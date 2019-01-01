Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to move for PSV prodigy Malen

Barcelona to move for PSV's Malen
Twenty-year-old forward is Eredivisie's top scorer
Barcelona are lining up an approach for PSV promise Donyell Malen, according to Sport.
Malen, 20, currently leads the scoring charts in the Eredivisie.
And the Catalans see him as the perfect foil for Luis Suarez, and possibly the Uruguayan's long-term successor at Camp Nou.
Southgate to axe three defenders against Bulgaria
England manager Gareth Southgate is set to make wholesale changes to his defence after Friday's Czech Republic debacle, reports the Sun.
The Three Lions were badly caught out in Prague as they threw away an early lead to go down 2-1.
And three changes are expected against Bulgaria: Ben Chilwell will replace suspended Danny Rose, Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to supplant Kieran Trippier at right-back and Tyrone Mings will enter at centre-back ahead of Michael Keane.
Man United report Premier League's biggest-ever wage bill
Reds spent almost £100m more a year than nearest rivals Liverpool
The annual wage bill at Manchester United has reached a mammoth £332 million ($420m) a year, a Premier League record sum, claims the Sun.
That works out at £6.5m-a-week, and is almost £100m higher than nearest challengers Liverpool, who are paying out £264m over the course of 2019-20.
Vardy cuts social media ties with Rooney
Jamie Vardy has cut off all social media relations with former England team-mate Wayne Rooney, claims the Sun.
The two players' wives, Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, have become embroiled in a row over the leaking of Instagram information to daily newspapers.
And it appears that the conflict has spread, with Vardy distancing himself from Rooney on several platforms.
Balotelli could quadruple Brescia salary
Well-travelled Italy striker Mario Balotelli could increase his salary at Brescia four times over should he hit his targets at the Serie A club, claims the Mirror.
Balotelli went back to Italy's top flight this summer after spells in Ligue 1 with Nice and Marseille, on a relatively modest base salary of €1 million a season.
But if the former Liverpool and Manchester City man scores 15 goals in 2018-19 and helps Brescia avoid relegation, a hidden contract clause would see him receive a further bonus of €3 million.