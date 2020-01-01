Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City join Chilwell chase

Man Utd unlikely to sign £100m Koulibaly
Manchester United's hopes of signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly have been dashed, reports the Mirror.
The Serie A club aren't willing to budge on their £100 million ($127m) asking price with the Red Devils unable to match such a fee.
Dybala hoping for Pogba reunion
Juventus star Paulo Dybala has spoken of his admiration for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a return to Turin.
The two players swapped shirts two years ago and Dybala admits he hopes their paths cross again on the pitch soon.
Man City join Chilwell chase
The Foxes player is in demand but won't come cheap
Leciester City defender Ben Chilwell is now attracting interest from Manchester City, claims the Telegraph.
The left-back has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea but Pep Guardiola's side now appear ready to also make a move.
One stumbling block however could be Leciester's asking price with the Foxes expected to demand close to the £85 million ($108m) they got from Manchester United for Harry Maguire.
Rangers planning second Leicester signing
Rangers are set to try and sign a second Leicester City player after successfully securing the services of defender Calvin Bassey.
According to the Daily Record, Steven Gerrard's side are now poised to target Foxes right-back Dennis Gyamfi.
The 18-year-old is out of contract at season's end and has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.
Pedro won't play on at Chelsea without Willian
Pedro won't sign a temporary contract extension at Chelsea until Willian's future is sorted, reports The Sun.
Both players are out of contract at season's end and while Pedro will likely move on, Willian is still fighting for an improved three-year contract.
That situation has seen Pedro hold out on signing a short-term extension with his current contract set to expire on July 1.