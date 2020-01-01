Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to rival Real and Barca for £74m Ruiz

's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has re-opened talks with Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to resolve the midfielder's future, reports the Mirror.

Relations between Woodward and Raiola have become strained in recent months, resulting in Woodward severing all contract with the Italian after he made repeated attacks on United at the start of the year.

Dialogue between the parties has now resumed, though it may not be enough to keep Pogba at Old Trafford, with and believed to be interested in the 27-year-old.