De Tomas wants Madrid return
On-loan Real Madrid forward Raul de Tomas wants a return to the club this summer, but wants assurances he can compete for a place in the team, according to AS.
De Tomas has been on loan at Rayo Vallecano, scoring 14 goals in 29 Liga games this season and is hoping to play himself into Spain's Euro 2020 plans with a strong campaign next season.
While he doesn't expect a starting spot from Zinedine Zidane, he wants a promise he'll be given a fair chance to fight for a spot in the squad and if he can't get that, will look for a move elsewhere.
Inter weigh up move for Gundogan
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is the subject of interest from Inter, as he continues to stall on a new contract with the Premier League champions, according to Tuttosport.
Pep Guardiola claimed last week that the German midfielder did not want to extend his deal with City, leading to speculation that he could be moved on this summer.
The report claims that a £26 million (€30m) bid from Inter could be enough to tempt City into a sale, with the former Dortmund man having just one year left on his existing deal.
Madrid to offer Bale for Pogba
Real Madrid will offer Manchester United Gareth Bale in part exchange for Paul Pogba, according to Don Balon.
The France international wishes to leave Old Trafford for a team with higher aspirations than the Red Devils and is thought to be a priority for Los Blancos.
However, United are not satisfied by the prospective sum that would be offered alongside Wales international Bale, feeling that Pogba's value outweighs the combined bid from the La Liga outfit.
Man Utd ready to pay Manolas' release clause
Greek centre-back of interest to Solskjaer
Manchester United are considering paying the £31 million (€36m) release clause of Roma defender Kostas Manolas, according to Leggo’s Rome edition.
United are known to be in the market for a new centre-back this summer, with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raphael Varane both being linked with a move to Old Trafford.
But according to this report, Manolas features highly on United's wishlist because of his affordability. Juventus are also said to be weighing up a move for the Greek international.
Real Madrid 'in talks' with Rice's family
Zidane eyes move for England youngster
West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, according to ex-West Ham ace Scott Minto.
Rice has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs after an impressive breakthrough season with the Hammers.
Speaking after Rice's side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, Minto said:
"I’m hearing that even Real Madrid are knocking on the door and speaking to his family. That’s what I’m hearing."
Gracia on Chelsea shortlist
Watford manager Javi Gracia is on the shortlist to replace Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri if the Italian exits Stamford Bridge, says the Daily Record.
The Blues are thought to have been impressed with the Spaniard's style this season, which has seen the Hornets guided to an FA Cup final and an impressive position in the Premier League.
Sarri meanwhile could be set to return to his homeland, with Roma interested in his services.
Hooper set for Wednesday exit
Sheffield Wednesday star Gary Hooper could be set to exit the club, with a number of sides thought to be interested, according to Sky Sports News.
The Owls man is out of contract at the end of the season and is attracting attention from three unnamed English clubs.
MLS pair New York City and D.C. United are also thought to be keen on the striker.
Tottenham eye Sampdoria prospect Andersen
Mauricio Pochettino and his staff are keeping tabs on Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb.
The 22-year-old is said to have been on Tottenham's radar for some time, after arriving in Serie A from FC Twente in 2017.
The report claims that Spurs chiefs watched Andersen play for Sampdoria against Genoa over the weekend.
Sampdoria scout Riccardo Pecini used to work for Spurs and is a good friend of Tottenham chief scout Steve Hitchen.
Liverpool contract rebel aims dig at Klopp
Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho has taken to Instagram to hit out at Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, amid rumours that he could leave the club at the end of the season.
The 18-year-old has one year left on his contract and scored a hat-trick for Liverpool U23s on Sunday, before expressing his disappointment at being used as a right-back by the first team.
“I do not know whose idea it is, but I will prove that they are mistaken about my football,” Camacho’s post read.
“I'm not a right defender, I'm an attacker who scores goals. This is my DNA."
Goal understands that Liverpool have fielded a number of enquires from other club’s regarding Camacho’s availability, with Wolves, RB Leipzig, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon all said have registered their interest ahead of the summer transfer window.
West Ham join race for Perisic
Inter winger Ivan Perisic is the subject of interest from West Ham, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Croatian is also on Arsenal and Tottenham's radar, after being heavily linked with a summer exit at San Siro.
Perisic has contributed six goals and three assists in 28 Serie A appearances for Inter this season.
Juve unwilling to pay €80m for Umtiti
Juventus are ready to pull out of the race to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Blaugrana have put an €80m ($91m, £69m) price tag on the Frenchman's head, with a number of top European clubs chasing his signature.
The Bianconeri are unwilling to pay such a huge fee for Umtiti, who has fallen down the pecking order behind Clement Lenglet at Camp Nou this season.
Kolasinac brushes off transfer talk
Sead Kolasinac has brushed off speculation linking Arsenal with a summer move for a new left-back.
Big changes are expected at the Emirates once the transfer window opens at the end of the season, with manager Unai Emery keen to continue the rebuilding job he started last summer when five new faces arrived.
It's been widely reported that a new left-back is a priority for Emery, with several names linked - including Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico.
