Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Man Utd both after Pochettino

Bale's contract details revealed
Gareth Bale was reunited with his beloved Tottenham in September, signing for the Lilywhites on loan from Real Madrid where he has been increasingly sidelined by head coach Zinedine Zidane.
Bale is currently one of the highest-earning footballers in the world, and will no doubt be an asset for the north Londoners with whom he first exploded onto the scene.
Goal has what you need to know about Bale's contract details at Real Madrid, how much he earns and how long his loan spell at Tottenham is.
Both Manchester clubs after Pochettino
The ex-Spurs boss is in demand
Manchester City and Manchester United are considering moves for former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Mirror.
Pep Guardiola is yet to sign a contract extension at the Etihad, leading City to identify Pochettino as a possible replacement next season.
The Red Devils meanwhile are contemplating the future of current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and view Pochettino as an ideal candidate.
Bale helping Spurs sign Rodon
Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Swansea defender Joe Rodon thanks to the influence of Gareth Bale, claims the Daily Star.
Both players represent Wales internationally and it's reported Bale's presence at Spurs has led to Rodon committing to a move.
The 22-year-old is expected to cost around £18 million ($23m).
Liverpool in talks for Butland
The Englishman may be on his way to Anfield
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could be in line for a shock move to Liverpool, with the Mirror reporting both clubs are negotiating a possible deal.
Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign another shot-stopper after Alisson picked up a serious injury and Adrian failed to impress in a heavy defeat against Aston Villa.
Butland has struggled for minutes at Stoke in recent times and is now in the final year of his contract.
Wilshere open to Rangers move
Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere would be willing to join Rangers if the Scottish giants make a move.
A source close to Wilshere told the Press Association on Saturday that the Englishman rates the club highly but that Rangers are yet to make contact.
Kean could have returned to Juventus
Moise Kean admits he could have headed back to Juventus after seeing a loan door opened at Everton and is “not particularly upset” at having left English football for Paris Saint-Germain.
The Italy international striker is to spend the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Ligue 1 champions.
A change of scenery has been sought after struggling to make the desired impact at Goodison Park on the back of a £27.5 million ($36m) transfer from Juve in the summer of 2019.