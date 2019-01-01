Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs to loan Bale for £10m

Tottenham close to securing £25m Sessegnon
Tottenham are close to securing a £25 million ($32m) deal for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Mail.
The Cottagers are set to cash in on Sessegnon as his contract runs down, and Spurs are reportedly ready to spend big this summer in order to persuade Mauricio Pochettino to stay.
Spurs to loan Bale for £10m
The forward is no longer wanted by Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid are ready to loan Gareth Bale to Tottenham for a £10 million ($13m) fee, claims the Mirror.
Spurs' transfer committee are reportedly discussing the loan deal, having ruled out a permanent offer for the Wales international.
However, Bale would apparently have to take a significant pay cut to allow a move to go through.
Columbus Crew extend Zardes' contract
🚨 NEWS 🚨— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) May 13, 2019
We’ve signed @gyasinho to a multi-year contract extension as a Designated Player!
📰: https://t.co/CbqOMU6F6r #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/32A9iSc1S5
Arsenal ready to double Guendouzi's pay
Man Utd eye Arsenal target Pepe
Manchester United are considering a £45 million ($58m) move for Nicolas Pepe, claims the Mirror.
The winger's performances for Lille this season have also drawn the attention of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.