:00:33Z

NBC Sports is reporting that Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard will make a 2-year loan move to Real Sociedad, snubbing Bayer Leverkusen in the process.

The 20-year-old has not quite lived up to the hype surrounding his move to Los Blancos as a 15-year-old in 2015, though he impressed on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivisie last season.

Now he think a move to La Liga will give him the best chance to impress his parent club, and will forego Champions League football with the German outfit to do so, per the report.

 

Atletico very interested in James

2019-06-29T03:29:03Z

The Colmbian star has put a proposed move to Napoli on hold

Diego Simeone wants to bring James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid, according to El Transistor.

As a result the Real Madrid player has called a halt to his rumoured move to Napoli.

Atleti have said goodbye to several players this summer with Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran leaving. Antione Griezmann is also set to depart.

They are suggested to be likely to sign phenom Joao Felix, and now are reportedly in for James as well, whose Colombia team were eliminated from the Copa America on Friday night.

 

Kovacic to make Chelsea stay permanent

2019-06-29T03:15:27Z

Croatia international midfielder Mateo Kovacic will make the switch from Real Madrid to Chelsea in a £45m ($63m) deal, gianlucadimarzio.com says.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge making 32 appearances in all competitons.

The deal needed to be done before his loan deal expired on June 30, as Chelsea have a transfer ban in place, and now personal terms are agreed, he will be announced on Saturday.

Getty Images

Wan-Bissaka deal almost derailed by Palace

2019-06-29T02:45:48Z

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's long awaited move to Manchester United was almost scuppered at the eleventh hour by a demand made by Crystal Palace.

The Daily Mail report that the London club requested a 10% sell-on clause in the deal at the last minute.

The Red Devils were reluctant, but eventually agreed to such a clause should the right-back leave Old Trafford for more than £50m ($63m) in the future.

The England Under-21 international is expeced to be announced soon, and pictures of him signing his contract have leaked.

Camacho to leave Liverpool for Sporting

2019-06-29T02:15:06Z

Liverpool winger Rafael Camacho will return to his former youth team Sporting after refusing a new contract at Anfield.

The 19-year-old will head back to Portugal for an initial fee of £5 million ($6m) says a Guardian report.

Camacho had also interested AC Milan, Wolves and Schalke, but has opted to move to Lisbon, though Liverpool have a buyback clause in the deal, the paper claims.

Barcelona to sign Euro U-21's star Hagi

2019-06-29T01:30:59Z

Barcelona will raid Romanian club Vitorul Constanta to sign 20-year-old Ianis Hagi according to Gazeta Sporturilor via Barcablaugranes.com.

Hagi's father, Gheorghe, known as 'The Maradona of the Carpathians' played at Camp Nou from 1994-96 and is his sons current head coach.

The attacking midfielder, who scored against England in the recent European Under-21's tournament, will reportedly cost €7-8m.

Getty

Rabiot joins Juventus

2019-06-29T00:45:05Z

Adrien Rabiot has become the second midfielder to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, joining Aaron Ramsey in Turin.

The French player will make the switch from Paris Saint-Germain, where he refused to sign a new contract.

He will pen a five-year deal, worth a reported £6m ($8m) per season, with his mother, who acts as his agent set to pocket a £9m commission for the deal.

Read the full story on Goal!

Griezmann agrees Barcelona deal

2019-06-29T00:00:00Z

Antoine Griezmann has come to an agreement on his personal terms with Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

The France international has made it clear he will depart Atletico Madrid this summer with Camp Nou long expected to be his destination.

Now he has agreed to a salary the paper reports to be €17m (£15m/$20m) per year.

Getty Images

United make further contact for Rakitic

2019-06-29T00:00:00Z

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer views Ivan Rakitic as a potential midfield replacement for Paul Pogba at Manchester United, says Sport.

The Red Devils had previously made an offer of €35m (£31m/$40m) for the Croatia international, which was rejected.

Solskjaer is worried that Pogba will leave for Real Madrid or Juventus, however, and contact has been made with Barca, who will not part with Rakitic for less than €50m, the report states.

Getty Images

Inter to sell two players to fund Lukaku swoop

2019-06-29T00:00:00Z

Inter will sell Joao Mario and Dalbert to raise the money to meet Manchester United'd £75m ($95m) valuation for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Sun says that Joao Mario will head to Monaco and Dalbert is off to either Monaco or Lyon in deals that will see the Milan club net £40m.

Antonio Conte's team's initial bid is likely to be a proposed two-year loan deal with an option to buy, but United will reject that in search of a permanent exit for the Belgium international, who fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solkjaer last season, says the report.

Chelsea will cancel Morata's loan at Atletico

2019-06-29T00:00:00Z

Stamford Bridge club demand Atletico make tempoeary deal permanent for striker

Chelsea are willing to recall Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid to bolster their striking options if the La Liga club do not pay £50m ($63m) for him.

The Spanish international striker has had a troubled time in West London, but with a two window transfer ban looming, the Blues might be forced to bring him back early from an 18-month loan spell in the Spanish capital, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Morata is desparate to remain in Spain, but Atletico might not be able to afford the sum Chelsea require if they complete their signing of Joao Felix for £113m, the paper says.

Chelsea poised to announce Lampard

2019-06-29T00:00:00Z

The Sun says that Chelsea are planning to announce Frank Lampard before pre-season training starts next Friday.

Lampard was given permission to talk to the club he played for 429 times by current employers Derby County on Tuesday.

The paper says that final negotiations are underway for Lampard's contract and Derby's compensation.

The former-England international will replace Maurizio Sarri, but will have a transfer ban in place for the next two windows.

 

Getty Images