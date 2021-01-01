Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp urges Liverpool to pursue Alaba

Championship clubs to battle for Wolves youngster
Clubs in the Championship are set to do battle to sign Wolves goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard, reports Football Insider.
The 20-year-old goalkeeper was handed a new contract in December and looks set to go out on loan for the rest of the season.
He has been involved in two squads with the senior team in the weeks since signing his new contract but has not made an appearance.
Lyon chief Aulas hints Marozdan, Bouhaddi & Renard could join OL Reign
Lyon boss Jean-Michel Aulas says that Dzsenifer Marozsan, Sarah Bouhaddi and Wendie Renard could head to the NWSL to play for OL Reign.
The two clubs are both owned by OL Groupe, and the aim is for the American side to replicate the success of Lyon’s women’s team in France.
Gomez bound for Sevilla
Papu Gomez joins Sevilla on a permanent deal from Atalanta, confirmed and here we go! Total agreement reached, tomorrow he'll be in Spain.
RB Leizpig finalizing Clark transfer
RB Leipzig are set to sign Caden Clark from their sister club the New York Red Bulls, reports the Athletic.
Clark emerged as an up-and-coming star with the Red Bulls last season, scoring in each of his first two games as well as in his postseason debut.
The teenager will move to Germany next January after spending the 2021 MLS season with the Red Bulls.
Lampard breaks silence to deliver first words since Chelsea sacking
Frank Lampard has broken his silence after being sacked by Chelsea on Monday.
The Chelsea boss reflected on his time at the club, which ended on Monday after just 18 months.
Red Bulls add Venezuelan midfielder
The New York Red Bulls have signed Venezuelan midfielder Wikelman Carmona, the club confirmed.
Carmona, a youth international for Venezuela, was identified at the South American U-17 Championships, where the 17-year-old midfielder appeared in three matches.
"I'm happy to welcome Wikelman to our club," said Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber. "He is a very interesting young player, and our goal is to help him improve, continue to develop, and learn our style of football.
Gala seal Onyekuru deal
Welcome home Henry Onyekuru!
Bondswell set for West Ham move
West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Matthew Bondswell from RB Leipzig.
The teenager is on loan at Dordrecht, but Football Insider claims the defender is heading to London to undergo a medical and pen a contract.
Tracey swaps Tottenham for Cambridge
Shilow Tracey has joined League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the season.
Good luck, Shilow!
Olympiacos seal Sokratis deal
Welcome to Olympiacos Sokratis!
#Olympiacos #Transfer #Welcome #SokratisPapastathopoulos #WelcomeSokratis #WeKeepOnDreaming pic.twitter.com/l6b7IkfrCz
Juve-linked Dzeko set for Roma exit
Rome to Turin?
Edin Dzeko is on the verge of leaving Roma after a falling out with head coach Paulo Fonseca, Goal can confirm.
The 34-year-old former Man City striker has been linked with a move to Juventus, with the reigning Serie A champions keen to add more firepower to their forward line as they aim to chase down AC Milan at the top of the table.
Udinese & Parma want Cutrone
Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, fresh from being recalled from his Fiorentina loan move, could be on the move back to Italy in short order, Sky Sport Italia reports.
With the Premier League side having signed Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, Cutrone's minutes are likely to be scarce and both Udinese and Parma are said to be interested in taking advantage of that fact.
Wolves are still waiting for Willian Jose's work permit to arrive – which would be Monday or Tuesday – before allowing Cutrone to enter talks over a new loan switch.
Militao to fight for Real Madrid future
Eder Militao, recently linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, is keen to remain with Real Madrid and fight for his position in the starting XI, Marca reports.
The central defender had been tipped to leave the club after being frozen out for several months by Zinedine Zidane, but Militao's recent impressive performances in the absence of Sergio Ramos and Nacho have given his coach food for thought.
Despite the unfancied Luka Jovic being sent out on loan and Martin Odegaard soon to follow, the Brazilian has no desire to follow in their footsteps.
Agbonlahor questions Arsenal interest in Grealish
Ex-Aston Villa favourite Gabriel Agbonlahor has questioned reports linking Arsenal with a move for Villans captain Jack Grealish.
The former striker doubts the Gunners would be able to come up with the kind of money required to land such a talent, while asserting that Grealish himself would be unlikely to choose the Emirates as a future destination given the huge amount of interest in his services.
Arteta unsure on Ryan future after loan
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is unsure whether Maty Ryan will remain at the club following the completion of his short-term loan from Brighton.
Die Wolfe right-back joins Schalke on loan
William joins Schalke from Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the season
William joins #S04 from Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the season ⚒️#BemvindoWilliam #SchalkeUS🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ReO1qfml2Y
Mustafi discussing Arsenal exit
Gunners to part with another World Cup winner
Shkodran Mustafi is in talks regarding the termination of his contract at Arsenal, reports football.london.
The Gunners have been able to get Mesut Ozil off their books, while Sead Kolasinac has left on loan, and Mikel Arteta wants to continue clearing the deadwood by releasing a World Cup-winning defender.
