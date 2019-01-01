Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd given Mandzukic boost as Juventus striker cuts wage demands

Real Madrid identify Simon as Courtois successor
Real Madrid have identified 22-year-old Unai Simon as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois.
Courtois has come under pressure in the Spanish capital amid the club's difficult start to the season.
And El Desmarque claims Athletic Club shot stopper Simon has already caught Los Blancos' eye, but they will have to meet his €50 million (£43m/$56m) release clause.
Mandzukic lowers wage demands as Man Utd move nears
Croatian striker wants £150,000 per week
Manchester United's hopes of signing Mario Mandzukic have been given a boost, The Sun claims.
The Red Devils are back in for the striker they were unable to land in the close season as they look to enhance their attacking options in January.
Mandzukic's £300,000-per-week wage demands were holding the deal up, but the Croatia star has reportedly cut his request in half, which United can afford to pay.
AC Milan and BVB battle for Bayern youngster
AC Milan are lining up an offer for Bayern Munich centre-back Lars Lukas Mai, Calciomercato says.
The 19-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and Milan have been keeping an eye on him.
However, they face competition from German side Borussia Dortmund - his favoured destination.
Barca ready to sell Rakitic, Alena & Puig
Barcelona are ready to offload three midfielders in January, Sport reports.
Ivan Rakitic, Carles Alena and Riqui Puig have been declared surplus to requirements for the Spanish champions and the club are ready to sell.
Rakitic is likely to head to Serie A, with Inter reportedly plotting a move, while Alena could be on the way to Tottenham.
Although Puig could be moved on, he would prefer to stay and the club are willing to keep him if Rakitic and Alena leave.
Dortmund fear Sancho exit
Relationship between club and player turning sour
Borussia Dortmund fear Jadon Sancho could be heading for an exit after the winger fell out with the club.
Sancho was suspended and fined for returning late from international duty as the club look to keep the player's attitude in check.
But reports in Germany say the club are concerned that their relationship is breaking down and that the England star could end up making an early move.
Several top clubs are said to be interested in Sancho, but the Premier League is seen as his most likely destination.