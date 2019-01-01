On-loan forward Raul de Tomas wants a return to the club this summer, but wants assurances he can compete for a place in the team, according to AS.

De Tomas has been on loan at , scoring 14 goals in 29 Liga games this season and is hoping to play himself into 's plans with a strong campaign next season.

While he doesn't expect a starting spot from Zinedine Zidane, he wants a promise he'll be given a fair chance to fight for a spot in the squad and if he can't get that, will look for a move elsewhere.