Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba offered captaincy to end Real Madrid interest

Frankfurt prefer to sell Jovic to Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt would prefer to sell Luka Jovic to Real Madrid over the other clubs in Spain this summer, according to AS.
The two clubs have a good working relationship, having seen multiple Madrid players head to Frankfurt on loans over the last few years.
While Frankfurt is expected to demand upwards of €60 million (£52/$68m) for Jovic, provided Real Madrid come in with the highest offer, they will land the Serbia international.
Roma and Milan to battle for full-back
Roma are set to join AC Milan in a battle for Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne, according to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato).
The 23-year-old Belgian has been a target of Milan for some time, but Roma have joined in the hunt recently, sparking the possibility the two sides could engage in a bidding war for his services this summer.
Foxes to trial three non-league players
Leicester City have taken three non-players on trial as they look to secure new talent from the lower leagues of English football.
Dylan Barkers from National League North side Guiseley and Hastings United duo Jamie Fielding and Adam Lovatt will also train at the club this week.
Besic could depart Goodison Park
Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic looks set to leave the Premier League with both Besiktas and Fenerbahce said to be interested.
According to The Sun, the 26-year-old could join either side for a fee in the region of £9 million (€10.4m) this summer.
He's spent the last 15 months on loan at Middlesbrough and despite having two years left on his Everton deal, could now be set to leave England.
Real's Llorente to be loaned out
Zinedine Zidane has suggested Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente could be loaned out again.
The 24-year-old spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Alaves where he played 35 times. However, he has managed just 14 appearances for Los Blancos this season.
"Marcos needs to play more," Zidane said. "That will be good for him. I remember the year he played at Alaves -- he played regularly and he had a phenomenal season."
Madrid not planning Felix bid
Real Madrid are not planning a bid for Benfica starlet Joao Felix despite being impressed by what they saw of him, according to AS.
The club's scouts watched Felix put on a show in the Europa League, scoring a hat-trick, and came away awed by the display.
However, despite the fact he's highly rated, and that intermediaries have offered Felix to them, Madrid do not currently plan to sign the Benfica forward.
Juanfran delays decision on new Atletico deal
Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran has said he will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to sign a new contract with the club.
The 34-year-old agreed a one-year extension last June but has struggled for game time this season, making just 14 starts in La Liga.
Despite a new deal being on the table for the former Spain international, he says he will delay making a decision until the campaign's conclusion.
Manchester United monitoring Dembele
The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
According to The Mirror, the Premier League club could make a move for the former Celtic man this summer.
He's scored 18 goals in all competitions, with Arsenal also said to be interested in the 22-year-old.
Zidane reveals the latest on Kroos' future
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane refused to confirm whether Toni Kroos will still be at the club next season.
"Toni is a key player. He's been at Madrid five years and has done great things," he said.
Kroos has been a Madrid player since joining from Bayern Munich back in 2014.
Icardi looking to leave Inter
Mauro Icardi wants to join a Champions League contender this summer, according to AS.
The striker's contract expires at Inter in 2021, but he has made it clear he doesn't with to sign a renewal with the Serie A side.
Juventus, Napoli and Manchester United are all said to be interested in his services, but a move to Real Madrid would be his dream transfer.
Juve to sell Dybala to fund Felix move
The Serie A side are looking to sign the Benfica star
Juventus are preparing to sell Paulo Dybala in order to fund a move for Benfica star Joao Felix this summer.
This is being reported by Tuttosport and Football Italia, with a fee in the region of €100 million (£86.5m) being suggested as the price needed to secure the 19-year-old's signature.
He's played 36 times for Benfica this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.
Mbappe's father fed up with Real Madrid rumours
The father of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has said he is fed up of the rumours constantly linking his son with a move to Real Madrid.
"OK, Kylian is a public person, but I do not understand that there are everyday things about him. It's embarrassing," he said.
"I am no longer able to do things that were done every day. Sometimes we need peace. Today, everyone knows this name."
