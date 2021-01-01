Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd Saul deal hinges on Pogba

New Swansea boss confirmed
Swansea City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Russell Martin as the club’s new head coach.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 1, 2021
⚪️ #CroesoRussell ⚫️
👉 https://t.co/4BjHhqwKHb pic.twitter.com/S7PVFa1sn0
Toure not leaving Reims
Reims have shut the door to a move for 19-year-old striking sensation El Bilal Toure.
"There are players who will be given the chance to leave, but he's not one of them," president Jean-Pierre Caillot told France Bleu.
Krychowiak makes Locomotiv Moscow move
Lokomotiv and Krasnodar have reached an agreement about the transfer of 31-year-old midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak 📝— FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) August 1, 2021
Our football club thanks @GrzegKrychowiak for the cooperation and wishes him good luck 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UCFZTOUTMI
City Grealish pursuit scuppers Kane hopes
No Man City move for England star
Manchester City's chase for Jack Grealish means that they will no longer chase Harry Kane, the MEN reports.
City are going all out to sign the Aston Villa attacker, and they will not follow up any further interest in Kane, too.
Southampton set £6m asking price for Obafemi
Southampton have set a £6 million asking price for Irish attacker Michael Obafemi - according to The Sun.
Blackburn Rovers are eager to bring in the 21-year-old, who has just entered the final 12 months of his contract.
Obafemi is eager to start playing regular football after being restricted to just four appearances for Southampton in 2020-21.
Sterling contract talks with Man City stalling
Raheem Sterling's contract extension talks with Manchester City have stalled - according to The Mirror.
The England international still has two years to run on his current deal, with the Blues not worried about rushing the renewal process.
It has been suggested that Sterling is happy to bide his time too, as he waits to see what his role in the City team will be amid talk of Jack Grealish's potential arrival from Aston Villa.
Juve plotting Milenkovic swoop
Juventus are plotting a summer swoop for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 23-year-old has also been linked with Tottenham, and could be available for a cut-price fee after entering the final year of his contract.
Juve are hoping to win the race for Milenkovic, but must first reduce their wage bill by offloading Merih Demiral and Daniele Rugani.
Celtic confirm Ntcham’s departure
The club can confirm that Olivier Ntcham’s contract with #CelticFC has come to an end.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 1, 2021
Everyone at the club wishes Oli nothing but success for the future 🍀 pic.twitter.com/BRgY7xb7VJ
Fiorentina and Lyon chasing Florenzi
Fiorentina and Lyon are chasing the signature of Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 30-year-old is seeking a permanent move away from Stadio Olimpico after spending the 2020-21 season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.
Florenzi, who still has two years left on his contract at Roma, was part of the Italy squad that stormed to glory at Euro 2020 earlier this summer.
Milan's Hauge closing in on Frankfurt switch
Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge is closing in on a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt - according to Norwegian outlet VG.
The 21-year-old moved to San Siro from Bodo/Glimt last summer, but struggled to make an impact in his first season with the Rossoneri.
Milan are now ready to cash in on Hauge, who played no part in their latest pre-season friendly clash with Nice on Friday.
Inter interested in Lazio's Correa
Lazio forward Joaquin Correa is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Italian champions are looking at the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is being tipped to leave San Siro amid links with Arsenal.
Correa, who is under contract at Lazio until 2024, scored eight goals in 28 Serie A appearances last term.
Cahill confirms Crystal Palace departure
After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years.— Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) August 1, 2021
I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved at the club, especially the fans and staff who welcomed me
Nagelsmann gives Goretzka update amid Man Utd links
Julian Nagelsmann is "confident" Leon Goretzka will extend his contract at Bayern Munich amid rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.
Goretzka has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Allianz Arena and it has been suggested Bayern could cash in on the midfielder this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2022.
Old Trafford has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the 26-year-old with United reportedly ready to submit a formal offer, but Nagelsmann is optimistic he will choose to remain with the German champions.
Read the full story on Goal.
Barca's Collado set to join Club Brugge on loan
Barcelona are set to complete the agreement with Club Brugge for Álex Collado. He’s leaving on loan as @ffpolo reported today, asking for more space and then coming back at Barça next year. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Barça— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021
Allegri backs Premier League-linked Ramsey for Juve
Massimiliano Allegri has backed Premier League-linked midfielder Aaron Ramsey to become a "really important player" for Juventus, while playing down talk of a potential return to Turin for Miralem Pjanic.
Much was expected of Ramsey when he joined Juve on a free transfer following his departure from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but he has since struggled to prove his worth amid persistent fitness issues.
The 30-year-old only played 22 Serie A games for the Bianconeri in 2020-21 and is now being tipped to head back to England, with Tottenham and Wolves reportedly interested in his services.
Read the full story on Goal.
Sheffield United keen on Man Utd's Garner
Sheffield United are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner - as The Sun reports.
The Blades are looking at a possible loan deal for the 20-year-old as they seek cover for Sander Berge, who continues to be linked with a move away from Bramall Lane.
Garner is also wanted by Nottingham Forest, where he took in an impressive loan spell in 2020-21.
