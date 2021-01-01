Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raiola demanded £50m-per-year package from Chelsea for Haaland

Lyanco completes Southampton move
Introducing your newest Saint… @Lyanco 😇 pic.twitter.com/YEmeJy5Axg— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 25, 2021
Leverkusen reach agreement to sign Adli
Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement with Toulouse over the signing of Amine Adli, Goal France can confirm.
Bayern Munich had been keen on signing the 21-year-old winger although it's Leverkusen who are set to win the race, with the Bundesliga club having been looking for a replacement for Leon Bailey.
AC Milan sign Pellegri from Monaco
Official Statement: Pietro Pellegri ➡ https://t.co/F4ereQFzm1— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 25, 2021
Comunicato Ufficiale: Pietro Pellegri ➡ https://t.co/mna5NzTmAO #NewPlayerUnlocked #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/fkZUp97er4
Mbappe 'wants to leave PSG'
Leonardo confirms France star wants out
Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain but Real Madrid are behaving "illegally" in their pursuit of the forward, claims the French club's sporting director Leonardo.
Leonardo has told RMC Sport: "Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear... If he wants to leave, we will not stop him, but on our terms.
"Real Madrid have been behaving like this for two years. It's incorrect, illegal even, because they contacted the player."
Leeds interested in USMNT star Dike
United States striker Daryl Dike is the subject of interest from Leeds United - according to TEAMtalk.
The Whites are exploring a loan deal for the 21-year-old, who currently plays for MLS outfit Orlando City.
Dike played on loan at Barnsley in the Championship last term, scoring nine goals in 21 appearances.
Inter finalise deal for Lazio forward Correa
Joaquin Correa from Lazio to Inter, deal completed and here-we-go! €30m plus €1m add ons to Lazio as final fee on loan with obligation to buy. 🔵 #Inter #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021
No Everton move - Correa only wanted to join Inter. Done deal. 🤝🇦🇷 @SkySport
Inter keen on Sassuolo's Scamacca
Inter are keen on signing Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri see the 22-year-old as a long-term replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who continues to be plagued by fitness issues.
Scamacca spent last season on loan at Genoa, where he hit eight goals in 26 Serie A games.
West Ham plotting swoop for Montpellier striker Laborde
West Ham are plotting a swoop for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, according to Le 10 Sport.
The French outfit will let the 27-year-old leave if they recieve an offer within the region of £13 million ($18m) before the transfer window shuts.
Laborde has scored twice in his first three Ligue 1 outings for Montpellier in 2021-22.
Kane: I'm staying at Tottenham
No Man City move for Harry
Harry Kane will not move to Manchester City this summer, with the player himself taking to social media to state that he will remain with Spurs.
It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1
Tottenham recently rejected a bid of £100m ($136m) from City, with chairman Daniel Levy of the opinion that the striker - who is tied to a contract until 2024 - is worth more.
Atletico confirm Cunha's arrival from Hertha
Welcome, Matheus Cunha! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/7fnD2o1kSb— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 25, 2021
Man Utd must sell to fund any further transfers
Manchester United must sell a few first-team stars before they can fund any further summer transfers - according to ESPN.
The Red Devils have already signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, but are also now being linked with Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez.
The likes of Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly are attracting interest from potential suitors, but United have yet to receive any official permanent offers.
Chelsea set to hand out several new contracts
Chelsea have meetings already scheduled in the next weeks/months to discuss many contract extensions. Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho are in the list. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021
Priority to Saúl talks [loan with buy option] and Koundé deal [waiting for Zouma] now.
Everton confirm Markelo's move to PSV
Nathangelo Markelo has completed a permanent transfer to PSV Eindhoven.— Everton (@Everton) August 25, 2021
Best of luck for the future, Nathangelo! 👊
Prem sides beaten to Garbett signing
Torino have beaten a trio of Premier League sides to the signing of Falkenbergs' Matthew Garbett, Football Insider claims.
The report states that 19-year-old Garbett was being followed by Brentford, Watford and Crystal Palace.
All three sides appear to have missed out, however, with the versatile attacker now set to continue his career in Italy.
Kalimuendo emerges as Atalanta target
Atalanta have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of signing Arnaud Kalimeundo, Sky Sport Italia claims.
The forward, who enjoyed a successful loan period with Lens last season, has a contract with PSG until 2024.
Newcastle keen on Rangers' Kamara
Newcastle could make a late bid for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, TEAMtalk claims.
The Glasgow side are keen to tie down the Finland international to a new long-term deal, but it is said that there is interest from Premier League sides.
One such club is Newcastle, who could allow Isaac Hayden to move on if a serious bid is received.
