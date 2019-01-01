Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal and Spurs target Ceballos left out of Real Madrid squad

Roma close to Mancini deal

2019-07-11T22:53:04Z

Roma are close to reaching an agreement with Atalanta for Gianluca Mancini to bring in the Italian on a loan with obligation to buy, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio

A €20m deal for the 23-year-old could be closed by the end of Friday after he scored six goals in 35 games from central defence in his club's successful bid to qualify for the Champions League

Derby confirm Dowell loan signing

2019-07-11T22:45:34Z

Derby County have completed the loan signing of Everton’s Kieran Dowell, according to a statement from the club.

The in-demand attacking midfielder has joined the Rams on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League outfit.

Dowell, who is an England Under-21 international, completed the formalities of his switch on Thursday and has teamed up with Derby’s players at their training camp in Florida. 

Man Utd hit with staggering demand for Longstaff

2019-07-11T22:35:03Z

Manchester United have been quoted a staggering £50 million ($62m) for Sean Longstaff by Newcastle United, as reported by the Telegraph.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a leading midfield target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite having only made nine Premier League appearances for Newcastle.

Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, contacted Lee Charnley, the Newcastle managing director, on Saturday to enquire about Longstaff only to be told he will cost £50m.  

PSG relaunch bid for Everton's Gueye

2019-07-11T22:28:40Z

Paris Saint-Germain have relaunched their bid to sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton this summer, according to L'Equipe.

The French publication reveal that negotiations have opened between the two clubs and an opening bid of £27m has been made by the Ligue 1 champions. 

Everton managed to keep hold of Gueye during the winter window despite the Senegalese's wishes to move to Paris.

Arsenal and Tottenham receive Ceballos boost

2019-07-11T22:18:43Z

Midfielder is one of several Madrid stars up for sale

Both Tottenham and Arsenal's hopes of signing Real Madrid midfielder have received a boost after the Spaniard was left out of the Real Madrid International Champions Cup squad, as reported by Football London

The 22-year-old's stock rose as he impressed in the European U21 Championships, scoring two goals and providing two assists on the team's way to lifting the title.