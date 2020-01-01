Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to offer Aubameyang improved deal

Neil Lennon expects Odsonne Edouard to be in demand after he started the new season with a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of , though intend to do all they can to keep the forward.

and are among the Premier League clubs to be linked with Edouard, who joined Celtic for a reported club-record fee of around £9 million in 2018 after a successful season-long loan.

are also believed to be monitoring the striker's progress as they consider potential replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose Emirates Stadium future remains uncertain.

Read the full story here on Goal!