Bournemouth want Ritchie back
Bournemouth are piecing together plans to bring Matt Ritchie back onto their books from Newcastle, claims Football Insider.
The versatile winger saw his stock rise during a productive spell with the Cherries that saw them enjoy a meteoric rise through the Football League.
Lisandro Lopez joins Atalanta
Atlanta United signs decorated leader, Lisandro López
Details: https://t.co/oBGO8zEJuz pic.twitter.com/L7tCyMNO4A
Villa in the mix for Teixeira
Aston Villa are, according to Fichajes, one of several clubs looking into a deal for Alex Teixiera.
Benfica and Shakhtar Donetsk are also said to be keen on the Brazilian forward who severed ties with Jiangsu Suning in December.
Man Utd have made no move for Medina
Manchester United have asked no questions of Lens defender Facundo Medina, reports Stretty News.
The Argentine was said to figure prominently on the Red Devils’ list of centre-half targets, but he has not be targeted as yet.
Arsenal still keen on Buendia & Aouar
Arsenal still have Emi Buendia and Houssem Aouar in their sights despite closing in on a loan deal for Martin Odegaard.
CBS report that the Gunners have alternative playmaking targets in mind for the summer if a Norwegian midfielder snapped up from Real Madrid fails to impress.
Pellistri lined up for Celta Vigo loan
Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri is being lined up for a loan move to Celta Vigo, claims The Athletic.
The Uruguayan’s agent has admitted that a switch to Spain could be on the cards for the teenager.
Rangnick rejected interim Chelsea role
Ex-RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick rejected the chance to become interim manager at Chelsea - according to Sky Sports.
The Blues contacted the German in the hope he would replace Frank Lampard in the hot seat until the end of the season, but he turned the job down.
Chelsea are now set to appoint recently sacked boss Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Tuchel on a permanent contract after dismissing Lampard on Monday.
Rangers snap up Aberdeen forward Wright
Rangers Football Club are today delighted to announce the signing of Scott Wright on a pre-contract agreement from Aberdeen.
Milan interested in Ajax star Martinez
Ajax star Lisandro Martinez is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Todofichajes.
The Rossoneri want to sign the 23-year-old on an initial loan deal with an option to buy in the summer, but his current employers would prefer a permanent transfer.
Martinez, who is currently valued at around €20 million (£178m/$243m) has scored twice in 11 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this season.
Bayern target Villarreal star Torres
Bayern Munich have identified Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a transfer target - according to Marca.
The German champions are looking at the 24-year-old as a possible replacement for David Alaba, who looks set to leave Allianz Arena in the summer.
Torres has featured in 20 La Liga games for Villarreal this season, scoring twice.
Rangers loan Middleton to St. Johnstone
We are pleased to complete the loan signing of Rangers and Scotland U-21 winger Glenn Middleton until the end of the season. Welcome to Perth, Glenn!
Welcome to Perth, @Glenn_M22!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/zWKidQCH24
Solskjaer speaks out on Lingard's future
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke out on Jesse Lingard's future after leaving him out of Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
Lingard has gradually fallen down the squad pecking order at Old Trafford since Solskjaer's appointment as the Red Devils' permanent head coach in March 2019.
The 28-year-old featured in 40 games across all competitions in 2019-20, but most of those appearances came as a substitute and he struggled to even make the bench after returning from lockdown in June.
Read the full story on Goal.
Benitez wanted back at Newcastle
Rafa Benitez is wanted back at Newcastle, according to the Northern Echo.
The Spaniard has left his latest role in China and could be tempted by a return to St James' Park if new owners are put in place and Steve Bruce is moved on.
Haaland wants Dortmund stay
Erling Haaland wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund even if the German giants miss out on Champions League qualification, reports Kicker.
The Norwegian striker is being linked with leading sides across Europe, including Real Madrid and Manchester United, but he has no desire to take in another transfer.
Tuchel to take over at Chelsea
Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is set to take over at Chelsea once Frank Lampard has been relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge.
Change is in the air again in west London, with a Premier League heavyweight preparing to part with a club legend and turn to a German tactician for inspiration.
Check out the full story here.
West Ham want £35m Edouard
West Ham are readying a £35 million ($48m) move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, claims the Daily Star.
The Hammers are in the market for another frontman after offloading Sebastien Haller to Ajax.
Lampard set to be sacked by Chelsea
Blues to part with boss
Chelsea are, according to The Telegraph, set to sack Frank Lampard.
A Blues legend has failed to deliver on expectations after overseeing an elaborate summer spending spree and will now pay the price for those struggles with his job.
Odegaard set to complete loan move to Arsenal
Martin Odegaard is set to finalise his move from Real Madrid to Arsenal on Monday.
The attacking midfielder flew into England on Sunday evening and will travel to London Colney on Monday morning to undergo his medical and put the finishing touches on his loan switch.
Check out the full story here.
