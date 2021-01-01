Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd have a year to convince Haaland

Zirkzee loan to Anderlecht almost done
Joshua Zirkzee will spend the season on loan at Anderlecht.
Sky Sport in Germany reports the 20-year-old will travel to Brussels for a medical once Bayern Munich work out the fine details with the Belgian side.
Grealish could sign Villa contract
Jack Grealish is, according to Fabrizio Romano, prepared to sign another new contract at Aston Villa.
The England international will commit to fresh terms with his boyhood club if a move to Manchester City is not put in place this week.
Williams still wants out of Man Utd
Brandon Williams is still looking to leave Manchester United on a season-long loan, claims the Manchester Evening News.
An injury to Alex Telles has opened up opportunities at left-back, but a versatile 20-year-old is still eager to find regular football elsewhere.
Norwich enter into Billing talks
Football Insider reports that Premier League new boys Norwich have entered into talks for Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.
The 25-year-old still has three years left to run on his contract with the Cherries, but a step up back into the top tier would be tough to turn down.
Chelsea haven't given up on Lukaku (The Athletic)
Blues still keen in Inter striker
Chelsea have not given up on bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, reports The Athletic.
The Belgium international striker, who struggled to make an impact during a previous stint in west London, is currently a talismanic figure at Serie A champions Inter.
Newcastle ask Juventus about Ramsey transfer
Newcastle have asked about Aaron Ramsey's availability at Juventus, Goal has learned, with the Magpies looking to step up interest in the former Arsenal star.
For now, said discussions are very informal and no transfer talks have been entered into.
Napoli still pushing for Tsimikas
Napoli are, according to Calciomercato, still pushing for Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas.
The Greece international finds himself behind Andy Robertson at Anfield, which could lead to him seeking out a new challenge.
Monaco announce Onyekuru's impending move to Olympiacos
AS Monaco and defending Greek champions Olympiakos have reached an agreement for the transfer of Henry Onyekuru.— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) August 2, 2021
The Club would like to wish Henry all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/19VivNdLHC
James free to leave Everton
James Rodriguez is free to leave Everton before the summer transfer window closes - according to The Liverpool Echo.
The 30-year-old is not in Rafa Benitez's plans for the 2021-22 campaign, and the Toffees will sanction his departure if they receive a suitable offer.
Milan are thought to be leading the race for James, who joined Everton from Real Madrid last year.
Atalanta closing in on Ahmedhodzic
Atalanta are closing in on the signing of Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old will join the Italian outfit for €10 million, with a final announcement expected in the coming days.
Ahmedhodzic could serve as Atalanta's replacement for Cristian Romero, who is being tipped to complete a move to Tottenham.
Atletico to rival Arsenal for Lautaro
Atletico Madrid are planning to rival Arsenal for the signature of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - according to Tuttosport.
The Spanish giants are considering meeting the Nerazurri's €90 million (£77m/$107m) asking price for the 23-year-old, who has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent weeks.
Lautaro helped Inter clinch their first Serie A crown in 11 years last season, scoring 17 goals in 38 appearances.
Ramsdale to Arsenal rumours addressed by Sheff Utd boss
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has addressed the rumours linking Aaron Ramsdale with Arsenal, insisting he is "not worried" about losing his No 1.
Arsenal are reportedly readying a £30 million ($42m) swoop for Ramsdale, with head coach Mikel Arteta eager to bolster his goalkeeping department after seeing Mat Ryan return to Brighton following a loan spell at Emirates Stadium.
However, new Blades boss Jokanovic wants to keep the core of his current squad intact in order to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, with Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge also attracting interest from a number of high profile suitors.
Read the full story on Goal.
Trippier to Man Utd hinges on Dalot sale
Kieran Trippier situation is still quiet as Manchester United need to clarify Diogo Dalot future [AC Milan want him, but United ask for €4/5m loan fee + buy option]. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021
Atletico Madrid are NOT considering Florenzi as replacement. He’s not even an option. ❌ @MatteMoretto
Man Utd have a year to convince Haaland (MEN)
Red Devils still keen on BVB star
The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United have a year to convince Erling Haaland that they are the right club for him.
The Norwegian striker is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022, but he will only link up with a side that is pushing for domestic and European titles.
Will PSG dip back into the market?
Spurs open talks over Coady deal
Tottenham have, according to Football Insider, opened talks over a deal for Conor Coady.
Nuno is looking to raid his former employers at Wolves for an England international centre-half that he knows well.
Kane fails to report for Spurs training
Harry Kane has fuelled rumours linking him with a move to Manchester City by failing to report for Tottenham training, Goal can confirm.
