Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo offered to Man City by Mendes

Mbaizo signs new Union contract
Olivier Mbaizo has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain in Philadelphia.
Quina eyeing move away from Watford
Domingos Quina is considering his future at Watford, according to The Watford Observer.
The 21-year-old has not been given assurances over his playing time this season and could be forced to leave in search of regular minutes.
Quina was offered the chance to join Udinese earlier this summer but turned it down.
Lyon to send Marcelo packing
Lyon are ready to terminate the contract of defender Marcelo, according to L'Equipe.
The 34-year-old has put in some poor displays early in the season, but it was his “inappropriate conduct” in the dressing room following a 3-0 defeat to Angers at the weekend that prompted coach Peter Bosz to cut him loose.
Moreira set for Crew move
Former Toulouse right-back Steven Moreira is set to join the Columbus Crew on a free transfer, reports Foot Mercato.
Several Ligue 1 clubs were chasing the 27-year-old, who has instead opted to continue his career in MLS.
Ronaldo slams Real Madrid reports
Cristiano Ronaldo has denied talk he could be set for a sensational return to Real Madrid, hitting out at "disrespectful" media reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.
Ronaldo is entering the final year of his Juve contract and has been recently linked with Madrid and Manchester City, among other clubs.
Watford close to £7.5m Lyanco deal
Watford are closing in on a £7.5 million (€9m/$10m) deal to sign Torino defender Lyanco, reports Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old Brazilian played 23 times in Serie A last season but appears to have fallen out of favour with new head coach Ivan Juric.
Juventus complete €3m capture of Kaio Jorge
Juventus have confirmed the capture of Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge as the teenager has completed his expected move to Serie A.
Taking advantage of his expiring contract, which meant he could have left for free in December, Juve have spent just an initial €3 million on Kaio, half of which will be paid out this year and the rest in 2022, plus another €1m in bonuses.
Brentford announcer Fernandez signing
Benfica rejects Betis swap deal for Fiorentino
Benfica have rejected Real Betis' swap deal for Fiorentino, reports MaisFutebol.
Real Betis offered midfielder William Carvalho as part of a deal that would see the two players change sides on loan.
Betis saw the deal as a way to lighten the team's wage budget while also adding a talented young player, but Benfica weren't interested a Getafe are also in on Fiorentino.
Wolves pursuing €25m move for Valencia star Guedes
Wolves are interested in signing Valencia star Goncalo Guedes, Goal can confirm.
The club is set to submit an offer of between €25-30 million (£21-26m/$29-35m) for the Portuguese winger.
Real Madrid looking to extend Valverde deal
Ajax, PSV and AZ join Everton in race for USMNT's Hoppe
Ajax, PSV and AZ Alkmaar are all interested in signing U.S. men's national team forward Matthew Hoppe, according to Bild.
The striker broke out with Schalke last season, but has been linked with a move since the club's relegation.
Everton are also among the clubs said to be eyeing a move for Hoppe.
Braga in talks over loan deal for Man City's Couto
Portuguese side Braga are in talks to sign Yan Couto on loan from Manchester City, according to Sky Sports.
Couto has also been linked to Celtic, but the Brazilian would prefer a move to Portugal.
As a result, Celtic are now eyeing Josip Juranovic as their prime transfer target.
Haaland tipped for Liverpool move by Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge says Liverpool could be a landing spot for Erling Haaland in 2022.
Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been named as a potential future home for the Dortmund star.
Norwich in advanced talks to sign Man Utd's Williams
Norwich are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams - according to Sky Sports.
Newcastle have also been linked with the 20-year-old, but the Magpies are set to win the race to bring him in on loan.
Williams slipped out of favour at United last season as he made just 14 appearances in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Juve reach agreement to sign Locatelli from Sassuolo for €35m
Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo for €35 million (£30m/$41m), Goal can confirm.
Juve have been chasing Locatelli's for many months, having seen him enjoy a stellar 2020-21 campaign at Sassuolo to help the club secure an eighth-place finish in Serie A.
Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, but Goal understands his preferred next destination has always been the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri have now finally managed to strike a deal with Sassuolo.
Barca give Umtiti termination warning
Barcelona have warned Samuel Umtiti that they will terminate his contract if he doesn't find a new club - according to SPORT.
The 27-year-old is one of several players the Blaugrana are looking to sell in order to reduce their wage bill.
Umtiti reportedly turned down an offer from Benfica, and has been strongly linked with a move to Ligue 1.
Inter planning to extend Lautaro contract after rejecting Spurs & Atletico offers
Ex-Spurs star Huddlestone rejoins Hull City
Lingard asking price dropped to £20m
Manchester United have dropped Jesse Lingard's asking price to £20 million ($28m), claims Express Sport.
West Ham remain keen on doing another deal for their former loan star, while Arsenal and Everton have also been linked with an England international playmaker.
Ronaldo to Real Madrid rumours rubbished
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished reports suggesting that he is plotting a move to return Cristiano Ronaldo to Santiago Bernabeu.
A five-time Ballon d'Or winner called time on a previous stint in the Spanish capital back in 2018 when completing a switch to Serie A giants Juventus.
Check out the full story here on why the Portuguese won't be retracing his steps.
PSG monitoring Camavinga & Pogba
L'Equipe reports that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Eduardo Camavinga and Paul Pogba ahead of another big-money transfer raid.
The Ligue 1 giants remain in the market for the very best talent and could bolster their midfield ranks by luring a teenage prospect away from Rennes or a World Cup winner from Manchester United.
