Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale could be set for long-term Tottenham stay

Tottenham target Ings going nowhere, insists Hasenhuttl
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted that star forward Danny Ings will not be leaving amid talk linking him with a move to Tottenham.
Ings had a resurgent 2019-20 campaign, scoring 22 Premier League goals and earning a recall to the England squad.
Though he's been linked with a move away, Hasenhuttl has said any transfer of Ings "is not discussable."
Lampard tight-lipped on Hudson-Odoi transfer rumours
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has remained silent on rumours linking winger Callum Hudson-Odoi with a move away from the club.
Since the return of football after the coronavirus break, Hudson-Odoi has started only one game and has accumulated a total of just 203 minutes.
Bale may make permanent move to Spurs from Madrid
The Welsh star's return to Spurs could be for the long term
Tottenham are set to confirm the loan signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid imminently, but the deal could possibly become long term.
The 31-year-old will join Spurs until the end of the season, but The Sun are reporting the north London club will look to extend the deal for another campaign if Bale proves to be a success.
Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2022 season.
Solskjaer explains why Man Utd have struggled in transfer window
Manchester United are struggling to add more players to their squad because they have a smaller pool of footballers to pick from, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
United have signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax to add depth to their midfield but efforts to sign Jadon Sancho have failed so far.
Reds enquire about Schalke's Kabak
Liverpool have contacted Schalke about signing central defender Ozan Kabak, reports journalist Chris Williams.
The Bundesliga club have said publicly that the 20-year-old is not for sale because the squad is settled.
But privately, Schalke have communicated that a $23 million (€25m/$29m) bid from Liverpool would force a rethink on their stance.
Liverpool to complete £45m signing of Diogo Jota
The Reds are set to make another signing after their acquisition of Thiago
Liverpool are set to complete the £45million (€49m/$58m) signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves, Goal can confirm.
The Portuguese international forward has agreed a five-year deal at Anfield, and will become the second signing of the week for the Premier League champions after Thiago Alcantara.