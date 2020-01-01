Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp contacts Traore over potential Liverpool move

Australian international defender Steph Catley is set to leave OL Reign ahead of the 2020 season, the club announced.

Catley appeared in 33 matches for the club, having previously played in the NWSL for the Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride.

“It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my departure from OL Reign," she said. " In saying that, my heart is full from the memories I have made over the past 2-3 years in Seattle and Tacoma. I am beyond thankful for the entire organization, but in particular Bill and Teresa Predmore who have cared for and molded the club into the family that it is today,” said Catley.

“Every day I spent as an OL Reign player, I felt supported and cared for as a footballer but more importantly as a person. Most significantly, I will never forget the support that the club showed me when I went through the toughest period of my life in 2018 with the passing of my father. They stood by me through every step with patience and understanding, and made returning to America feel like I was coming home to a second family.

"I’ve been challenged and grown as a player and a person, I’ve had fun, and made memories and lifelong friendships that I will always cherish."