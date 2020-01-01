Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City target Bailey as Sane replacement

Milan shelve Luis pursuit until end of season
AC Milan are putting their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis on the back burner until the end of the Serie A season, according to A Bola.
The two clubs have been in conversation over the 20-year-old for some time but are now keen to refocus on matters on the pitch.
It is claimed the basis of a loan-to-buy deal has already been agreed.
Lara leaves Morelia
Hector Lara has left his post at Liga MX side Monarcas Morelia.
¡Gracias por todo, Héctor!— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) May 25, 2020
Man City target Bailey as Sane replacement
Sane top of Bayern Munich wishlist
Manchester City have identified Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a replacement for Leroy Sane, report the Daily Mail.
Sane has long been targeted by Bayern Munich, and the Bundesliga leaders are hoping to conclude a deal this summer.
Bailey has scored 12 Bundesliga goals since the beginning of last season.
Five Barca players wanted at Real Betis
Real Betis are hoping to complete loan or permanent deals for as many as five Barcelona players, according to Sport.
Ansu Fati, Carles Alena, Riqui Puig, Junior Firpo and Francisco Trincao are all claimed to be targets.
Betis have developed a good relationship with Barca in recent years and are apparently hoping that will stand them in good stead in negotiations.
Moyes concerned over West Ham sales
David Moyes isn't looking forward to the task of clearing the deadwood from his West Ham squad this summer, say the Daily Star.
The Scotsman is said to favour working with a smaller squad, but he is unsure whether he will be able to find buyers for unwanted players in the current market.
Moyes wants to create a core of young British players at the club and is likely to look to the Championship for possible bargains.
Barca to let Dembele leave on loan
La Liga giants are desperate to reduce their wage bill
Barcelona are willing to listen to loan offers for winger Ousmane Dembele, claims the Daily Mail.
The Catalan giants are said to be desperate to get him off their wage bill, and hope that a successful loan spell elsewhere could salvage some of his plummeting transfer value.
Dembele could move in a similar big-money loan deal to that which took Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich.
Rennes make offer for €15m Bouanga
Rennes have made an opening offer for Saint-Etienne forward Denis Bouanga, according to Foot Mercato.
It has been reported Saint-Etienne will be looking for a fee of €15 million (£13m/$16m) for the 25-year-old's services.
Gabon international Bouanga has 12 goals and five goals to his name this season.