If Hayden does move on, the Magpies could make a late swoop for Kamara before the transfer window closes.
Loftus-Cheek an option for Mourinho
Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a potential target for Jose Mourinho's Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The report states that the move would be a loan with the option to buy for €16 million (£14m/$19m), if a deal can be agreed.
Miralem Pjanic had been further up Roma's wishlist, but his wage demands are too high for the capital side to afford.
Atletico set sights on Sarabia
Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia, according to Marca.
The La Liga champions are planning to make a move for the 29-year-old if Saul Niguez leaves the club amid ongoing links with Chelsea and Manchester United.
Sarabia's stock rose immensly at Euro 2020, where he scored twice in five appearances to help Spain reach the semi-finals.
Raiola demanded €50m-per-year Haaland package from Chelsea
And €40m in agent fees...
Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola demanded a €50 million (£43m/$59m)-per-year wage packet for his client during negotiations with Chelsea earlier this summer - according to BILD.
Raiola was also asking for a €40m (£34m/$47m) agents fee, but the Blues eventually decided against submitting a formal offer for the Borussia Dortmund striker.
BVB have made it clear that Haaland won't be sold this summer amid interest from a number of other top clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.
Man Utd & Liverpool chasing PSV starlet Madueke
Manchester United and Liverpool are chasing the signature of PSV starlet Noni Madueke, according to the Daily Mail.
Tottenham are also interested in the 19-year-old, who is currently valued at around £34 million ($47m).
Madueke has already scored six goals in nine appearances for PSV at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
PSG's Rafinha keen on Milan move
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha is eager to secure a move to Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 28-year-old wants to return to Italy this summer, having previously taken in a loan spell at Inter in 2018.
Milan is Rafinha's preferred next destination, and he fits the target profile of the club's technical director Paolo Maldini.
Lyon looking at Azmoun as Depay replacement
Lyon are looking at Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun as a potential replacement for Memphis Depay - according to Le 10 Sport.
Depay left The Groupama Stadium at the end of June before joining Barcelona on a free transfer.
Lyon want Azmoun to fill his boots, and have already submitted an €11 million offer to Zenit.
Wesley set for Club Brugge return
Wesley is heading back to Club Brugge on a season-long loan #AVFC— Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) August 24, 2021
'The sooner Ronaldo leaves, the better'
Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli says Cristiano Ronaldo is hindering the club's attempts to win back the Serie A title and wants him to be sold before the transfer window closes.
Gotham FC near coaching decision
GOTHAM FC UPDATE: We’re in final stages of hiring a new head & assistant coach & expect to make an announcement very soon. After speaking w/ players & Coach Coombe, we’ve decided it’s in everyone’s best interest for Freya to leave the team after our Aug 29 match vs Orlando Pride.— Yael Averbuch West (@Yael_Averbuch) August 24, 2021
Former Fiorentina defender Roncaglia heads to Cyprus
🔥 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 - 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮́𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗮 🔥— Aris Limassol 🟢⚪ (@aris_limassol) August 24, 2021
ΜΠΑΜ Μεγατόνων από την ομάδα μας όπου ανακοίνωσε την απόκτηση του Αργεντινού διεθνή ποδοσφαιριστή Facundo Sebastián Roncaglia. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pYImuFxFL4
Tottenham hold informal Aouar talks
Tottenham have held informal talks with the representatives of Lyon forward Houssem Aouar, writes Sky Sports.
With two years left on his contract, however, he may wait to push for a move to a Champions League contender next summer.
Delaney negotiation breakthrough with Sevilla
#BVB - 🚨 Breakthrough in the negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and FC Sevilla on a Thomas Delaney transfer! Spanish reports are correct. The Danish midfielder is on his way now to Spain ✈️ Transfer fee will be €6m + add ons. ⚫️🟡@SPORT1— Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 24, 2021
Torreira agreement includes buy option
Fiorentina's agreement to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan will include a £12.8 million ($18m) purchase option, reports Sky Sports.
Torreira spent the past season at Atletico Madrid, making 19 appearances in La Liga.
Aberdeen confirm Samuels loan from Wolves
🆕 | We are delighted to confirm the signing of Austin Samuels from @Wolves on a season long loan.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 24, 2021
🔴 Welcome to Pittodrie @austsamuels9.
Richarlison to replace Mbappe at PSG (Eurosport)
The Everton attacker could be a last-minute solution
Richarlison is a leading option to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid this week, writes Eurosport.
The Brazilian forward has raised his international profile in recent months by playing well at the Copa America and Olympics.
PSG also have experience dealing with Everton as they took Moise Kean on loan last year and signed Idrissa Gueye from the Toffees in 2019.