Braithwaite wants new deal or Barca exit
Martin Braithwaite is set to demand a new contract at Barcelona or a move elsewhere, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Danish forward expects to have a more prominent role at Camp Nou now that Lionel Messi has departed, and wants to see that standing recognised by the offer of fresh terms.
Abraham snubbed Premier League suitors
According to 90min, Tammy Abraham snubbed late approaches from Premier League clubs before completing his move to Roma.
The England international is taking on a new challenge outside of his comfort zone after leaving Chelsea and linking up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico.
Marseille join race to sign Sorloth
Marseille have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Alexander Sorloth, as Calcio Mercato reports.
Roma have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who still has four years remaining on his contract at Red Bull Arena.
Sorloth made 29 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig last term, scoring nine goals.
Rennes announce Santamaria signing
Pereira holds future talks with Man Utd
Andreas Pereira has held talks with Manchester United over his future - as ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Lazio, is open to leaving Old Trafford permanently in order to play regular first-team football.
Flamengo are interested in Pereira, but the Red Devils may have to settle for another loan deal rather than getting him off their books completely.
Chelsea confirm Abraham's move to Roma
England international heads to Stadio Olimpico
Only €60m will prise Trippier from Atletico (AS)
Man Utd & Arsenal sent transfer warning
Manchester United and Arsenal have, according to AS, been informed that Atletico Madrid will only part with Kieran Trippier if a €60 million (£51m/$71m) release clause is triggered.
Two Premier League heavyweights are said to be keen on returning the England international right-back to his homeland, but demands in Spain are yet to be met.
Solskjaer calls for five new Man Utd deals (The Sun)
Red Devils boss wants quintet tied to fresh terms
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has, according to The Sun, asked Manchester United to put five contract extensions in place.
The Red Devils boss is eager to see Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba tied to fresh terms at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo offered to Man City by Mendes (Corriere dello Sport)
Agent working on a way out of Juve
Corriere dello Sport reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester City by his agent Jorge Mendes.
The Portuguese, who boasts strong ties to Manchester United, is said to be looking for a way out of Juventus and has seen Paris Saint-Germain back away from a deal following their stunning signing of Lionel Messi.
Liverpool history-maker to leave on loan
Hearts are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on loan, Goal can reveal.
The Wales international has a number of options to consider, including clubs in Denmark and Croatia, but it is Hearts of the Scottish Premiership that currently lead the race for his services.
Mbappe wants Madrid move this summer (El Chiringuito)
PSG star keen on switch to Spain
Kylian Mbappe wants to complete a move to Real Madrid this summer, claims El Chiringuito.
The World Cup-winning forward has entered the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and is eager to make a move to Spain after many windows of speculation.
Barnes set to sign new Leicester contract
Harvey Barnes is set to sign a new contract at Leicester City - according to The Athletic.
The 23-year-old's current deal does not expire until 2024, but the Foxes are ready to hand him a bumper new four-year agreement.
Barnes scored nine goals in 25 Premier League outings for Leicester in 2020-21.
Sheffield Utd eyeing Amad Diallo
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is the subject of interest from Sheffield United - according to talkSPORT.
The 19-year-old has been told he can leave Old Trafford on loan, with the Blades eager to finalise a deal before the transfer window closes.
Amad made eight appearances for United last season following his £37 million ($51m) move from Atalanta.
Napoli contact Villarreal over Estupinan
Napoli have made contact with Villarreal over the availability of Pervis Estupinan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italian giants are hoping to improve their defence by adding the 23-year-old left-back to their ranks.
Napoli are also looking at Juan Jesus, who is currently a free agent after leaving Roma.
PSG not interested in Ronaldo
Ancelotti wants Ronaldo at Real Madrid (El Chiringuito)
The head coach could make a surprise move to bring the club legend back to Spain
Lyon in Emerson talks
Franch sent to Kansas City in NWSL exchange
Batshuay pictured at airport ahead of Besiktas move
Leverkusen sign wonderkid Hincapie
Wendell linked to Porto
Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sell full-back Wendell to Porto, reports Kicker.
The Brazilian has seen his playing time in the Bundesliga decline in recent seasons, with 2020-21 marking the first time he failed to log 20 starts.
Bamford to snub Spurs
Leeds forward Patrick Bamford is set to snub Tottenham interest and sign a new long-term contract with his current club, writes the Mirror.
He enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career last year, scoring 17 Premier League goals and supplying seven assists to help his newly promoted side finish in the top-half.
Feyenoord snap up French prospect Zahui
Man City could permanently ditch Kane pursuit (Daily Mail)
If they don't sign the striker this summer, they may never go after him again
Manchester City could give up on Harry Kane for good if they fail to land him this summer, writes the Daily Mail.
With the significantly younger Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe potentially available in 2022, they would be less tempted to return for the Tottenham striker in the future.
There is reportedly a £50 million gulf in valuations for Kane, which could prove impossible to overcome with just two weeks until the transfer deadline.
Barca consider shock Aubameyang-Coutinho swap (Sky Sports)
The idea comes even as the Catalan club has acknowledged the full reality of their financial woes
Barcelona are intrigued by the prospect of a swap deal that would bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Camp Nou and send Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.
While the Blaugrana have €1.35 billion in debt, the departure of Coutinho's wages could offset some of the price of adding Aubameyang.
Aubameyang's current contract runs until 2024, but his status with the Gunners is up in the air after a frustrating 2020-21 campaign and an absence to illness to start this season.