West Brom eyeing ex-Leicester striker Musa
West Brom are eyeing a potential swoop for ex-Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa, according to the Daily Mail.
The Baggies would like to bring in the 28-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, before the January window closes.
Musa played for Leicester between 2016 and 2018, scoring five goals in 33 games across all competitions.
Dortmund interested in Gladbach star Neuhaus
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund - according to Sport 1.
Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 23-year-old, whose €40 million (£36m/$49m) release clause is set to become active in the summer.
Dortmund are hoping to beat their arch-rivals to Nehaus' signature, having seen him register three goals and four assists through 17 Bundesliga outings for Gladbach in 2020-21.
Liverpool make contact with Sokratis
Ex-Arsenal star under consideration at Anfield
Liverpool have made contact with Sokratis Papastathopoulos following his departure from Arsenal- according to The Athletic.
The Reds checked in with the 32-year-old, who was released by the Gunners last week, to discuss his situation amid a lack of defensive options at Anfield.
However, Sokratis looks set to join Olympiacos instead of Liverpool, meaning the former Borussia Dortmund star won't be reuniting with Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.
Juve want McKennie on permanent deal
Juventus want to tie Weston McKennie down to a permanent deal - according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 22-year-old has impressed since joining the Bianconeri on loan from Schalke in the summer transfer window.
Juve are now planning to pay the German club €19 million (£17m/$23m) to buy McKennie outright at the end of the season.
Guardiola 'pretty sure' Barcelona-linked Garcia will leave Manchester
Pep Guardiola admitted that Eric Garcia could leave Manchester City this summer as the manager said he doesn't expect the defender to sign a new contract with the club.
Garcia has been heavily linked with Barcelona for months, and the Spanish centre-back has reached an agreement regarding personal terms with the Catalan club, Goal can confirm.
Any move for Garcia would be delayed by Barcelona's election, though, with the club's presidential candidates set to meet on Sunday to discuss a potential move.
Read the full story on Goal.
Stade Brestois keen on Weah
Stade Brestois want to sign Lille forward Timothy Weah on loan this month, according to Letelegramme.fr
The club are believed to have already approached Lille over a deal for the 20-year-old but have yet to receive a response.
Weah has made 19 appearances for Lille this season, scoring three goals.
Juve eye Bayern duo
Juventus are considering a move for Bayern Munich pair Joshua Zirkzee and Corentin Tolisso, reports Calciomercato.
Juve are desperate to sign a forward this month and have turned their attention to Zirkzee, who is keen to find regular first-team football and is available for loan.
The Bianconeri are also interested in France midfielder Tolisso, who they were keen on signing before he joined Bayern in 2017 and who may also be allowed to leave the Bavarian giants this month.
Liverpool to beat Real Madrid to Alaba signing
Klopp keen to land defender this summer
Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool to pursue a deal for David Alaba and pip Real Madrid to the Austrian's signature, according to Don Balon.
Alaba is out of contract at Bayern in the summer and is unlikely to sign fresh terms, sparkling a scramble between a host of clubs for his signature.
The 28-year-old is believed to have held talks with Real over a move to the Bernabeu, but the deal could be scuppered by Liverpool as Klopp seeks a summer solution to his side's defensive frailities.
No transfer option in Odegaard deal
Martin Odegaard will complete a loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal on Monday but the Gunners will not have the option to turn it into a permanent deal, reports The Times.
Mikel Arteta's side have agreed to pay a £1.8 million ($2.4m) loan fee for the midfielder and will cover his £38,000-a-week wages until the end of the season.
However, Los Blancos refused to include an option to make the move permanent as they want him available for a new head coach if Zinedine Zidane leaves at the end of the campaign.
Dardai set for Hertha return
Hertha Berlin legend Pal Dardai is set to return for a second spell as head coach, according to Kicker.
Dardai will replace Bruno Labbadia, who was sacked after Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Werder Bremen.
Another former Hertha player, Andreas Neuendorf, is also set to return to the club as Dardai's assistant.
Clarets keen on Forest skipper
Burnley are interested in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall but may not make a move until the summer, according to the Mirror.
The Clarets boss have recently been taken over by US group ALK Capital and given boss Sean Dyche money to spend in the transfer window.
Defender Worrall has been a long-term target but Burnley may delay their move until the summer where they can maybe negotiate a better price, with their improved form in the league also meaning there is no desperate need to strengthen the squad immediately.
Man Utd agree to let Lingard leave
Manchester United have reluctantly agreed to let Jesse Lingard leave this transfer window, reports the Telegraph.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of letting too many players leave this month because of United's hectic schedule in the second half of the campaign.
However, Lingard has told the board he wants to move on to find regular first-team football and Solskjaer has accepted his request, with West Brom, West Ham, Newcastle and Sheffield United among those interested.
Lepzig star set for Prem move
Hwang Hee-Chan is set to move to the Premier League on loan from RB Leipzig, according to Bild.
West Ham are believed to be one of the clubs interested after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax.
The South Korea international joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal last summer.