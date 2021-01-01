Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham step up £40m Romero pursuit

Barcelona and Neymar have ended their long-running legal dispute in "amicable fashion", the Spanish outfit have revealed, with four years of battling in court brought to a close.

The Brazil international forward first butted heads with La Liga heavyweights on the back of his record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