Kane was due back at Hotspur Way on Monday for series of tests, including one for Covid-19, ahead of his reintegration into the squad following a summer holiday.
However, the 28-year-old was a no-show amid persistent talk of an imminent move to Etihad Stadium, with City reportedly preparing to launch a big-money bid for his services.
New deal for Webster
Not a bad way to start the week! 😁🖊️ pic.twitter.com/pp8aOfHrx5— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 2, 2021
Braithwaite not being forced out of Barca
Barcelona will not be forcing Martin Braithwaite out of the club, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Danish forward has seen a move mooted as part of cost-cutting efforts at Camp Nou, but his services could still be retained.
Livramento to leave Chelsea for Southampton
Chelsea teenager Tino Livramento is set to complete a £5 million ($7m) move to Southampton, Goal has learned, with Brighton missing out on the highly-rated youngster.
Goal confirmed back in July that the Seagulls were looking to put a deal in place, but they are set to be beaten by south coast rivals.
City still £40m short on Kane deal
Manchester City remain £40 million ($56m) short of meeting Tottenham's demands for Harry Kane, reports the Daily Star.
The reigning Premier League champions are keen on landing the England captain, but will need to dig deep in order to put a deal in place.
Inter still keen on Alonso
Inter are still keen on signing Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian champions have long been linked with the 30-year-old, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in 2023.
Inter are ready to formalise their interest in Alonso, but must first sell players in order to fund a €20 million (£17m/$24m) swoop.
West Ham interested in Milenkovic
Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to Sky Sports.
The Hammers are eyeing a cut-price deal for the 23-year-old, who has just entered the final year of his contract.
Chelsea's Kurt Zouma has also been linked with West Ham, but they are reluctant to meet his £25 million ($35m) asking price.
Umtiti agrees to leave Barca on loan
Samuel Umtiti has agreed to leave Barcelona on loan - according to SPORT.
The 27-year-old has, however, stipulated that he wants to join a top club and have the final say on his next destination.
Barca are eager to offload Umtiti and a number of other first-team stars as they bid to reduce their wage bill ahead of the new season.
Tottenham's Sanchez in talks with Sevilla
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is in talks with Sevilla - according to Colombian outlet Caracol.
The Spanish outfit are considering the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Jules Kounde, who is being tipped to join Chelsea.
Sanchez fell down the squad pecking order at Spurs last season, and they are currently chasing a deal for Atalanta's Cristian Romero.
Atlanta make dual pursuits
Atlanta United are working to complete Thiago Almada deal. Agreement reached with Vélez and now talks on personal terms. 🇺🇸🇦🇷 #Atlanta #MLS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021
Atlanta have also made a bid for €8m + add ons to sign Portuguese striker Ricardo Horta. Braga turned down the proposal. 🇵🇹
Arsenal to fight Everton for Schalke ace
Arsenal's eye has been caught by Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, according to The Star.
Everton are also interested in the USMNT forward, who will be allowed to leave the club this summer.
Watford lead Doig chase
Watford are in front in the race for Hibs youngster Josh Doig, according to Sky Sports.
The left-back has attracted interest from Manchester City previously and the Scottish club have confirmed he will depart.
Caballero could depart Chelsea for Spain
Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero could soon be back in Spain with Malaga.
Marca reports the veteran has a clause in his contract allowing him to return to La Liga.
Grealish set for meeting with Man City
Jack Grealish has rushed back from holiday to talk terms with Man City, according to The Daily Star.
The Aston Villa ace is poised to make a £100 million ($139m) move to the Premier League champions.
Bayern bullish on Goretzka future
Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is hopeful that Leon Goretzka will sign a new deal, despite interest from Manchester United.
"I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues," the coach said.
"Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident.
"There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension."
Shevchenko leaves Ukraine job
Tottenham join Traore chase
Tottenham are the latest side credited with an interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore.
The Daily Mail reports that after securing Cristian Romero from Atalanta, Spurs will move for the former Barcelona youngster.
Premier League trio chase Delaney
Southampton, Norwich and Crystal Palace are interested in Thomas Delaney, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.
The Denmark midfielder has regularly been linked with a switch away from Dortmund this summer.
Atleti bracing themselves for Trippier to Man Utd sale
Simeone assessing options to replace England ace
Atletico Madrid are ready to lose Kieran Trippier to Man Utd.
AS reports that they are lining up Roma's Alessandro Florenzi as a replacement for the right-back.
Benzema to be offered new Real Madrid deal
Karim Benzema will sign a new deal with Real Madrid, ABC reports.
Benzema is out of contract in 2022 but will pen a one-year extension to tie him to the club until 2023.