Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter want Tottenham outcast Ndombele

Thiago will leave Bayern in search of new challenge - Rummenigge confirms
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed Thiago will not sign a new contract and is expected to leave the club.
Thiago, 29, has recently been linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, and Bayern have accepted that his departure is imminent after sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic's failed attempts to convince him to sign an extension.
Bayern want ‘new Beckenbauer’ Alaba to stay for rest of career - Rummenigge
Bayern Munich are optimistic they will reach an agreement over a contract extension for David Alaba and that he will ultimately stay with the club for the rest of his career, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
Foxes eye move for Brooks
Leicester City are considering making a move for Bournemouth playmaker David Brooks.
With the Cherries being relegated from the Premier League, Leicester are looking to profit by snaring the Welsh international, reports the Daily Express.
Brooks is also being chased by West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace.
Inter make contact with Spurs over Ndombele
Inter are keen on signing outcast Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Sky in Italy reports that the Serie A club have made initial contact with Spurs over a deal for the 23-year-old, who has been frozen out of the first team by Jose Mourinho.
The France international has made just two substitute appearances for the London side since football restarted.
‘I was very close to leaving’ – Xhaka thanks Arteta for second chance after clashing with Arsenal fans
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka revealed he was "very, very close" to leaving the club in January and has thanked head coach Mikel Arteta for giving him a second chance.
West Brom and Lille to battle for Rangers ace Morelos
Newly-promoted West Brom and Ligue 1 side Lille are set to fight for the services of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.
According to the Daily Record, Lille will offer £17 million ($22m) for the Colombian striker, with the Baggies now keen to up their £12m ($16m) bid from last summer.
Morelos has 77 goals in 137 appearances for Rangers.
Leicester warned by Heskey amid Chelsea’s links to Chilwell
Emile Heskey accepts that heads may be turned at Leicester following the club’s failure to secure Champions League qualification, with Ben Chilwell among those generating exit talk.