Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve enter chase for Man Utd target Torres

Juventus chasing Valencia's Torres
Juventus are in the market for another big-money signing as the Italian side are chasing Valencia's Ferran Torres, according to ESPN.
Torres has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United this season as he's shined in La Liga for Valencia.
Juve and Valencia have already started negotiating a deal for Torres, who has represented Spain up to the Under-21 level.
Atlanta makes series of moves ahead of MLS return
Atlanta United have announced two roster moves ahead of the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando.
The club announced on Monday that Jon Gallagher has returned to the club following being on loan with Aberdeen, with the defender having made 33 appearances during that spell.
Meanwhile, Manuel Castro’s loan from Club Estudiantes de La Plata has been extended through the end of the 2020 season.
RB Leipzig identify Werner replacement
RB Leipzig have identified Hwang Hee-chan as Timo Werner's replacement, reports Sky Sports.
The RB Salzburg star scored 16 goals in 38 games for the Austrian side this season, after having reached double-digits in each of the two prior campaigns.
Liverpool and Wolves have also been linked with a move for the South Korean attacker.
Southampton enter race for Arsenal's Balogun
Southampton have entered the race for Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun, reports the Daily Mail.
Balogun is set to leave Arsenal this summer after turning down a performance-based contract offers from the Gunners.
AC Milan and Brentford are also among those pushing to sign the talented teenager.
McClaren linked with Dundee job
Steve McClaren looks likely to take over at Dundee, reports the Evening Standard.
McClaren has met with sporting director Tony Asghar for an interview and the discussions are said to have gone "extremely well".
Malky Mackay is also said to be among the candidates for the job.
USMNT's Carter-Vickers could remain with Luton
Luton Town are in negotiations with Tottenham to keep hold of Cameron Carter-Vickers, the club confirmed.
The USMNT defender is one of a number of players the club is looking to keep hold of, with Luton negotiating with the parent clubs of fellow loanees Luke Bolton, James Bree and Izzy Brown.
Luton currently sit 23rd in the Championship.