West Brom target Alex Neil signs contract extension at Preston
✍️ BREAKING: Preston North End are delighted to announce that manager Alex Neil has today signed a new deal with the club.— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) 14 April 2019
Full details ➡️ https://t.co/JwZyLAIByt #pnefc pic.twitter.com/Se30d33KTO
Mourinho to Lyon unlikely, says Lille director
Lille sporting director Luis Campos says he does not expect Jose Mourinho to join Lyon in the near future.
The Portuguese boss has been linked with the French side following his December dismissal from Manchester United and speculation has only been boosted this week by Bruno Genesio's announcement that he will leave Lyon at the end of the season.
But Campos cannot see the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter boss taking charge of the Ligue 1 team, saying: “Lyon is a great club, but I think that he is looking for an even bigger project. And, he is expensive."
Arsenal consider selling Xhaka to Inter
Unai Emery must sell to raise funds for summer transfer window
Granit Xhaka has become the subject of suprirse interest from Inter and Arsenal are open to letting the midfielder leave this summer.
Express claims the Serie A side have emerged as candidates to sign the Switzerland international, who has been a first-team regular for Unai Emery's men this season.
Nonetheless, Emery has been told that he will have to sell some of his current players if he wants to spend big in the summer and an approach from Inter could convince the Spaniard to let the 26-year-old go.
Arsenal & Bayern target Pepe 'definitely' leaving Lille
Nicolas Pepe will "definitely" leave Lille this summer, the French side's chairman, Gerard Lopez, has told Telefoot.
The 23-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Arsenal amid his 19 goal season for Lille.
And Lopez says his side will be unable to pass up the big offers expected to come their way this summer, saying they have no chance of holding on to their star,
"It's certain he will leave. He's in a price range that we cannot ignore anymore," he said. "There's a career choice for him to make, I think he'll have the choice to leave."
Thomas Tuchel has already said he is open to signing the forward for PSG, saying: "Pepe has a lot of quality with his speed and strength. He's determined around goal and always dangerous."
Inter and Juve to battle for Tonali signature
Inter and Juventus are both interested in signing Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali.
Calciomercato claim Inter are planning to make a bid this summer and allow Tonali to return to his current club on loan next season.
As for the Old Lady, they are reportedly already in talks with Brescia for the 18-year-old to make the switch to Turin.
Any deal for the midfielder is expected to be completed fro around €35-40million (£30-35m).
Juventus bid for Joao Felix rejected
Italian champions Juventus have reportedly had a bid rejected for Benfica star Joao Felix.
The 19-year-old was the subject of a €75 million (£65m) bid from Juventus this week which was rejected by the Lisbon side, according to O Jogo.
However, should the Old Lady hope to sign Felix, they may need to fend off interest form the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.
Bayern want Zaniolo
Bayern Munich are interested in Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Bild.
The German outlet claim the 19-year-old is being pursued by a number of Europe’s top clubs, but his preferred destination is the Allianz Arena.
However, one stumbling block for the German champions could be Zaniolo’s fee, with Roma expected to hold out for around €50million (£43m) to secure his services.
Fraser distracted by Arsenal talk
Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has admitted he has been distracted in recent weeks by talk of a potential move to Arsenal.
The Scotland international said: "Maybe it hasn't helped. Subconsciously, you might think about it. I'm just trying to get on with my work. Every player says that.
“At the same time, I think the best thing I can do is play well on the pitch. There's no point in stuff coming out and then I start to have bad games.”
Werner leaving RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich
Striker refuses contract extension
RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed Timo Werner will not renew his contract and looks set to leave this summer.
Werner's contract expires in 2020 and the Bundesliga outfit were hoping to tie him to a new deal.
"We want to extend it with him. But he has signaled to us that he would rather not," Mintzlaff told Sky.
And Sport Bild says he had already agreed to join Bayern Munich and will be sold on this summer.
Juventus, Real Madrid & Liverpool in Brandt battle
Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool will be competing against each other to land Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen, Bild claims.
The Germany international is considering a move away from the Bundesliga and says he will make a decision at the end of the season.
