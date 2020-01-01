Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Kante move

Fulham chief denies Pique move
Fulham owner Tony Khan took the unusual step of denying an offer for Barcelona's Gerard Pique via social media.
The defender was reportedly in the sights of the Premier League newcomers after declaring he would be prepared to leave Camp Nou if it was in the club's best interests.
False.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 20, 2020
Bielsa to sign new £8m-a-year deal with Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa is set to put pen to paper on a lucrative new £8 million-a-year contract at Leeds United, reports the Sun.
The Argentine has become a fans' favourite at Elland Road thanks to his exciting, eccentric management style, and took Leeds up to the Premier League in July after finishing first in the Championship.
Juventus chase Roma star Dzeko
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has identified Eden Dzeko as one of his transfer priorities, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The new trainer is keen to bolster the Juve forward line, with Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik another potential target.
Sporting sign Adrian
Welcome to your new home, @AntonioAdan13! 🦁— Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) August 20, 2020
👉 https://t.co/y375hov3KR#SportingCP pic.twitter.com/Pv0SifrhzY
Barca in talks with Van de Beek's agent
#Barça are in talks with Donny #VanDeBeek's agent (Guido Albers) for a 6-year contract. #RealMadrid had an option to buy, but it expired last June 30. Now Bartomeu is working to reach an agreeement with #Ajax, which dreams Luis #Suarez's return. #transfers #FCB— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 20, 2020
Man Utd consider Kante move
Midfielder struggled for game-time in 2019-20 due to injury
Manchester United are considering a bid for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, reports the Mirror.
Kante formed a formidable duo with Paul Pogba during France's 2018 World Cup win, but struggled for regular playing time at Stamford Bridge in an injury-hit 2019-20 season.