Palace set sights on Lookman
Crystal Palace have set their sights on a possible deal for RB Leipzig star Ademola Lookman - according to The Sun.
Burnley and Watford are also keen on the 23-year-old, who impressed on loan at Fulham last season.
Palace are eager to win the race for Lookman, but can only afford to offer him another loan deal rather than a permanent contract.
Brighton make enquiry for Benfica's Nunez
Brighton have made an enquiry for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to The Daily Mail.
The Portuguese club are ready to sanction the 22-year-old's departure for around £35 million ($49m), with the Seagulls now weighing up a formal bid.
Nunez recorded six goals and nine assists in 29 Primeira Liga matches for Benfica last term.
Fenerbahce considering Soares swoop
Fenerbahce are considering a swoop for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares - according to Fotomac.
The Turkish club would like to bring in the 29-year-old on an initial loan deal with the option to buy next summer.
Soares still has three years remaining on his current contract, but only played 10 Premier League games for Arsenal in 2020-21.
Devine pens pro terms at Spurs
✍️ We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the Club.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2021
The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024. 🙌
West Ham & Everton eyeing Flamengo's Barbosa
West Ham and Everton are both eying a move for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa, according to The Mirror.
The 24-year-old could move to the Premier League if either club meets his £40 million ($56m) asking price in the coming weeks.
Barbosa has scored 15 goals in 17 outings for Flamengo so far this season.
Colombo joins SPAL on loan from Milan
📃✍🏻| 𝐔𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐄— SPAL (@spalferrara) July 31, 2021
𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐨 💪🏻
👉https://t.co/SzhyFVhx8m#ForzaSPAL pic.twitter.com/JiIHt3uN7b
Wolves target Ramsey
Wolves have identified Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Wanderers have already made contact with the 30-year-old's representatives over his availability.
Ex-Arsenal star Ramsey has no plans to return to the Premier League, though, and wants to fight for his place at Juve.
Romero pushing to complete Tottenham switch
Cristian Romero hopes to join Tottenham as priority. He’s pushing directly with the club, there’s nothing with Barcelona - only Spurs. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021
Tottenham want Atalanta to accept their last bid as Romero’s wish is to join Spurs. Tense situation between clubs, to be resolved soon.
Arsenal youngster Nelson wanted by Palace
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson is wanted by Gunners legend Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, claims the Sun.
Nelson could be available on a loan deal as he has found first-team chances hard to come by at the Emirates Stadium.
Villa told Grealish replacement will cost £40m
Aston Villa will have to pay Norwich City up to £40 million in order to sign Todd Cantwell, according to the Sun.
Cantwell has been proposed as a potential replacement for Manchester City target Jack Grealish in midfield, with Villa already swooping to take Emiliano Buendia from the Canaries this summer.
Juventus close on Kaio Jorge deal with Santos
Santos striker Kaio Jorge is set for a summer move to Juventus as the Italian giants closing in on a transfer for the young gem.
Goal understands that Juve have agreed terms with Santos for the 19-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of 2021.
Kaio could travel to Italy as soon as Thursday to complete his switch to the Serie A giants.
Man Utd to pay Pogba £15m if he leaves
Manchester United will have to pay dearly even if Paul Pogba leaves this summer, reports the Sun.
The France star would be entitled to receive his last year's salary, worth £15 million, if he leaves without filing an official transfer request, with Paris Saint-Germain the front-runners for his signature.
Boadu joins Monaco from AZ
Paperworks signed. Myron Boadu joins AS Monaco on a permanent deal from AZ Alkmaar, confirmed. He’s gonna sign until June 2026, deal completed. 🇲🇨 #ASMonaco https://t.co/bR5F1q3g2m— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2021
Sterling's Man City future safe despite Grealish links
Raheem Sterling's contract talks at Manchester City have stalled but his place in the team is still safe, claims the Sun.
The winger is not in danger of being sold if Jack Grealish moves to the Etihad Stadium and remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's plans.
Leeds interested in £30m Traore deal
Leeds United are considering a move for Wolves star Adama Traore, Goal understands.
Contract talks between the Spain winger and his club have stalled, attracting the attention of their Premier League rivals.
But the Whites would have to make a significant transfer outlay if they hope to land their target.
Man Utd receive Haaland transfer boost
Manchester United's chances of landing Erling Haaland in 2022 have been boosted as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to sign a new deal, reports the Sun.
The Borussia Dortmund star is close to his compatriot, with the uncertainty over his future a big part of why Haaland declined to join the Reds from RB Salzburg.
Man Utd Saul deal hinges on Pogba (Mirror)
If the midfielder stays Atletico star will not sign
Manchester United's approach for Saul Niguez hangs on Paul Pogba's next move, claims the Mirror.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder is seen as the perfect replacement for Pogba - but if he does not move, there will be no transfer.
Grealish returns to UK as £100m Man City move nears (Sun)
Citizens have made a formal approach to Aston Villa for his services
Jack Grealish will complete his move to Manchester City in the coming days, claims the Sun.
The Aston Villa star returned to the UK on Saturday after holidaying in Croatia, as City lodged a £100 million ($139m) bid for his services.