Leverkusen hope to extend his contract, but he has several attractive options if he wants to try out another league.
Roma eye Nantes goalkeeper Tatarusanu
Roma are considering a move for Nantes goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu this summer, Gazeta Sporturilor reports.
The Serie A side are disappointed in current shot stopper Robin Olsen and are looking for a replacement.
They see 33-year-old former Fiorentina keeper Tatarusanu as a good option and coach Claudio Ranieri is in favour of the move.
Real Madrid in talks with Rice
Real Madrid have made contact with West Ham youngster Declan Rice, according to Sky Sports' Scott Minto.
The 20-year-old midfielder has been tipped to blossom into a star for club and country and has already been linked to a switch to Manchester United.
But it seems Real Madrid are considering a bid, too, and are already in talks with him.
“I’m hearing that even Real Madrid are knocking on the door and speaking to his family and I’m not going to tell you [who], it’s a reliable source," Minto said.
“West Ham, I’m sure, know about it or know about the fact [there’s interest]. Manchester United will be knocking on the door."
Solskjaer wants Man United to sign Eriksen
Old Trafford club to rival Madrid for midfielder
Christian Eriksen is a priority signing for Manchester United this summer, with the Old Trafford club ready to triple the midfielder's wages to land his signature.
The Mirror claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the Spurs man a top target this summer, but he will face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid, who also want to land the Danish star
Rodgers plots Sturridge reunion at Leicester
Brendan Rodgers would like to have Daniel Sturridge back with him at Leicester City.
The Sun claims the former Liverpool boss is plotting to land the 29-year-old forward this summer when his contract at Anfield comes to an end.
Manchester clubs set to battle over Joao Felix
Manchester City and Manchester United are set to do battle over the "New Ronaldo" Joao Felix.
The Express reports that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham also are interested in the 19-year-old Benfica star, who is rated at £100 million ($130m).
West Brom chasing Preston's Neil
West Brom are ready to make an approach for Preston North End's Alex Neil.
The Daily Mail reports that the Baggies were set to meet with Neil following a clash between the clubs on Saturday, with Preston wanting £750,000 in compensation for letting the manager leave.
Arsenal weigh up move for Spurs' Alderweireld
Contract clause leaves door open to a cut-price deal
Arsenal could make a shock transfer bid for Toby Alderweireld over the summer from arch-rivals Tottenham, claims the Sun.
The Belgian is free to leave Spurs for just £25 million ($33m) due to a clause in his contract.
If the move goes through it would see Alderweireld follow in the footsteps of Sol Campbell, who was vilified at White Hart Lane after moving across the north London divide.
Three groups look to buy Chelsea from Abramovich
Chelsea are in negotiations with three different parties over a possible sale of the club, reports the Daily Mail.
The west London institution are valued at around £2.5billion, despite public protestations from Blues directors that owner Roman Abramovich is not looking to sell.
Man United told asking price for Koulibaly
Manchester United will have to break the bank and a world transfer record should they wish to purchase Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Express.
Napoli's centre-back is now top of the Reds' transfer wishlist at the back after seeing interest in Raphael Varane rebuffed by Real Madrid.
But the Italians will not let their star go cheaply, refusing to sell for a penny under the £110m release clause that if met would make Koulibaly the world's most expensive defender.
Chelsea scouts watch 'New Zlatan'
Chelsea are paying close attention to Swedish striking sensation Alexander Isak, according to the Mirror.
Isak, 19, has impressed at Willem II during a loan spell from parent club Borussia Dortmund.
His prowess in front of goal in the Eredivisie have even attracted comparisons to countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as well as gaining Chelsea's interest.
Pogba offered captaincy to end Real Madrid interest
Midfielder is top candidate to succeed Antonio Valencia
Manchester United are prepared to offer Paul Pogba the captain's armband to finally end speculation over a Real Madrid move, according to the Mirror.
Pogba is tempted to link up with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu next season, but his current club are desperate to retain his services.
And with Antonio Valencia leaving at the end of the season the midfielder is primed to replace the Ecuatorian as the team's on-pitch leader.