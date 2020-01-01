Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona ready to launch Aubameyang bid

Chelsea in for David
Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to declare an interest in Gent striker Jonathan David, reports the Express.
The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Belgian club this season, scoring 23 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions so far.
Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Leicester have all previously been linked with the forward, with Chelsea now joining the ever-growing list of potential suitors.
Atletico interested in Nuno
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is on Atletico Madrid's shortlist to replace Diego Simeone should the Argentine move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Mirror.
The Spanish side have begun sizing up potential managerial targets amid rumours PSG are ready to tempt Simeone to the French capital.
Should Simone leave the Wanda Metropolitano then Atletico will make a move to bring Nuno to La Liga from Molineux.
Man Utd to triple Grealish's wages
Manchester United hope to lure Jack Grealish to Old Trafford by trebling his wages to £150,000 a week, reports The Sun.
The Red Devils were interested in Grealish in January before opting instead to pursue a deal for Bruno Fernandes.
However, they have retained an interest in the Aston Villa skipper and are ready to pay around £60 million ($76m) for his services this summer.
Tottenham to hijack Smalling deal
Tottenham are ready to beat Roma to the permanent signing of Chris Smalling this summer, reports the Express.
Smalling has impressed at Roma this season and the Italian club are keen to turn his loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal, with talks having already taken place.
However, Tottenham are also interested in the England defender and their greater financial muscle means they would be in pole position should they make a formal bid.
Barca eye Auba move
Gunners striker's future in doubt
Barcelona are ready to make a summer move for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Express.
The Gunners are keen for Aubameyang to sign a new deal but they will face a fight to keep the Gabon striker if they miss out on the Champions League.
Failure to qualify would increase the financial pressure on the club, with Aubameyang one of those who may be moved on to balance the books. Barca, therefore, are increasingly confident that the lure of Champions League football would be enough to tempt the forward to Camp Nou.