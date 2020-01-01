Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd willing to double Calhanoglu's wages

Nantes and Mendy at contract loggerheads
Nantes defender Batista Mendy is refusing to sign a new deal with the club, resulting in his exclusion from the senior set-up, claims 20 Minutes.
The 20-year-old, who caught the eye of Brighton two years ago, does not wish to stay beyond the end of his current deal next June.
As such, he has reportedly been demoted back to the reserves for his refusal to agree new terms.
Motherwell sign short-term keeper cover
Adding an international 'keeper to cover for the loss of Trevor Carson.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) October 28, 2020
Welcome to Motherwell, Jordan Archer.@Jordan_Archer
Man Utd willing to double Calhanoglu's wages
The Red Devils are willing to spend big to land the 26-year-old
Manchester United are willing to double Hakan Calhanoglu's wages to convince him to join next season, per Todofichajes.
The Milan star's future remains up in the air with the Serie A club, though they may yet offer him a new deal.
However, Calhanoglu is being courted by the Red Devils and the lure of a bumper pay day in the Premier League may prove tough to resist.
Burnley takeover bids want to keep Dyche
Both sets of rival investors bidding for a Burnley takeover want Sean Dyche to be retained as manager, according to The Telegraph.
American investment company ALK Capital and a group led by Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Sayed Zein Elkashashy are keen to keep the 49-year-old at Turf Moor.
But matters could be complicated if either party finds a role for current chairman Mike Garlick, whose own retention would likely see Dyche walk away from the club.
Pavon to cut LA stay short?
Guillermo Barros Schelotto's departure from LA Galaxy may allow forward Cristian Pavon to cut short his loan and return to Boca Juniors, per Radio Rivadavia's Julio Pavoni.
The MLS club parted ways with their manager on Thursday, a decision that could affect further changes down the playing squad.
Pavon represented Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.