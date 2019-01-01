Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd back in for Mandzukic

Kasim Adams joins Fortuna Dusseldorf
Welcome to the family Kasim #Adams 🔴⚪️#F95 hat Kasim Adams für die kommende Bundesligasaison von der @tsghoffenheim ausgeliehen. Der 24-jährige Innenverteidiger ist ghanaischer Nationalspieler und bekommt die Rückennummer 4.#AdamsFamily pic.twitter.com/Hs5g2RkDsk— Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) August 8, 2019
Arsenal agree £8m David Luiz fee
Arsenal are set to sign David Luiz from Chelsea after agreeing an £8 million ($10m) fee, says BBC Sport.
The Gunners will aslo reportedly bring in Kieran Tierney from Celtic.
Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign centre-back David Luiz for £8m. 32yo Brazil international will sign a 2yr contract. Deal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney 5yrs, fee £25m. Medicals today ahead of putting pen to paper before 5pm deadline #AFC #CFC #CelticFc— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 8, 2019
Real Madrid open Neymar talks with PSG
Real Madrid are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Neymar, according to Sky Sports.
The former Barcelona forward has reportedly told his current employers he wants to leave, but the Ligue 1 club have not received any formal offers as of yet.
Barca vice president has previously ruled out a move for the Brazil international, and Real could now swoop for the 27-year-old after already bringing in Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer.
Man Utd back in for Mandzukic
A shock move from Juventus could be on the cards
Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Mario Mandzukic from Juventus, claims Sky Sport Italia.
The Croatia striker is reportedly seen as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is nearing a deadline-day move to Inter.
If they fail to agree a deal for the 33-year-old, though, free agent Fernando Llorente is the Red Devils second-choice option.
Tottenham near deals for Lo Celso & Sessegnon
Tottenham are closing in on agreements to sign Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon on deadline day, reports The Telegraph.
The north London club have submitted an improved offer of £55 million ($67m) for Lo Celso, although Real Betis are believed to value the forward at £65m ($79m).
A fee in the region of £20m ($24m), meanwhile, is not far from being agreed with Fulham for Spurs' long-term target Sessegnon.
MLS sees hectic transfer deadline day
Major League Soccer saw plenty of moves on transfer deadline day, with three clubs landing young designated players and a former Barcelona wonderkid making a move to the league.
D.C. United also made moves to help their front line as they chase a title before Wayne Rooney returns to England.
Tabla heads back to Montreal on loan from Barelona B
Ballou Tabla is heading back to the Montreal Impact on loan from Barcelona B.
L'Impact acquiert le milieu de terrain Ballou Tabla du @FCBarcelona, en prêt jusqu'à la fin de la saison >> https://t.co/Lk2beGvp8V— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) August 7, 2019
Impact acquires Barcelona midfielder @balloutabla on loan until the end of the season >> https://t.co/YaKclryuUE#IMFC #AllezMTL pic.twitter.com/Rhg0TEgtod
The loan deal will expire at the end of the current MLS season, and the club used the top allocation ranking to seal the signing.
Arsenal could land Luiz on cut-rate £12m deal
Chelsea willing to take low price to offload Brazilian
Arsenal may be in for a steal as the club look to land David Luiz.
The Sun report that Luiz has been given the all-clear to leave Chelsea by new boss Frank Lampard and that the Blues are willing to accept as little as £12 million ($15m) for the centre-back.
Galaxy set to sign Pavon on loan deal
Image rights holding up Dybala deal with Spurs
Added cost and legal troubles making deal difficult
Spurs have agreed a deal to land Paulo Dybala from Juventus, but the player's image rights contracts are holding up his signing.
The Independent claim that the rights, owned by Malta-based Star Image Company, will cost a multi-million pound fee to settle, with legal issues to iron out as well.
The cost on the player and his image rights, along with the legal troubles, are making any chance of signing the Juve star unlikely.
Lukaku gets big reception in Milan
Romelu Lukaku has landed in Milan and was greeted by a host of Inter supporters.
Romelu Lukaku arrives in Milan to a huge reception 👀— Goal (@goal) August 8, 2019
Will he be a hit at Inter?pic.twitter.com/S9dxtZyhee
The forward's agent announced that they were on their way to Italy earlier in the night via Instagram.
LAFC lands Brian Rodriguez as young DP
MLS has another young designated player, with LAFC signing Brian Rodriguez from Penarol of Uruguay’s top flight.
.@Brodriguez_16 is Black & Gold. @OficialCAP ➡️ #LAFChttps://t.co/xRxVJfAUTr— LAFC (@LAFC) August 8, 2019
The 19-year-old joins a roster already loaded with attacking talent, including the league's leading scorer in the form of Carlos Vela.
Minnesota United signs young designated player
Minnesota United has signed Uruguay's Thomas Chacon as a young designated player.
Lukaku agent confirms Man Utd star set for Inter medical
Romelu Lukaku's agent has confirmed that he and the Manchester United forward are on their way to Milan ahead of a move to Inter.
Federico Pastorello, the Belgian's agent, posted an image on Instagram of he and the striker on a plane with the caption: "Ready to take off .... direction Milan 🇮🇹 !!! Inter ... we are coming."
Lukaku is set to complete a move to the Serie A side that will reportedly cost around £75 million ($91m) including add-ons.
LAFC confirm Ramirez trade
Part of our History.

Best of luck in the next chapter, Christian.
Best of luck in the next chapter, Christian. https://t.co/pywUK9Aj73
The forward joined LAFC in the summer of 2018 in a trade with Minnesota United.
Eriksen rejects move to Man Utd
The Danish star is said to prefer a move to Spain instead
Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has shut down talks over a move to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.
In 2017, Eriksen promised Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he would never move to another London club, and he has now expanded that promise to include all teams in England.
The 27-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is said to prefer a move to Spain, with both Atletico and Real Madrid interested.
Tottenham prioritise Dybala over Coutinho
Tottenham are putting their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho on the back burner as they aim to land Paulo Dybala, claims Le10Sport.
Barca are looking to offload Coutinho, but the Brazilian's potential destinations are limited by his massive salary.
Spurs are one potential option for Coutinho, but that move may not go through now that they are focusing on completing a deal for Juventus striker Dybala.
Ozil pursuing coffee shop deal in D.C.
D.C. United officials are indeed set to meet with representatives of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, but a possible transfer won't be the main item on the agenda.
The Athletic reports that Ozil's reps are set to discuss opening a new branch of 39 Steps Coffee, which is owned by Ozil, at D.C. United's stadium Audi Field.
Club officials were quick to stress, however, that Ozil's playing future could also still be a point of discussion at the meeting.
Palace sign £8m McCarthy from Everton
Crystal Palace have signed midfielder James McCarthy from Everton.
The Eagles have reportedly paid the Toffees an £8 million ($10m) fee for the 28-year-old Ireland international.
"He’s a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said.
Palace and Southampton chasing Walker-Peters
Crystal Palace and Southampton are both looking to sign Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old has played 19 first-team games for Spurs, but is eager to find more regular playing time this season.
Palace are still looking for a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who moved to Man Utd earlier in the summer.