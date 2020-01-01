Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp contacts Traore over potential Liverpool move

Catley leaves OL Reign
Australian international defender Steph Catley is set to leave OL Reign ahead of the 2020 season, the club announced.
Catley appeared in 33 matches for the club, having previously played in the NWSL for the Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride.
“It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my departure from OL Reign," she said. " In saying that, my heart is full from the memories I have made over the past 2-3 years in Seattle and Tacoma. I am beyond thankful for the entire organization, but in particular Bill and Teresa Predmore who have cared for and molded the club into the family that it is today,” said Catley.
“Every day I spent as an OL Reign player, I felt supported and cared for as a footballer but more importantly as a person. Most significantly, I will never forget the support that the club showed me when I went through the toughest period of my life in 2018 with the passing of my father. They stood by me through every step with patience and understanding, and made returning to America feel like I was coming home to a second family.
"I’ve been challenged and grown as a player and a person, I’ve had fun, and made memories and lifelong friendships that I will always cherish."
'Lautaro is not for sale'
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio says that Lautaro Martinez is not for sale amid links to Barcelona.
Ausilio says any club that wishes to sign Lautaro must meet his release clause as Inter are unwilling to discuss deals for anything less.
Jones nears Luton return
Nathan Jones is close to taking over at Luton once again, reports the Telegraph.
Luton parted company with Graeme Jones last month and are now in advanced talks with Jones, who led the team from League One to the Championship in 2018.
Jones left the club for Stoke in January 2019, but has been out of management since being sacked by the club last November.
Klopp contacts Traore over potential Liverpool move
Jurgen Klopp has personally contacted Adama Traore over a potential move to Liverpool, reports TodoFichajes.
Talks between Liverpool and Wolves are in the advanced stages, with Klopp desperate to incorporate the star winger in preparation for Sadio Mane's potential departure.
Traore is open to a new challenge, having shined at Wolves this season.
France goalkeeper nears NWSL move
French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi is in advanced negotiations with the Utah Royals, she told L'Equipe.
Bouhaddi has been with Lyon since 2009, making 166 appearances while earning 149 caps for her country.
"I am in very advanced discussions with the American franchise Utah Royals of Salt Lake City," she said. "It will surely be my future club if we manage to move forward in our negotiations."
Talks ongoing as PSG move for Alex Telles
Paris Saint-Germain are in pursuit of Porto star Alex Telles.
The French side has yet to complete a deal for the full-back, but sporting director Leonardo is hard at work negotiating with the Portuguese club and the Brazilian's representatives.