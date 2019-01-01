Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid eye Kante or Ndombele as Casemiro replacement

Zidane eyes Kante or Ndombele as Casemiro replacement
The club is looking to add a new presence in the centre of the field.
Zinedine Zidane is looking to replace Casemiro in Real Madrid's midfield, according to Don Balon.
The coach is looking for a physical presence in the midfield, and the club has earmarked N'Golo Kante and Tanguy Ndombele as potential signings.
PSG, meanwhile, are willing to pay up to take Casemiro, which could help facilitate what would be a big-money move for Kante or Ndombele.
Galaxy add midfielder Alvarez
The LA Galaxy announced that the club has added midfielder Favio Alvarez on loan from Argentinian side Atletico Tucuman.
Alvarez made 56 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions for Atletico Tucuman and previously played for Talleres de Cordoba, Defensa y Justicia and Sarmiento de Junín.
“Favio is a talented and dynamic attacking player who will be a valuable addition to our roster,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “He has a versatile skillset that will allow him to play multiple positions in our attack. We think he can be a dangerous option for our club this season and we look forward to adding him to the team.”
Bayern Munich ready to battle for Chiesa
Bayern Munich are willing to battle Juventus to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, according to Alfredo Pedulla.
Fiorentina won't sell unless a massive bid comes through but, if it does, it will be up to Chiesa to choose between Juventus and Bayern Munich.
Inter are also involved, but it appears that Juve remain the favourites with Bayern now just turning up their interest.
Atlanta United adds Meram
Atlanta United have added Justin Meram in a trade with the Columbus Crew, the clubs announced.
Meram comes to Atlanta in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and the club’s natural second round selection in the 2020 MLS Draft.
The Iraq international has 39 goals and 37 assists in 223 career MLS appearances while earning 31 caps with his national team.
“Justin is a proven commodity in MLS and we’re pleased to welcome him to Atlanta,” said Atlanta Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra. “During his time in Columbus, Justin established himself as one of the better attacking players in the league and we expect him to come in and compete immediately.”
Bernardo hopes for Kompany stay
Bernardo Silva says he hopes to see Vincent Kompany stay on with Manchester City.
The captain's contract expires this summer, but the winger says he hopes to see Kompany stay on with the club going forward.
