Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to compete with Madrid for Militao

Porto defender drawing interest from Spain and England

Manchester United are set to compete with Real Madrid for Porto centre-back Eder Militao, according to Don Balon.

The 20-year-old caught the eye of former United boss Jose Mourinho and while the Portuguese is gone the club still see the youngster as a good fit.

Porto are asking €​40 million (£​36m/$46m) for the defender. Madrid have not been willing to match that number, but the Premier League side might.