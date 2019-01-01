Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG open Dybala talks

Updated
PSG and Monaco eyeing Bakayoko

2019-08-19T06:01:43Z

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Ligue 1 duo Paris Saint Germain and Monaco - according to the Express.

Monaco have already made contact with the Blues to discuss a possible deal, with the Frenchman hoping to revive his career back in his homeland.

Bakayoko has been absent from Frank Lampard's squad for Chelsea's first three games of the new season.

Wolves midfielder Saiss close to Besiktas move

2019-08-19T05:00:00Z

Moroccan Romain Saiss is set to join Besiktas after Wolves reached an agreement with the Turkish club.

According to Beyaz TV, Besiktas Football Director Ali Naibi has been in England negotiating the deal. 

Saiss joined Wolves in 2016 from Angers and recently played his 100th match in all competitions for the club. 

Neymar not leaving PSG without a replacement

2019-08-19T04:30:28Z

Thoms Tuchel says Neymar will not leave Paris Saint-Germain unless the club secure a proper replacement.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the club all summer, but that move will not happen unless a new player comes in.

Mourinho tears up when discussing break from football

2019-08-19T03:00:25Z

Jose Mourinho says he is itching to return to football while revealing the emotional toll his absence has taken on him.

The manager has been out of work since leaving Manchester United last season.

Monaco enter Icardi chase

2019-08-19T02:00:01Z

Monaco have entered the race to sign Mauro Icardi, according to RAI.

The Ligue 1 club have made an offer for the Inter striker, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Monaco have offered Icardi a five-year deal worth more than currently offered by fellow hopefuls Napoli, although nothing has been finalized just yet. 

Pochettino hopes for change in Premier League transfer deadline

2019-08-19T01:00:40Z

Mauricio Pochettino once again voiced his frustration with the Premier League's early transfer deadline, adding that he hopes that the date is pushed back in the future.

England's deadline was several weeks before their European counterparts, leaving clubs in a precarious position with regards to losing and replacing players.

Roma look to Torino for defensive reinforcements

2019-08-18T23:15:01Z

After being rebuffed in moves for Daniele Rugani and Dejan Lovren Roma may exploit sporting director's Gianluca Petrarchi's Torino ties to augment their back-line.

Petrarchi was in the same role at Torino for a decade and they have two defenders on their books who have caught his eye according to Chiesa Di Totti.

Armando Izzo and Nicholas Nkoulou are the players in question, but maybe difficult to prise away as Torino fight to qualify for the Europa League with games against Wolves in the next two weeks.

Solksjaer says Pogba will not leave Old Trafford

2019-08-18T23:00:12Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Paul Pogba will be allowed to leave Manchester United before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

Pogba had agitated for a move away from the club over the summer, but no deal could be done.

Fiorentina step up Tonelli pursuit

2019-08-18T22:45:44Z

Fiorentina are intensifying their interest in Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 29-year-old was born in Florence and a return home would suit the player and the club.

Tonelli spent last season on loan with Sampdoria, but did not appear enough to trigger a purchase clause.

PSG and Juve to hold Dybala talks

2019-08-18T22:30:20Z

French champions eager to make improvements after 2019-20 season gets off to a bad start

Paris Saint-Germain will act quickly to sign Paulo Dybala after their Ligue 1 season got off to an inauspicious start in defeat to Rennes on Sunday.

The Mail report the French club will open talks with Juventus about a €80 million (£73m/$89m) deal for the Argentina international.

PSG sporting director Leonardo would like to conclude the deal by Wednesday and will talk with the player's agent Jorge Antun to work out a deal, the paper reports.

The Serie A champions are willing to part with the playmaker, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham this summer.