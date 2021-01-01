Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea see £85m Lukaku offer rejected

PSG set sights on Koulibaly

2021-08-03T07:30:00Z

Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - according to Le 10 Sport.

Parc des Princes sporting director Leonardo wants the 30-year-old to partner Sergio Ramos at the back next season.

A number of other top clubs have been linked with Koulibaly, including Manchester United, but PSG are hoping to win the race for his signature.

Chiellini signs new Juventus contract

2021-08-03T07:00:00Z

Giorgio Chiellini has signed a two-year contract at Juventus.

The centre-back became a free agent this summer when his contract with the Serie A giants expired.

But the Turin club have confirmed that the Italy international will still be part of the team next season, signing a deal that runs until 2023.

Chelsea see £85m Lukaku offer rejected (Sky Sports)

2021-08-03T06:12:06Z

Inter reluctant to sell prized asset

Chelsea have seen an £85 million ($118m) offer for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku rejected - according to Sky Sports.

The Blues included Marcos Alonso in the proposal, but the Nerazzurri will only consider bids in excess of £100m ($139m) for the 28-year-old.

Lukaku is settled at Inter, but the Italian giants need to sell a number of first-team stars to balance the books after the coronavirus crisis.

Udinese want Broja loan

2021-08-03T02:30:00Z

Barcelona in pole position for Saul signing (AS)

2021-08-03T01:30:00Z

Despite the Catalan club's financial difficulties, the Atletico Madrid star has apparently remained a target

Barcelona are in pole position to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, claims AS, even though a proposed swap deal for Antoine Griezmann appears to be off.

Chelsea, Liverpool and United are also said to be tracking Saul.

 

Demiral close to Atalanta move

2021-08-03T00:30:00Z

West Brom welcome Reach

2021-08-02T23:30:00Z

Stoke buy £5.5 Surridge

2021-08-02T22:40:00Z

Stoke City have agreed to terms on a £5.5 million deal for Bournemouth's Sam Surridge, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old forward scored four goals in 29 appearances in the Championship last year.

Ross County get Arsenal loanee Clarke

2021-08-02T22:30:00Z

Downing calls it quits on career

2021-08-02T22:15:00Z

Mourinho turns from Xhaka to Delaney (Bild)

2021-08-02T22:00:00Z

Roma have been forced to pursue their second-choice midfielder

Jose Mourinho has been unable to convince Arsenal to sell Granit Xhaka to his new Roma side and will now turn his attention to Denmark and Borussia Dortmund star Thomas Delaney, reports Bild.

Delaney, like Xhaka, impressed at Euro 2020. But he's more of a defensive-minded midfielder rather than a deep-lying playmaker, and would bring different qualities to the Serie A team.