Ribery set to sign for Al-Sadd Sport Club
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is on the verge of signing for Qatar based club Al-Sadd - according to Kicker.
The 36-year-old will leave the Allianz Arena this summer and he is now set to join up with former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi in Qatar.
Ribery has scored four goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern this season.
Barca end pursuit of Luka Jovic
Barcelona have dropped out of the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Blaugrana bosses reportedly held doubts over the Serbian's ability to play in tight spaces, which is a requirement for any potential new signings at Camp Nou.
Jovic has scored 17 goals in 27 Bundesliga matches for Frankfurt this season.
Juve set to seal Portuguese duo
Juventus will look to complete their pursuit of Portuguese pair Ruben Dias and Joao Felix, with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes thought to be helping to close a deal, says Tuttosport.
The duo have both played with the striker at international level and have been targets of the Serie A club for some time.
Mendes, who helped secure Ronaldo's switch from Real Madrid last year, has good connections with Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici.
Vieira up for Lyon job
Patrick Vieira has emerged as one of the reported frontrunners to become the next coach of Lyon after Bruno Genesio announced his departure at the end of the season, reports Le Parisien.
The Nice boss is among the favourites, alongside Lille man Christophe Galtier and Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate.
Genesio has been in charge of Lyon since December 2015, having spent a decade at the club as a player between 1985 and 1995.
Griezmann to follow Mourinho
Antoine Griezmann will depart Atletico Madrid to join the next club Jose Mourinho manages after the Portuguese warned him about missing out on the chance to win the Champions League, claim Don Balon.
The Frenchman looks set to end the season empty-handed after Diego Simeone's side crashed out of Europe and with Barcelona leading the race for the title in La Liga.
Now, former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Mourinho has told the 28-year-old that time is running out for success in the Champions League and that he will happily take the striker to his next club with him.
Spurs keen on Malencia
Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Osijek FC keeper Marko Malenica as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, reports the Daily Star.
The France captain and World Cup winner is set to exit the Premier League outfit at the end of the season, with Paulo Gazzaniga to likely inherit the number one shirt.
However, Spurs are thought to be keen on Malencia as an additional option, with the 25-year-old Croatian catching the eye of Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
'Real Madrid are knocking on the door for Rice'
Former West Ham defender Scott Minto says Real Madrid are "knocking on the door" for Declan Rice as the England international attracts outside interest.
Rice is in the midst of a breakout season with West Ham, having made 31 Premier League appearances for the club while scoring two goals.
"I’m hearing that even Real Madrid are knocking on the door and speaking to his family," he said on Astro SuperSport. "I’m not going to tell you who, but it’s a reliable source."
Courtois v Navas v Luca Zidane – the battle to be Real Madrid’s No.1 next season
Zinedine Zidane has a wealth of goalkeeping options heading into next season, and he'll have decisions to make going forward.
Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas and Zidane's own son, Luca, have all been in the mix under the French manager, and someone will need to move on heading into next campaign.
Juventus lead race for Felix
Juventus lead the race for Benfica star Joao Felix, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
Felix is set to leave for big money this summer, with Real Madrid unlikely due to the club's lack of relationship with Benfica while Barcelona would need to sell a star of their own.
Manchester United and Manchester City are lagging behind, meanwhile, leaving Juve as the favourite as Felix could link up with fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Tuchel: PSG lack players
Thomas Tuchel says Paris Saint-Germain lack players and will need to reinforce.
The manager also hinted at his displeasure with the Adrian Rabiot situation following PSG's lopsides loss to Lille.
United warn Pogba's agent over move
Paul Pogba's agent has been told by Manchester United that the midfielder will not be allowed to leave Old Trafford easily, according to Marca.
Pogba is keen to join up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid but Mino Raiola has been informed by the club that they any buyer would have to dig deep in order to put any deal in place.
Lala pours cold water on Newcastle talk
Newcastle target Kenny Lala has poured cold water on a possible move from Strasbourg, according to Canal Football Club.
Lala says he would only be keen to move if it was to a club participating in Europe.
"If you have to go higher, it is to play at a club that play in Europe," he said.
"I am happy at Strasbourg. It is a beautiful city and I have quickly adapted. I feel good here."
Juve agree to step aside on de Ligt deal
Juventus have come up with a compromise deal with Barcelona that will see Matthijs de Ligt move to the Nou Camp and Samuel Umtiti move to Serie A, according to As.com.
Both clubs have been keen on Ajax's de Ligt but Juve will agree to stand aside in order to seal a deal for Umtiti.
Gayle hopeful of Albion future
Dwight Gayle says he hopes to still be at West Brom next season after his goals helped Albion to beat Preston 4-1, according to the Express and Star.
When asked if he saw himself playing for the Baggies next season, he said: "Yes, of course.
"I’ve really enjoyed the season and the fans have taken to me and showed great support.
"In the summer, I’m going to see what happens but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here."
Chelsea eye 'new Ibrahimovic'
Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's 19 year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak, according to ESPN.
The forward, dubbed the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has been on loan at Willem II in Holland this term having failed to find a starting place at Dortmund.