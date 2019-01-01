Transfer news and rumours LIVE: How Barca missed out on Rodrygo

Arsenal looking to ditch Xhaka
Arsenal are ready to jettison Granit Xhaka after the controversy surrounding the midfielder in recent weeks, claims the Daily Mail.
Xhaka infuriated Gunners fans with a foul-mouthed outburst after being substituted against Crystal Palace, and has already been stripped of the club captaincy.
Boban steps up Milan pursuit of Rakitic
Milan sporting director Zvonimir Boban is working around the clock to secure the signing of compatriot Ivan Rakitic, reports Sport Mediaset (via Mundo Deportivo).
Rakitic has seen his first-team appearances diminish this season as Frenkie de Jong has added further competition to the midfield.
Barca make €15m move for Adeyemi
How Barca missed out on Rodrygo
Huge transfer and agent fees gave Madrid the upper hand
Barcelona's bid to sign Rodrygo was thwarted by a Real Madrid board desperate to avoid a repeat of their failure to land Neymar, claims Sport.
Having missed out on the Santos wonderkid in 2013, Florentino Perez was determined never to be upstaged by Madrid's Clasico arch-rivals.
That led Madrid to pay out a combined €85 million (£73m/$94m) to Flamengo and Santos for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in successive seasons, sums that Barca were not prepared to match.
Both youngsters' agents also received huge bonuses for signing with Madrid, in Rodrygo's case having already struck a verbal agreement with Barca in 2017.
Ibrahimovic wanted by AC Milan - MLS Commissioner
MLS Commissioner Don Garber has confirmed AC Milan are trying to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic from LA Galaxy.
The Swedish striker has been linked with a return to Europe as his contract with the American side will expire at the end of the year.
Ibrahimovic has been in incredible form for the Galaxy, scoring 31 goals in as many games in all competitions as he captained them to the MLS Cup playoffs.