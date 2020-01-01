Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho close to Chelsea loan switch

Dybala to sign new Juve contract
Paulo Dybala is set to sign an extension to his Juventus contract, according to Calciomercato.
The Argentine will put pen to paper on a lucrative new deal that will run until 2024 or 2025, having flirted with a move to the Premier League last summer when Tottenham showed interest.
Schalke to extend Todibo loan
Schalke are planning to request an extension of Jean-Clair Todibo's loan move rather than exercise his purchase option, claims Sport.
The defender left Barcelona for the Bundesliga outfit in January, but the financial difficulties caused by the halt in play mean Schalke cannot cover the €25 million (£22m/$27m) needed to make the deal permanent.
Man Utd and Juventus in chase for James
Napoli & Everton are also following the Colombian
Manchester United and Juventus are among the candidates to snap up Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez, claims AS.
The Colombian has received scant chances to impress at the Bernabeu after returning to the club from a loan spell at Bayern Munich.
Napoli and Everton have also shown interest in James, who could be available for a cut-price deal due to his contract expiring in June 2021.
Keane furious at Ireland snub
Robbie Keane is fuming after being overlooked for a role in the Republic of Ireland coaching staff, according to the Daily Mail.
The former striker will not be retained as an assistant by new coach Stephen Kelly after fulfilling the role under Mick McCarthy.
Coutinho close to Chelsea loan switch
The Brazilian is keen on a Premier League return
Philippe Coutinho is closing in on a loan move back to the Premier League with Chelsea, according to Sport.
The Brazilian's agents enjoy close links with the English top flight following his time at Liverpool.
And while a deal is yet to be struck with Barcelona, the Blues are confident they can seal a loan move which includes an option to buy.